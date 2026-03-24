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3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 4% for When the Market Stops Chasing Growth

When investors tire of hype and want something tangible, reliable dividend cheques can pull money back into steady stocks.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • IGM pays a solid yield from wealth-management fees, and its dividend just increased.
  • Sienna offers monthly income, with occupancy improving and payout coverage getting safer over time.
  • BMO combines a bank dividend with improving credit trends, making it appealing if investors rotate to income.

A rotation back to dividend stocks can happen when investors stop trusting the next big story and start trusting cash again. If growth stocks feel pricey, if earnings surprises start landing with a thud, or if rate cuts make income look attractive versus safer products, money often drifts back to steady payers. Dividends also feel calming in a market that can’t decide whether it wants to party or panic, as a reliable payout gives you something real while everyone argues about headlines.

If you’re the kind of investor who wants to get paid while you wait — and isn’t interested in betting on which sector the market will favour next quarter — these three stocks are worth a look.

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Source: Getty Images

IGM

IGM Financial (TSX: IGM) pays investors to be patient while it runs a large wealth and asset management platform. The dividend stock earns fees on client assets through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, plus strategic stakes that keep the story interesting. Over the last year, it leaned into “steady returns, strong balance sheet” messaging, and it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.62 (for shareholders of record as of March 31), which signals confidence in cash generation even if markets wobble.

In Q4 2025, IGM reported adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of $301.4 million, or $1.27 per share, and for full-year 2025 it reported adjusted net earnings of $1.093 billion, or $4.61 per share. Client assets also stayed strong, with assets under management and advisement at $310.1 billion at year-end. Valuation looks reasonable for a dividend name, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) around 134.5 lately and a dividend yield around 4%, and the outlook improves if markets stay constructive and flows hold up.

SIA

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) pairs income with a demographic tailwind. It operates retirement residences and long-term care homes, and demand doesn’t depend on shoppers feeling confident or businesses feeling bold. Over the last year, it stayed focused on operational momentum, especially improving occupancy and stronger same-property performance, which is the kind of progress the market often ignores until it suddenly cares about dividend stocks again.

In Q4 2025, Sienna reported adjusted funds from operations (FFO) up 19.8% to $27.9 million, with AFFO per share up 3.9% to $0.293, and its AFFO payout ratio improved to 80.7%. It also guided for same-property NOI growth in its retirement portfolio to exceed 10% in 2026, which supports the idea that the dividend can feel safer over time. Valuation remains the trade-off, with a market cap around $2.3 billion, a P/E around 45.2, and a dividend yield around 4.3% based on a monthly dividend of $0.078.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) makes sense in a dividend rotation because banks often get re-rated when investors want a mix of income and resilience. It runs a large Canadian banking franchise plus a meaningful U.S. business, alongside wealth management and capital markets. Over the last year, it benefited from steadier credit signals and stronger fee-driven results, and it also got rewarded when investors started believing its U.S. clean-up work could translate into healthier earnings.

In fiscal Q1 2026, BMO reported adjusted net income of $2.55 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.48, up from $3.04 a year earlier, helped by provisions for credit losses of $746 million versus $1.01 billion the prior year. Valuation looks like classic dividend-rotation territory, with a P/E around 15.6 and a dividend yield around 3.6%, supported by a quarterly dividend of $1.67. The outlook improves if credit stays contained and commercial loan growth returns as management expects later in 2026.

Bottom line

If you’re building a portfolio that earns while you wait for clarity, these three stocks cover different parts of the income spectrum. IGM offers a steady yield with earnings tied to long-term wealth trends and a dividend that’s moving higher. Sienna offers a higher-yield profile with improving payout coverage and a demographic tailwind that doesn’t care about market moods. BMO offers a bank dividend backed by improving credit trends and diversified earnings streams. And all three offer strong income from even a $7,000 investment while you wait.

Watch for IGM’s next monthly AUM and flow update as the clearest signal of whether the wealth management thesis is holding. Strong net inflows will matter more than any macro headline for this stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $7,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
BMO$187.7537$6.68$247.16Quarterly
SIA$21.96318$0.94$298.92Monthly
IGM$63.95109$2.48$270.32Quarterly

Together, these stocks give you a calm, paid-to-wait way to lean into a dividend rotation without betting your whole portfolio on one narrow theme.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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