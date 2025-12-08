1 Impressively Awesome Canadian Dividend Stock Down 38% to Hold for Decades

A dividend stock that’s down in share price can still be a solid buy-and-hold for decades, as scary as it can be. The market often reacts to short-term noise while the underlying business remains strong and profitable. When a good company temporarily falls out of favour, its dividend yield rises, letting you lock in more income for every dollar invested. Buying quality during a dip means you’re capturing long-term value at a discount, setting yourself up for decades of growing, tax-efficient income. Which is why Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) looks like such a strong option on the TSX today.

FSZ

Fiera Capital is a Montreal-based global asset manager that oversees investment mandates for institutions, private wealth clients, and financial intermediaries. Unlike the big Canadian banks, Fiera specializes in actively managed strategies across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset portfolios. This diversification gives it a more flexible business model that isn’t tied to a single asset class or geographic market. The firm has also expanded internationally in recent years, building a presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With over 20 years of operating history, Fiera has established itself as a quiet but influential name in Canada’s independent asset-management sector.

Fiera operates a predictable, fee-based business built on long-term investment mandates, making its cash flow steadier than businesses tied to economic cycles. Even though market volatility can impact assets under management (AUM), the dividend stock offsets this with recurring management fees, performance fees, and a growing alternative-investments platform. Its strategy focuses on building stable, high-margin revenue streams that convert effectively into free cash flow. This reliability is why Fiera remains known for its strong dividend, appealing particularly to long-term income investors.

Into earnings

This reliability was seen during earnings. In its most recent report, Fiera Capital delivered stable results despite a challenging market backdrop marked by fluctuating global markets. Revenue grew modestly as the firm maintained strong AUM levels, supported by positive net inflows in private wealth and alternative strategies. Fiera also demonstrated disciplined cost management, keeping operating expenses contained to protect profitability. The dividend stock’s balance sheet remains healthy, giving it flexibility to continue paying dividends and investing in long-term strategic initiatives.

While the quarter did reveal some pressure from lower performance fees, the core management-fee revenue stream held up well. The dividend stock also continued to progress on its strategic transformation plan. This includes simplifying operations, improving margins, and expanding higher-growth segments such as private credit and real assets. These efforts aim to make Fiera less sensitive to market cycles and more resilient over the next decade.

A valuable buy

Fiera Capital may be down in share price over the last year, but its dividend appeal remains intact as the business continues generating steady, recurring cash flow. The dividend stock pays one of the higher yields on the TSX, supported by consistent fee revenue and a long history of returning cash to shareholders.

For long-term investors, this means the opportunity to lock in an elevated yield while the stock trades at a discount. Since Fiera’s services are essential as institutions and high-net-worth clients always need asset management regardless of market cycles, the company’s business model is naturally built for longevity.

Bottom line

What makes FSZ especially compelling for a decades-long hold is its transformation toward more stable, higher-margin business lines such as alternatives and private wealth. These segments typically generate stronger, more predictable cash flows and experience less volatility during market downturns. As the firm grows these areas, its earnings should strengthen, supporting both dividend stability and potential future dividend growth. For now, here’s what investors can bring in from a $7,000 investment alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FSZ $5.93 1,180 $0.43 $507.40 Quarterly $6,997.40

Overall, the current share-price weakness reflects short-term market sentiment, not a deterioration in long-term fundamentals. For income-focused investors, that’s an opportunity. FSZ offers a rare combination of discounted valuation, reliable cash flow, and a dividend built to endure for decades.