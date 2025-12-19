Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Losing TSX Telecom Stock Picks Into Tax Savings

How to Turn Losing TSX Telecom Stock Picks Into Tax Savings

Telecom stocks could be a good tax-loss harvesting candidate for year-end.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Losses in BCE or TELUS held in non-registered accounts can be used to offset capital gains through tax-loss harvesting.
  • The superficial loss rule means you can’t immediately buy the same or a substantially identical security after selling at a loss.
  • A dividend ETF like HUTS can preserve exposure while spreading risk beyond telecoms and maintaining tax efficiency.

Canada’s two dominant telecom stocks have been in rough shape, and that’s putting it mildly. Year to date, BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is down about 4.6% on a price basis, while TELUS Corporation (TSX:T) has fallen roughly 11%. Stretch that out to three- and five-year periods, and the picture gets even uglier.

We’ve already seen the stress show up in dividends. BCE cut its payout earlier this year after debt levels became difficult to manage and free cash flow no longer comfortably covered distributions. TELUS has now paused dividend growth, which, if you remember how this played out with BCE, is often an early warning sign.

The good news is that investors sitting on unrealized losses in either stock aren’t completely stuck. In a non-registered account, those losses can be turned into something useful through a strategy called tax-loss harvesting.

What Is Tax-Loss Harvesting?

Tax-loss harvesting is the strategy of selling an investment in a non-registered account for less than what you paid for it. Doing so realizes a capital loss, which the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows you to use to offset capital gains.

Those losses can be applied against capital gains you realize in the current tax year. If you don’t have gains this year, you can carry the loss back up to three years to recover taxes previously paid, or carry it forward indefinitely to use in the future. Having capital losses on hand gives you flexibility when managing taxes around portfolio rebalancing or profit-taking.

There is an important catch, though: the superficial loss rule. If you sell a stock like BCE at a loss, you cannot repurchase the same security within 30 days before or after the sale. If you do, the loss is denied and added back to your adjusted cost base, wiping out the tax benefit. In the U.S., this is known as the wash sale rule.

You also need to avoid buying something the CRA could consider “substantially identical.” For example, selling BCE and immediately buying a single-stock ETF that holds BCE with leverage or covered calls would likely violate the rule.

Swapping BCE for TELUS could work, but doesn’t really help either, since you’re just moving between two highly indebted companies in the same structurally challenged sector. That raises the obvious question: what’s a better alternative?

The Best Tax-Loss Harvesting Partner for Telecoms

One option to consider is the Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF (TSX:HUTS). This ETF holds a diversified basket of high-yield Canadian utilities, telecoms, and pipeline companies. Yes, it still includes exposure to BCE and TELUS, but it also spreads risk across a broader set of regulated and infrastructure-style businesses.

HUTS also uses modest leverage. For every $100 of investor capital, the fund borrows an additional $25, similar to using margin, but packaged inside an exchange-traded fund that’s eligible for non-registered accounts. Because many of the underlying holdings pay eligible Canadian dividends, the distributions can be relatively tax-efficient compared to foreign income.

The leverage increases risk, but it also boosts income. That’s how HUTS is able to pay a distribution yield of about 6.2%, with monthly payouts. As a tax-loss harvesting replacement, it allows you to maintain income, diversify away from pure telecom exposure, and avoid running afoul of the superficial loss rule.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Growth Stocks Look Like Standout Buys as the Market Keeps Surging

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock and another standout name to watch closely in the new year.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income Investing, 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Don't look now, but these three Canadian dividend stocks look poised for some big upside, particularly as interest rates appear…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? Where to Invest Your TFSA Contribution in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Putting $7,000 to work in your 2026 TFSA? Consider BMO, Granite REIT, and VXC for steady income, diversification, and long-term…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

A Beginner’s Guide to Building a Passive Income Portfolio

| Robin Brown

Are you a new investor looking to earn safe dividends? Here are some tips for a beginner investor who wants…

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

Before the Clock Strikes Midnight on 2025 – TSX Transportation & Logistics Stocks to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are buying opportunities in Canada’s dynamic and rapidly evolving transportation and logistics sector.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal Canadian Stock for Dividends and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends plus steady growth? Power Corporation offers a “quiet compounder” mix of cash flow today and patient compounding from…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Easy Ways to Boost Your Income (Including Buying Telus Stock)

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another timely dividend play that's worth checking out for a yield boost!

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Forget Dollarama! 1 Cheaper Canadian Retail Stock With More Growth Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

With Dollarama trading near its highs, this cheaper Canadian retail stock could be the smarter long-term buy right now.

Read more »