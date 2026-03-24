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Invest $30,000 in 3 Stocks for $1,350 in Passive Income

Want to get a passive income boost? Here’s how this $30,000 portfolio could earn $1,350 per year (and more) over the coming years!

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • With $30,000 split equally across three quality Canadian income names you could earn about $1,350 in year one of passive income.
  • The suggested $10K each: Choice Properties REIT (CHP.UN) — 5.15% yield (monthly), Pembina Pipeline (PPL) — 4.6% yield (quarterly), Canadian Utilities (CU) — 3.9% yield (quarterly).
  • These picks combine defensive real‑estate, energy‑infrastructure upside, and regulated‑utility stability with dividend growth histories and different payout frequencies.

Canada is the perfect place to look for stocks that yield passive income. Some of Canada’s largest stocks also happen to be dividend stocks. Canada is one of the best places you can amply diversify your holdings and collect a growing stream of passive income.

With only $30,000, you can earn as much as $1,350 per year in passive income. The great thing is the amount you earn in year one. These stocks are dividend growth stocks, so the best part is that you will see that annual income rise over time. Here’s how a classic Canadian three-stock portfolio could work.

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Source: Getty Images

A steady REIT for monthly passive income

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) is one of the most defensive REITs you will find in Canada. You will find it anywhere a Loblaw store is located. That is because it was spun out to be the real estate entity of Loblaw Companies.

With a market cap of $11 billion, it is actually the largest REIT in Canada. It has 563 retail properties, 124 industrial properties, and 12 mixed-use properties.

It may not be the fastest-growing REIT. However, same-store rents are growing by about the rate of inflation. Choice has long-term leases (over 6.5 years), over 98% occupancy, and a very high-grade anchor in Loblaw. This stock is very defensive, given that 85% of its portfolio is necessity-based. These are properties people rely on for daily essentials.

Choice stock yields 5.2% today. It recently resumed a distribution growth posture. A $10,000 investment in Choice would earn $42.44 monthly or $509.34 annually.

A top energy infrastructure stock

Another perfect passive income stock is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). This stock is in an exceptional position to see some wins in the coming years. Suddenly, energy is back in vogue around the world. Global energy security is becoming an ever more pressing issue.

Pembina has the assets to get Western Canadian oil and gas to market. It is a one-stop shop for energy producers. By 2028, it will have an enviable LNG export terminal that will be moving highly sought Canadian LNG across the ocean.

Canada’s government is becoming more friendly to the energy sector. There could be even more infrastructure announcements in the years ahead.

Pembina stock yields 4.6%. Since 2022, it has resumed an annual dividend growth posture. A $10,000 investment would earn $114.31 quarterly or $456 annually.

A quality utility stock for safe passive income

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is one of Canada’s great dividend growth stocks. It has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years!

With a market cap of $12.0 billion, it is a major transmission and distribution utility provider across Alberta, Yukon, and Australia. Its business is diversified across natural gas transportation/storage, power generation, and water infrastructure. This utility is targeting 6.9% compounded annual growth in its rate base over the coming five years.

Canadian Utilities stock yields 3.9% today. A $10,000 investment would earn $97.52 quarterly or $390.08 annualized

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Choice Properties REIT$15.31653$0.065$42.44Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$61.97161$0.71$114.31Quarterly
Canadian Utilities$46.98212$0.46$97.52Quarterly

Prices as of March 24, 2026

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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