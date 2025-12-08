3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

Three TSX dividend stocks built to keep paying through recessions, rate hikes, and market drama so you can set it and forget it.

When you’re looking for Canadian dividend stocks you can hold for 20 years, the most relatable rule is this: pick companies you’d feel comfortable owning even if you couldn’t check the stock price for a decade. That usually means businesses with products people will still need in 20 years, steady cash flow that doesn’t crumble in a recession, and a management team that raises the dividend slowly and consistently rather than making flashy promises. If the business can survive rate hikes, downturns, and market drama without losing its identity, it’s far more likely to reward patient investors over the decades. So, let’s look at three strong options on the TSX today.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) remains the country’s most influential financial institution, and its recent record-setting earnings reinforced why. The bank delivered steady loan growth, resilient credit quality, and higher net interest income driven by a still-firm rate environment. Wealth management and capital markets activity also improved, helping offset softer mortgage volumes. Even in a choppy economy, the bank’s results reflect a franchise that performs well.

RY is built on something few competitors can match: scale, stability, and a century-long track record of paying (and steadily raising) dividends. As Canada’s largest bank, it benefits from diverse earnings streams that make it resilient through recessions, rate swings, and market pullbacks. Its dividend grows alongside earnings, powered by one of the strongest balance sheets in the world and a customer base that only gets stickier over time. For long-term Canadian investors looking for reliability, predictable compounding, and a dividend that can fund retirement decades from now, Royal Bank sits in a class of its own.

H

Hydro One (TSX:H) is Ontario’s dominant electricity transmission and distribution utility, and its recent earnings highlighted the steady, predictable nature of its business. Revenue climbed on the back of regulated rate increases, while net income improved thanks to ongoing cost discipline and continued investment in grid modernization. Because Hydro One operates in a fully regulated environment, earnings move in a slow, controlled way as new capital projects enter the rate base. This quarter reinforced exactly that with stable demand, reliable cash flow, and future growth.

Hydro One is a stellar 20-year dividend stock offering essential-service stability backed by government-regulated returns. Electricity transmission doesn’t go out of style, and Hydro One’s near-monopoly position ensures consistent cash flow that supports a growing dividend year after year. Since its payout is tied to regulated earnings rather than market sentiment, the stock tends to be far less volatile than most on the TSX. Over decades, that dependability matters more than rapid growth.

AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) is one of Canada’s most established private mortgage lenders, specializing in first and second mortgages for commercial and residential real estate. Its earnings are typically steady because its loans are short-term, secured directly by property, and structured with conservative loan-to-value ratios. In its most recent results, Atrium reported stable interest income, healthy renewal activity, and a well-managed credit portfolio despite a higher-rate environment. Net income and distributable earnings remained strong, supported by disciplined underwriting and a diversified book across major urban centres.

Atrium is a compelling 20-year Canadian dividend stock with a business model that is built on predictable income backed by real assets. Unlike traditional lenders, Atrium focuses on niche, secured loans that banks often avoid. The result is a stable dividend that has held up through multiple economic cycles. Its focus on short-duration loans lowers refinancing risk and gives management flexibility in shifting environments. For long-term investors who want a reliable income producer that compounds steadily and doesn’t depend on aggressive growth assumptions, Atrium offers a rare mix of simplicity, security, and consistency.

Bottom line

The best news about all three of these dividend stocks? You guessed it, the dividend. In fact, here is what investors could bring in from $7,000 invested in each of these companies on the TSX today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $224.55 31 $6.56 $203.36 Quarterly $6,961.05 AI $11.38 615 $0.93 $571.95 Monthly $6,999. 70 H $52.96 132 $1.33 $175.56 Quarterly $6,998.72

Overall, if you want a stable income, taking out the guesswork with these three solid stocks is the best way to go about it.