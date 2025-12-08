Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

Three TSX dividend stocks built to keep paying through recessions, rate hikes, and market drama so you can set it and forget it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is Canada’s biggest bank with diversified earnings and a strong balance sheet
  • Hydro One (H) is a regulated Ontario utility with near-monopoly power lines and predictable cash flow
  • Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) is a private lender focused on secured, short-term mortgages

When you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks you can hold for 20 years, the most relatable rule is this: pick companies you’d feel comfortable owning even if you couldn’t check the stock price for a decade. That usually means businesses with products people will still need in 20 years, steady cash flow that doesn’t crumble in a recession, and a management team that raises the dividend slowly and consistently rather than making flashy promises. If the business can survive rate hikes, downturns, and market drama without losing its identity, it’s far more likely to reward patient investors over the decades. So, let’s look at three strong options on the TSX today.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) remains the country’s most influential financial institution, and its recent record-setting earnings reinforced why. The bank delivered steady loan growth, resilient credit quality, and higher net interest income driven by a still-firm rate environment. Wealth management and capital markets activity also improved, helping offset softer mortgage volumes. Even in a choppy economy, the bank’s results reflect a franchise that performs well.

RY is built on something few competitors can match: scale, stability, and a century-long track record of paying (and steadily raising) dividends. As Canada’s largest bank, it benefits from diverse earnings streams that make it resilient through recessions, rate swings, and market pullbacks. Its dividend grows alongside earnings, powered by one of the strongest balance sheets in the world and a customer base that only gets stickier over time. For long-term Canadian investors looking for reliability, predictable compounding, and a dividend that can fund retirement decades from now, Royal Bank sits in a class of its own.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) is Ontario’s dominant electricity transmission and distribution utility, and its recent earnings highlighted the steady, predictable nature of its business. Revenue climbed on the back of regulated rate increases, while net income improved thanks to ongoing cost discipline and continued investment in grid modernization. Because Hydro One operates in a fully regulated environment, earnings move in a slow, controlled way as new capital projects enter the rate base. This quarter reinforced exactly that with stable demand, reliable cash flow, and future growth.

Hydro One is a stellar 20-year dividend stock offering essential-service stability backed by government-regulated returns. Electricity transmission doesn’t go out of style, and Hydro One’s near-monopoly position ensures consistent cash flow that supports a growing dividend year after year. Since its payout is tied to regulated earnings rather than market sentiment, the stock tends to be far less volatile than most on the TSX. Over decades, that dependability matters more than rapid growth.

AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) is one of Canada’s most established private mortgage lenders, specializing in first and second mortgages for commercial and residential real estate. Its earnings are typically steady because its loans are short-term, secured directly by property, and structured with conservative loan-to-value ratios. In its most recent results, Atrium reported stable interest income, healthy renewal activity, and a well-managed credit portfolio despite a higher-rate environment. Net income and distributable earnings remained strong, supported by disciplined underwriting and a diversified book across major urban centres.

Atrium is a compelling 20-year Canadian dividend stock with a business model that is built on predictable income backed by real assets. Unlike traditional lenders, Atrium focuses on niche, secured loans that banks often avoid. The result is a stable dividend that has held up through multiple economic cycles. Its focus on short-duration loans lowers refinancing risk and gives management flexibility in shifting environments. For long-term investors who want a reliable income producer that compounds steadily and doesn’t depend on aggressive growth assumptions, Atrium offers a rare mix of simplicity, security, and consistency.

Bottom line

The best news about all three of these dividend stocks? You guessed it, the dividend. In fact, here is what investors could bring in from $7,000 invested in each of these companies on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RY$224.5531$6.56$203.36Quarterly$6,961.05
AI$11.38615$0.93$571.95Monthly$6,999. 70
H$52.96132$1.33$175.56Quarterly$6,998.72

Overall, if you want a stable income, taking out the guesswork with these three solid stocks is the best way to go about it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building out a passive income portfolio with great TSX dividend stocks is easier than it sounds. Here are 2 stocks…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a TFSA That Earns +$200 of Safe Monthly Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to earn monthly income, here is a four-stock portfolio that could collectively earn over $200 per monthly…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

My Blueprint for Generating $113/Month Using a $20,000 TFSA Investment

| Sneha Nahata

If you put $20,000 in and divide it 50/50 between both the companies, you could bring in around $113 in…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With a growth plan that is leveraging Telus' artificial intelligence advantages, Telus stock is positioning for strong long-term growth.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Outstanding Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10% to Buy and Hold for Years 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the current challenges facing dividend stocks in the telecom sector and adapt to changing market conditions.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $580 in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

There’s no shortage of passive-income investments on the market. Here’s one that can provide $580 in annual dividends.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Gladly Buy and Hold for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 9% dividend yield is ripe for passive income builders as the company embarks on a noble cash flow…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Dividend Stocks

A 6.7% Dividend Stock That Remains a Standout Buy Into 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NorthWest Healthcare REIT’s hospital-backed leases and improving finances make it a defensive monthly payer to consider as rates ease in…

Read more »