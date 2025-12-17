CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

The TFSA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000. How will you save and invest this amount this year and carry on to future years to help achieve your financial goals?

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has set the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 at $7,000, giving Canadians another opportunity to grow wealth entirely tax-free. While the number itself may not look dramatic, the real power of the TFSA lies in consistency, compounding, and smart investment choices made year after year.

For savers who prefer simplicity, hitting the 2026 limit can be as easy as setting aside $583.33 per month. Automating those contributions removes emotion from the process and ensures you don’t miss out on valuable tax-free room.

What a $7,000 TFSA contribution can really do

On its own, $7,000 won’t change your financial life overnight. But invested wisely, it can quietly snowball over time. Depending on your annual rate of return, a fully invested $7,000 could generate approximately the following:

4% return: $280

7% return: $490

10% return: $700

12% return: $840

15% return: $1,050

20% return: $1,400

Of course, higher returns come with higher risk and greater volatility. As a benchmark, the Canadian stock market has delivered roughly a 12% compound annual growth rate over the past decade, while the U.S. market has been north of 14%. Even earning “just” $840 in a year at a 12% return may feel underwhelming — but the TFSA isn’t about one year. It’s about decades of tax-free compounding.

The cost of leaving TFSA room unused

Canadians who have been eligible for the TFSA since its launch in 2009 and have never contributed now have $102,000 of cumulative contribution room. On January 1, 2026, that jumps to $109,000. For most people, contributing a lump sum of that size is unrealistic — which is exactly why starting early and contributing annually matters so much.

Unused TFSA room is a wasted opportunity. Every year you delay, you permanently give up tax-free growth on that unused capital. Regular saving makes the goal manageable and builds a habit that pays off over time.

Simple ways to invest your TFSA in 2026

For long-term investors who want to keep things straightforward, dollar-cost averaging into the Canadian or U.S. stock market each month works well, especially on commission-free platforms such as Wealthsimple. Trying to time market dips can add value, but it also introduces risk and emotional decision-making.

Asset allocation should match your risk tolerance and financial goals. Younger investors may lean heavily toward equities, while more conservative investors may prefer balance. An all-in-one exchange-traded fund (ETF) like iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:XGRO) offers an 80/20 stock-to-bond mix, automatic rebalancing, and broad diversification. Its long-term returns have been just under 10%, making it a reasonable “set-it-and-forget-it” option.

Need more income?

Alternatively, income-focused investors may prefer dividend-paying stocks as a core part of their TFSA, where dividends and capital gains are not taxed. Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a good example.

A Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Sun Life has grown its dividend at an average rate of 8.4% over the past decade and delivered total returns of about 11%. At roughly $84 per share, it offers a dividend yield just under 4.4% and maintains a sustainable payout ratio near 66%. Interested investors can aim to buy on dips to lock in a higher yield.

Finally, remember this key TFSA rule: any amount withdrawn can only be re-contributed starting January 1 of the following year. Respecting that rule — and using your 2026 contribution wisely — can make your TFSA one of the most powerful tools in your financial plan.