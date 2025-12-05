A Perfect TFSA Stock Paying Out 4.2% Each Month

A perfect monthly Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dividend stock is one that pays you predictably, grows your income over time, and lets you sleep at night while your portfolio builds itself. It should generate steady, recession-resistant cash flow from a business people rely on no matter what. That includes utilities, healthcare, essential real estate, or infrastructure. So, the dividend keeps coming even when markets wobble. Add in a strong balance sheet, simple business model, and long track record of stability, and you have the kind of monthly payer that turns a TFSA into a dependable, lifelong income engine, even when shares are down.

NPI

That’s exactly what’s been happening with Northland Power (TSX:NPI). It’s one of Canada’s leading independent power producers, with a portfolio that spans offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, efficient natural gas, and energy-storage assets across Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The dividend stock is best known for its early leadership in offshore wind, a sector with long-term contracts, high barriers to entry, and stable returns.

This now makes up the bulk of its cash-generating capacity. Northland’s business is built around long-term, inflation-linked power purchase agreements. These provide predictable revenue and shield investors from commodity volatility. As global economies push aggressively toward renewable energy, NPI sits at the heart of one of the biggest structural growth trends of the next several decades.

Northland continues to diversify internationally, adding new offshore wind farms, developing green hydrogen opportunities, and building out its pipeline of global renewable projects. Its strategy is designed for scale: to develop, partner with, and operate world-class renewable assets with reliable cash flow and multi-decade lifespans. Through this approach, Northland has grown into a global player rather than a purely Canadian utility, giving investors access to renewable megatrends around the world.

Into earnings

Yet in its most recent quarter, Northland Power stated it would cut its dividend to $0.72 annually. It reported steady operating performance driven by strong contributions from its offshore wind facilities and regulated natural gas assets. Revenue rose year over year, supported by high availability rates and solid market conditions in Europe. However, its net loss also widened. Northland also saw improved cash flow from operations, which supports both its capital investment pipeline and ongoing dividend payments.

Despite some volatility in European power markets, Northland’s contracted structure helped maintain earnings resilience. However, Northland also acknowledged challenges related to higher interest rates and inflationary pressures impacting the cost of new renewable projects. It’s a theme affecting the entire global renewables sector.

The dividend stock responded by prioritizing balance-sheet strength, delaying certain developments until conditions improve, and focusing on de-risked offshore wind projects such as Hai Long in Taiwan. Management reaffirmed guidance and emphasized long-term growth visibility supported by existing assets and multi-year construction timelines already secured with strong partners.

Buy while it’s down

Northland Power is an ideal monthly TFSA stock as it delivers exactly what TFSA investors want. That’s predictable, long-duration, inflation-linked cash flow backed by essential infrastructure. Its renewable power assets operate under long-term contracts, often 15 to 25 years in length. This means revenue stays stable regardless of market fluctuations.

This reliability translates into sustainable monthly dividends that TFSA investors can count on, with all income sheltered from taxes. Northland’s portfolio directly benefits from multi-decade global investment, making its cash flows not just stable but structurally supported by long-term policy and economic trends.

The company also offers something rare in a monthly payer: growth. Many income stocks deliver stability but limited expansion. Northland, by contrast, has a deep pipeline of offshore wind, solar, and energy-storage developments that can drive meaningful long-term increases in cash flow and eventually, dividend growth. Even after the cut, here’s what investors could gain from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT NPI $17.20 406 $0.72 $292.32 Monthly $6,983.20

Bottom line

For TFSA investors looking to build a tax-free income engine that grows over time, this combination of defensive cash flow plus global renewable upside is extremely strong. Even during periods of higher rates, Northland’s contracted assets keep generating steady income. This makes it a perfect long-term compounder for a TFSA focused on dependable, inflation-resistant monthly returns.