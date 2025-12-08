My Blueprint for Generating $113/Month Using a $20,000 TFSA Investment

If you put $20,000 in and divide it 50/50 between both the companies, you could bring in around $113 in passive income each month.

Investing $20,000 in dividend stocks can turn your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into an income-generating machine. Moreover, when you focus on Canadian stocks offering reliable dividends every single month, the benefits are even more compelling. Monthly payouts provide a steady stream of cash that can help cover day-to-day expenses or be reinvested more frequently. Over time, those reinvestments supercharge compounding and support stronger long-term returns.

My blueprint for generating income via a TFSA is to focus on companies with strong fundamentals, consistent earnings growth, a proven track record of dividend payments, and sustainable payout ratios. These companies are more likely to maintain their distributions over time. Also, diversifying across different sectors reduces the risk of relying too heavily on any one industry.

Against this backdrop, here are two stocks that can help generate worry-free monthly passive income.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the most reliable stocks to generate steady monthly income in a TFSA. The REIT operates a well-diversified real estate portfolio that generates steady net operating income (NOI), supporting its payouts. Besides its consistent payouts, it also offers a high yield of 7.3%.

Thanks to its 197 mixed-use properties, strategically located across Canada, the company experiences high traffic and generates dependable rental income. Moreover, its high-quality properties witness high occupancy rates (98.6% in the third quarter) and strong tenant demand. Thanks to its resilient tenant base, including large retailers, the company’s cash collection rate remains high, adding stability to its income regardless of economic conditions and driving leasing activity.

SmartCentres’s core retail portfolio could continue to perform well. Moreover, its strong mixed-use development pipeline positions it well to deliver strong growth. Also, its substantial land holdings and a strong balance sheet provide a solid base for future growth.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another dependable monthly income stock to add to your TFSA portfolio. The company is known for rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend payments. The oil and gas producer pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding about 6.2%. Notably, from January 2013 to September 2025, WCP has returned approximately $2.7 billion to shareholders through dividends.

Whitecap also maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 20–25% for its base dividend. Moreover, it targets an annual 1–3% increase in its base dividend for the long term.

The company’s emphasis on improving operational efficiency, optimizing drilling performance, and maintaining disciplined capital spending augurs well for future earnings growth and will support its payouts.

WCP’s diversified assets and a focus on allocating capital to the highest-return projects position it well to deliver sustainable growth. Further, its low leverage and substantial inventory of high-quality drilling locations provide a strong base for future expansion while maintaining shareholder returns. Whitecap’s recent acquisition of Veren brings additional scale and premium assets, broadening its base of long-life, high-productivity projects, and is likely to support its earnings and payouts.

Earn about $113 per month in tax-free income

SmartCentres REIT and Whitecap Resources are compelling dividend stocks to add to your TFSA for generating a solid monthly passive-income stream. By investing $20,000 and dividing it equally between the two, you could generate about $113 per month in passive income.