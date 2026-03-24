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2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Even a small $2,000 investment can kick off a re-investable income stream if you focus on sustainable high-yield payouts.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • True North offers an 8%+ monthly yield, but office vacancies and refinancing risk are the big watchouts.
  • Plaza Retail pays a solid monthly yield, supported by high occupancy and necessity-based tenants.
  • Reinvesting those monthly distributions can steadily grow your share count, even without adding new money.

Even $2,000 can start building income if you aim it at high-yield stocks with payouts that look sustainable. You won’t retire off the first cheques, but you will create a real feedback loop. This happens as distributions arrive, you reinvest, and your share count grows without you adding new cash. High yield also keeps you focused on the right things. Instead of watching price swings like a scoreboard, you start tracking cash flow, payout coverage, and whether the business can keep paying through a normal year. So let’s consider a few on the TSX today.

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Source: Getty Images

TNT

True North Commercial REIT (TSX: TNT.UN) is a high-yield pick built for investors who want monthly income and don’t need a flashy narrative. It owns and manages office properties in Canada, so it trades like a “show me the cash” story rather than a growth rocket. Over the last year, the biggest storyline has been the reset around distributions and financial flexibility. The real estate investment trust (REIT) reinstated monthly distributions in 2025 at $0.0575 per unit and kept the focus on refinancing and stabilizing the portfolio, which matters a lot if you’re buying it for income rather than excitement.

The yield stays attention-grabbing: It’s currently an annualized 8.6%, though True North’s market cap is about $116 million, which signals that this is a small, sentiment-driven REIT that can move quickly. On the operating side, recent results have shown the same pressures office owners face, including higher interest costs and softer net operating income.

In its Q3 2025 update, funds from operations (FFO) per unit fell to $0.56 from $0.61 a year earlier, and adjusted FFO per unit fell to $0.54 from $0.64. The payout ratio looked artificially low year-to-date in 2025 at 26% because distributions restarted partway through the year, so the more practical approach is to watch refinancing progress, leasing, occupancy, and interest costs. If it keeps extending maturities at manageable rates and limits vacancy damage, an 8% yielder can rerate quickly, but office leasing risk remains the big red flag.

PLZ

Plaza Retail REIT (TSX: PLZ.UN) offers a different high-yield setup that tends to feel easier to hold. It owns open-air retail properties and shopping centres with a strong tilt toward necessity-based tenants, which can hold up better than people expect when consumers feel cautious. Over the last year, Plaza has focused on steady operating performance, capital recycling, and a pipeline of intensifications and developments. It also kept occupancy strong, with committed occupancy near 97% in its latest year-end disclosure.

The yield sits in a sweet spot that feels generous but not extreme, with a current annualized distribution around 6.5% and a market cap around $476 million. The earnings trends have improved, which helps the yield feel more earned. For the three months ended December 31, Plaza reported FFO of $10.7 million, or $0.096 per unit, and AFFO of $9.1 million, or $0.082 per unit.

For full-year 2025, it reported total FFO of $44 million, or $0.395 per unit, and total AFFO of $33.5 million, or $0.300 per unit. Coverage looked more comfortable on FFO than AFFO, with a 2025 FFO payout ratio of 71% and an AFFO payout ratio of 93.3%. That’s not risk-free, but it suggests the distribution isn’t running on fumes.

Bottom line

If you’re investing $2,000 right now for high yield, the real win is building a small income engine you can grow. Here’s what putting $1,000 in each stock could bring in as immediate income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARES YOU COULD BUY WITH $1,000ANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT ON A $1,000 INVESTMENTPAYOUT FREQUENCY
TNT.UN$8.50117$0.69$80.73Monthly
PZA$16.4460$0.93$55.80Monthly

Together, these are a simple mix: one higher-risk, higher-yield office REIT where you’re hoping the payout will recover, and one steadier, open-air retail REIT that you can keep reinvesting with more confidence.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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