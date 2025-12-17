Member Login
Home » Investing » Turn Any TFSA Into $600 in Monthly Dividend Income

Turn Any TFSA Into $600 in Monthly Dividend Income

Turn your TFSA into tax-free monthly cash flow with two simple picks an industrial REIT and a high-dividend ETF you can set and forget.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Start with monthly payers in a TFSA
  • Granite REIT owns essential warehouses with high occupancy and a conservative balance sheet
  • XEI spreads risk across top Canadian dividend stocks

Turning a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into monthly dividend income might seem like a difficult matter. However, there are a few items to consider here. And these are items that investors need to ask themselves: what are my goals, and what is my risk tolerance? Once you have those answers, the list of items that can create income in a TFSA becomes a lot narrower. That’s why we’re going to look at how to get started once you have those goals in mind and some strong options to consider on the TSX today.

Getting started

It all starts with choosing investments that pay regularly and reliably. Monthly dividend stocks and income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) work especially well as these line up with real-life expenses like bills, groceries, or travel. Inside a TFSA, every dollar of income arrives tax-free, which means you don’t lose a portion of your payout to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). That makes even moderate yields far more powerful over time, especially when distributions are consistent and predictable.

The next step is diversification and discipline. Instead of relying on one stock, investors often spread their TFSA across a few monthly payers in different sectors. These include real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure, and dividend-focused ETFs. Early on, reinvesting part or all of the monthly income helps accelerate compounding. Over time, that same portfolio can shift from reinvestment to income use, creating a steady stream of tax-free cash that grows alongside your TFSA balance.

An infrastructure REIT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is one of Canada’s highest-quality industrial real estate owners, with properties spread across North America and Europe. It focuses on logistics, warehouse, and light industrial assets that support e-commerce and global supply chains. In its recent earnings, Granite continued to report stable rental income, high occupancy, and strong rent collection, reflecting the essential nature of its properties. Management also highlighted a conservative balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation, which have helped it navigate higher interest rates without major disruption.

Granite now looks like a solid option for monthly income because its fundamentals remain intact while the broader REIT sector has been under pressure. Its long-term leases, strong tenants, and focus on essential industrial space support predictable cash flow. As interest rate fears ease over time, investors collecting Granite’s monthly distribution get paid to wait while benefiting from potential price recovery.

Income ETF

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is a Canadian high-dividend ETF that holds a diversified basket of large, established dividend-paying companies across sectors like banks, pipelines, utilities, and telecoms. Its recent performance has been driven by the steady earnings and dividend payments of its underlying holdings rather than market speculation. While XEI doesn’t report earnings like a company, its distributions reflect the ongoing strength of Canada’s dividend leaders, many of which continue to raise payouts despite economic uncertainty.

XEI could be a solid option for monthly income right now because it spreads risk across dozens of reliable dividend payers and delivers consistent cash flow. For TFSA investors, it offers simplicity, stability, and dependable income without the need to manage individual stocks. When markets feel volatile and selective stock picking feels stressful, XEI provides a calm, income-focused way to generate tax-free monthly cash while staying invested in Canada’s strongest businesses.

Bottom line

Together, these two monthly dividend stocks are some of the best options out there. Each offers investors solid monthly income in areas that aren’t just doing well, but expanding. What’s more, you get the protection of an ETF that will continue to offer monthly income no matter what the market does. Right now, here’s how to create some strong monthly dividend income in any TFSA.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$77.291,058$3.40$3,597.20Monthly$81,791.82
XEI$32.173,000$1.54$3,600.00Monthly$96,510.00

In short, any TFSA can create enough income when you have the right investments. And right now, these two dividend stocks are some of the best options out there.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Stocks for Canada’s Current Low-Rate Environment

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks can boost your passive income while also providing stability in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2026

| Kay Ng

The TFSA contribution limit for 2026 is $7,000. How will you save and invest this amount this year and carry…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $196/ Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 24% from all-time highs, CNQ is a top TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.6%…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for a boost to your monthly salary? Here are three top TSX dividend stocks for solid monthly…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

They’re Not Your Typical ‘Growth’ Stocks, But These 2 Could Have Explosive Upside in 2026

| Chris MacDonald

These Canadian stocks aren't known as pure-growth names, but 2026 could be a very good year for both in terms…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why this under-the-radar utilities stock could outpace the TSX with dividend income and upside.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 40% from all-time highs, Propel is an undervalued dividend stock that trades at a discount in December 2025.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock (Finally) a Buy for its 5.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This beaten-down blue chip could let you lock in a higher yield as conditions normalize. Here’s why BCE may be…

Read more »