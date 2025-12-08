Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Impressively Awesome Canadian Dividend Stock Down 38% to Hold for Decades

1 Impressively Awesome Canadian Dividend Stock Down 38% to Hold for Decades

Fiera Capital’s pullback may be a chance to lock in a big dividend from a fee-driven asset manager reshaping for steadier growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fiera is a diversified asset manager with fee-based, recurring revenue across equities and fixed income
  • Recent results were stable
  • Shares are down, lifting yield

A dividend stock that’s down in share price can still be a solid buy-and-hold for decades, as scary as it can be. The market often reacts to short-term noise while the underlying business remains strong and profitable. When a good company temporarily falls out of favour, its dividend yield rises, letting you lock in more income for every dollar invested. Buying quality during a dip means you’re capturing long-term value at a discount, setting yourself up for decades of growing, tax-efficient income. Which is why Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) looks like such a strong option on the TSX today.

FSZ

Fiera Capital is a Montreal-based global asset manager that oversees investment mandates for institutions, private wealth clients, and financial intermediaries. Unlike the big Canadian banks, Fiera specializes in actively managed strategies across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset portfolios. This diversification gives it a more flexible business model that isn’t tied to a single asset class or geographic market. The firm has also expanded internationally in recent years, building a presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With over 20 years of operating history, Fiera has established itself as a quiet but influential name in Canada’s independent asset-management sector.

Fiera operates a predictable, fee-based business built on long-term investment mandates, making its cash flow steadier than businesses tied to economic cycles. Even though market volatility can impact assets under management (AUM), the dividend stock offsets this with recurring management fees, performance fees, and a growing alternative-investments platform. Its strategy focuses on building stable, high-margin revenue streams that convert effectively into free cash flow. This reliability is why Fiera remains known for its strong dividend, appealing particularly to long-term income investors.

Into earnings

This reliability was seen during earnings. In its most recent report, Fiera Capital delivered stable results despite a challenging market backdrop marked by fluctuating global markets. Revenue grew modestly as the firm maintained strong AUM levels, supported by positive net inflows in private wealth and alternative strategies. Fiera also demonstrated disciplined cost management, keeping operating expenses contained to protect profitability. The dividend stock’s balance sheet remains healthy, giving it flexibility to continue paying dividends and investing in long-term strategic initiatives.

While the quarter did reveal some pressure from lower performance fees, the core management-fee revenue stream held up well. The dividend stock also continued to progress on its strategic transformation plan. This includes simplifying operations, improving margins, and expanding higher-growth segments such as private credit and real assets. These efforts aim to make Fiera less sensitive to market cycles and more resilient over the next decade.

A valuable buy

Fiera Capital may be down in share price over the last year, but its dividend appeal remains intact as the business continues generating steady, recurring cash flow. The dividend stock pays one of the higher yields on the TSX, supported by consistent fee revenue and a long history of returning cash to shareholders.

For long-term investors, this means the opportunity to lock in an elevated yield while the stock trades at a discount. Since Fiera’s services are essential as institutions and high-net-worth clients always need asset management regardless of market cycles, the company’s business model is naturally built for longevity.

Bottom line

What makes FSZ especially compelling for a decades-long hold is its transformation toward more stable, higher-margin business lines such as alternatives and private wealth. These segments typically generate stronger, more predictable cash flows and experience less volatility during market downturns. As the firm grows these areas, its earnings should strengthen, supporting both dividend stability and potential future dividend growth. For now, here’s what investors can bring in from a $7,000 investment alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FSZ$5.931,180$0.43$507.40Quarterly$6,997.40

Overall, the current share-price weakness reflects short-term market sentiment, not a deterioration in long-term fundamentals. For income-focused investors, that’s an opportunity. FSZ offers a rare combination of discounted valuation, reliable cash flow, and a dividend built to endure for decades.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Dividend Stocks

The CRA Is Watching TFSA Holders: Here Are Some Red Flags to Avoid

| Kay Ng

In your TFSA, consider long‑term investments, track your contribution room and withdrawals, and avoid leverage, rapid trading, and non‑qualified assets.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stars to Add to Your 2026 Portfolio

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stars have consistently paid and increased their dividends for decades, making them reliable income stocks.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Could Pay Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Walmart‑anchored REIT pays monthly and is building for growth. See why SRU.UN can power tax‑free TFSA income today and…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Watching These Dividend All-Stars Very Closely

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian dividend all-stars could be among the best picks in the market right now, flying under the radar.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

8% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Stellar Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want high monthly income backed by essentials? Slate Grocery REIT’s U.S. grocery-anchored centres offer stability, cash flow, and…

Read more »

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With their consistent dividend payouts, strong underlying businesses, and solid growth outlooks, these two dividend stocks stand out as attractive…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income: Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks could add steady monthly income to your portfolio while offering room to grow.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Dominate Your Portfolio in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 40% from all-time highs, goeasy is a Canadian stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders.

Read more »