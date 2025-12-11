Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 11

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 11

With the TSX closing at a new high, investors may pause today to digest Fed rate cuts and BoC caution as focus shifts to earnings and monetary policy outlook.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Key Points

  • Canadian stocks hit a new all-time high on Wednesday after the U.S. Fed’s rate cut boosted market optimism.
  • Shopify led the big TSX movers due to AI-related updates, with tech, mining, and financial names seeing strong gains.
  • TSX investors will watch Dollarama and Empire Company earnings today as they continue to assess the monetary policy outlook.

Even as the Bank of Canada (BoC) kept interest rates steady in line with market expectations, Canadian stocks rallied sharply on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate by 25 basis points and signaled that more reductions could follow in early 2026. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rallied by 246 points, or 0.8%, to close at a new all-time high of 31,491 — extending its year-to-date gains to 27.3%.

On the one hand, shares of consumer staple and utility companies witnessed weakness as investors rotated out of defensive stocks in favor of growth-oriented market sectors. On the other hand, technology, mining, and financial stocks saw strong buying interest, reflecting renewed optimism around lower borrowing costs ahead.

Canada holds rates while the U.S. Fed moves to cut

The U.S. Fed’s latest rate decision reflected a shift in its risk assessment, with chair Jerome Powell citing elevated downside risks to employment and persistent inflation uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the BoC held its overnight rate steady at 2.25%, noting that recent GDP (gross domestic product) strength was largely trade-driven and that domestic demand remained weak. While the BoC expects growth to pick up in 2026, it highlighted that underlying inflation is still around 2.5%, keeping its policy stance cautious for now.

Together, the central bank actions offer investors a mixed but stabilizing backdrop heading into 2026.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) climbed by 4.8% to $232.49 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. In addition to the broader market optimism after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cut decision, SHOP stock rallied as it unveiled its Winter ’26 Edition, packed with more than 150 new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.

One of the key highlights was the launch of Shopify Agentic Storefronts, which lets merchants have their products discovered and purchased directly inside AI conversations on platforms like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. Shopify also rolled out major upgrades to its Sidekick assistant, and new inventory and checkout tools. Investors welcomed Shopify’s sweeping AI-driven product expansion, seeing it as a catalyst for long-term growth. On a year-to-date basis, SHOP stock is now up 52%.

Lightspeed Commerce, G Mining Ventures, and Ivanhoe Mines were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.7%.

In contrast, Bombardier, Capital Power, North West Company, and Energy Fuels slipped by at least 3.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Telus, Suncor Energy, Barrick Mining, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After trending higher in the previous session, crude oil and gold prices pulled back slightly in early Thursday trading, suggesting a potentially subdued opening for the TSX today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may take a breather after Wednesday’s rally, while continuing to digest central bank signals and assess the path of monetary policy into 2026.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed Dollarama and Empire Company will release their latest quarterly earnings reports today, which could keep their shares in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Dollarama, Microsoft, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, Capital Power, Dollarama, Lightspeed Commerce, Microsoft, North West, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After trimming losses, the TSX could swing today as markets await clarity from the BoC and Fed policy decisions and…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Stock Market

Prediction: Here Are the Most Promising Canadian Stocks for 2026

| Robin Brown

2025 was a great year for mining stocks. However, 2026 is setting up to be a bounce back year for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 9

| Jitendra Parashar

With the index still hovering close to record highs, TSX stocks may remain range-bound today ahead of key U.S. labor…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After Friday’s pullback, the TSX benchmark could face a cautious start to the week today amid central bank uncertainty and…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stock Market

The Best-Performing TSX Stocks of 2025: Are They Still Worth Buying Now?

| Robin Brown

TSX stocks are booming in 2025, but these top stocks have outperformed the rest. We ask whether they are still…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rise on Friday, December 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may extend its record-setting rally on Friday with overnight gains in copper and silver while Canada’s jobs and…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After snapping a two-day losing streak, the TSX may trade sideways at the open today, as investors digest rate-cut hopes…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With volatility returning, the TSX could see another muted session today as investors look to U.S. data and Canadian bank…

Read more »