Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 9% Dividend Yield?

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 9% Dividend Yield?

Based on free cash flow, TELUS’ dividend seems sustainable. It could be a multi-year turnaround idea for patient income investors.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TELUS paused its long-standing dividend-growth program after a JP Morgan note sent the stock to 52‑week lows and a roughly 9% yield; management says the freeze is strategic while it deleverages (targeting net‑debt/EBITDA of 3.0 by 2027) and waits for a share‑price recovery.
  • The dividend appears supportable — TELUS generated $2.3B of free cash flow last year (≈69% payout) and forecasts FCF growth — while the stock trades at about a 19% discount, making it a potential buy for patient income investors.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T) has been under heavy scrutiny since a J.P. Morgan report on November 18 called the telecom giant’s long-standing dividend growth strategy “unsustainable.” 

The market reacted swiftly, pushing the stock to new 52-week lows below $18 per share. For income investors accustomed to TELUS’s reputation as a reliable dividend grower, the sell-off raised deeper questions: Was the skepticism warranted, and more importantly, is the now-towering 9% yield an opportunity — or a warning sign?

In an unexpected move that appeared to respond directly to the market’s concerns, TELUS paused its dividend growth program shortly after increasing its quarterly payout last month. The decision marked a notable shift for a company that had delivered consistent dividend raises for two decades.

Why TELUS paused dividend growth

Speaking to BNN Bloomberg, Doug French, TELUS’s executive vice president and CFO, gave rare candid insight into the company’s rationale. 

“Our share price had been under pressure, and the dividend yield had increased to a level that we believed warranted the pause on the growth,” he explained. “We don’t believe the share price currently reflects our growth trajectory, and with the yield being higher, we did the pause until the recovery of that share price occurs.”

In other words, TELUS sees its stock as undervalued and believes freezing the dividend is a proactive, strategic step rather than an admission of weakness. Still, the pause introduces uncertainty: no one knows when, or if, dividend growth will resume.

At the core of TELUS’s decision is a larger deleveraging plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet. The strategy includes selling non-core assets and reducing its net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 3.5 times at the end of the third quarter to times by 2027. For a capital-intensive telecom business, reduced leverage could meaningfully increase financial flexibility in the years ahead.

A 9% yield: Sustainable or a red flag?

A yield approaching double digits often signals risk — and TELUS is no exception. Over the past 12 months, the company paid more in dividends than it reported in net income, a figure that can spook conservative investors. But net income only tells a part of the story.

More importantly, TELUS produced $2.3 billion in free cash flow (FCF) over the same period, resulting in a payout ratio of roughly 69%. That’s not alarmingly high — especially for a telecom operator with predictable cash generation.

Looking ahead, TELUS expects about $2.2 billion in FCF this year with plans for roughly 10% annual FCF growth through 2027. If management executes well, the dividend appears supportable, especially without further increases. 

Based on last quarter’s payout, next year’s FCF payout ratio would land near 74%, still within a reasonable range for a mature telecom.

Is the stock worth buying today?

From a valuation standpoint, TELUS appears modestly discounted. Analyst consensus suggests the stock trades at a 19% discount to fair value, and near-term upside could reach almost 24% from the current $18.54 quotation. Notably, even the most bearish analyst believes the stock is fairly priced.

Given that most investors look to TELUS primarily for income, the decision to pause dividend growth may actually strengthen the investment case. A well-supported 9% yield is more than enough to satisfy income-focused portfolios — and the company’s balance-sheet cleanup could create long-term upside beyond the dividend alone.

TELUS now stands as a potential multi-year turnaround story. Investors are being paid generously to wait while management works to restore financial strength and unlock renewed growth. For patient income investors, that combination may be compelling.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends JPMorgan Chase and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Gargantuan Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX dividend giants that deliver paycheque-like income and steady growth, so you can set it and forget it for…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Solid TFSA Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Explore the benefits of dividend investing for passive income. Discover high-yield stocks that can enhance your retirement strategy.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend All Stars Set for Massive Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX dividend stars pay you now and grow for years without you watching the market every day.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Up 115% But Still a Perfect Stock for Long-Term Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even after a run-up, Extendicare’s essential senior-care demand and reaffirmed dividend make it a steady, long-term income play.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Bet Will Beat the Market in a Downturn

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and another stock could do well, even if recession hits in 2026.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Create Long-Lasting Family Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two simple moves can help your family build wealth that lasts: a quiet compounder and a quality dividend ETF you…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a Canadian stock that merits a long holding period.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

The 7.3% Dividend Stock You Can Depend On

| Chris MacDonald

Despite risks, this key Canadian dividend stock could continue to deliver sky-high yields for a very long time -- a…

Read more »