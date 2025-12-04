How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $275 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the best way to create monthly tax-free income. Every dollar you earn stays in your pocket. No taxes, no clawbacks, no surprise bills at the end of the year. Just pure, predictable cash flow you can use or reinvest. The TFSA turns those deposits into a steady paycheque that never gets reduced by the CRA. And because you can withdraw money anytime without penalties, it feels like having a flexible, personal pension you control. Your income grows quietly in the background and compounds faster than it ever could in a taxable account. So, how can you get started?

Consider TNT

True North Commercial REIT (TSX:TNT.UN) is a Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on office properties across major and secondary markets. Its portfolio is anchored by long-term leases to government agencies and large corporate tenants. This historically provided stability even when broader office markets softened.

The REIT’s strategy revolves around defensive tenant quality, predictable rental income, and disciplined management of occupancy and lease terms. While the Canadian office sector has faced pressure in recent years, True North’s concentration in necessity-based office use like government, finance, and professional services, has helped it maintain a more resilient profile than many of its peers.

The trust also maintains a relatively focused property footprint, which allows it to operate leanly and manage costs with precision. Over the years, True North has quietly built a niche within the office REIT universe by leaning into specialized, long-duration leases rather than chasing aggressive development or speculative projects. This conservative stance often appeals to investors who prefer stability to growth. And it gives the REIT a clearer line of sight on future cash flows. Even with macro headwinds in the office sector, the structure of its tenant base and the length of its leases have been central reasons why many investors continue to watch it.

Into earnings

True North’s most recent earnings reflected a continuation of the challenges facing the Canadian office market, but also highlighted pockets of ongoing stability. Occupancy remained pressured as renewals across the industry moved more slowly, yet the REIT continued to benefit from government tenants who rarely relocate and provide dependable rental streams.

Same-property net operating income (NOI) held steadier than expected, partly due to disciplined cost management and the stickiness of its core tenants. While valuation pressures on commercial real estate have weighed on net asset values across the sector, True North’s operational results underscored that its cash-generating ability remains intact.

Management also emphasized balance-sheet discipline during the quarter, prioritizing liquidity and near-term debt management to navigate a higher-rate environment. Although earnings reflected the reality of a tougher office backdrop, the REIT continued to collect the vast majority of rents. This demonstrated resilience in its core government-heavy tenant base. While investors shouldn’t expect explosive growth in today’s environment, the results reinforced that the trust’s performance hinges more on stability and tenant quality than on speculative demand cycles.

Foolish takeaway

For TFSA investors looking to build monthly tax-free income, True North Commercial REIT offers an advantage that few stocks can replicate in a reliable, contract-backed income stream paid every single month. The REIT’s tenant base dominated by government and essential service providers creates a highly predictable flow of rent that, even in difficult markets, tends to hold steady. Here’s how to create that $275 per month, or $3,300 annually.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TNT.UN $9.07 4,782 $0.69 $3,300.00 Monthly $43,372.74

While the office market comes with risks, the TFSA magnifies what TNT.UN offers best with its consistent cash flow, an accessible entry price, and a straightforward business anchored by long-term leases. For investors prioritizing monthly income rather than rapid capital appreciation, the REIT’s structure fits neatly into a TFSA strategy designed to accumulate tax-free passive income. And because the TFSA shields investors from distribution taxes entirely, even modest monthly cash flow can snowball into meaningful, reliable income over time.