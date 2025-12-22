Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All — No Need to Find Them in 2026

1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All — No Need to Find Them in 2026

This stock is so entrenched, so diversified, and so durable that it can sit at the centre of a portfolio while everything else orbits around it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

In The Lord of the Rings, the One Ring symbolizes ultimate power, but also simplicity. It concentrates influence into a single object that quietly shapes everything around it. For some investors, that idea resonates deeply. Not because markets are magical, but because the best investing often looks boring on the surface.

Many people spend years chasing the next breakout stock, timing cycles, or constantly rebalancing. The idea of “one stock to rule them all” appeals because it suggests focus over frenzy. It represents a business so entrenched, so diversified, and so durable that it can sit at the centre of a portfolio while everything else orbits around it. In fact, there’s one I’d consider on the market right now.

BN

That’s where Brookfield (TSX:BN) enters the story. Brookfield isn’t just a company. It’s a global capital allocator with roots that stretch back more than a century. At its foundation, BN owns and operates real assets that societies depend on every single day. Think infrastructure like ports, pipelines, toll roads, rail, and utilities. Add renewable power assets like hydroelectric dams and wind farms. Layer in data centres, real estate, and private credit.

What separates Brookfield from most companies is how it makes money. It doesn’t rely solely on selling products or services into competitive markets. Instead, it generates stable cash flow from long-lived assets with contracted or regulated revenue. Many of its assets have inflation-linked pricing and decades-long lifespans. That gives Brookfield a rare level of visibility into future cash flow.

The structure of Brookfield is another quiet superpower. BN sits at the top of a family of publicly listed partnerships and private funds. It earns management fees for overseeing capital, performance fees when assets do well, and direct returns from owning stakes in those same assets. This creates a powerful flywheel. As Brookfield attracts more capital, it gains more scale. As scale grows, it gains access to larger, more attractive deals. That, in turn, drives more returns and more capital. Few companies globally operate with that kind of self-reinforcing engine.

Into earnings

Recent earnings and performance show that this model continues to work even in challenging conditions. While higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have hurt many asset-heavy businesses, Brookfield has remained resilient. Fee-related earnings have continued to grow, reflecting steady capital inflows and disciplined management. Asset sales have been executed at or above carrying values, demonstrating that Brookfield’s internal valuations remain grounded in reality, not optimism.

Cash flow has also held up well. Brookfield focuses on assets with durable demand and long-term contracts. This helps insulate it from short-term market swings. Management has continued to emphasize balance sheet strength, recycling capital from mature assets into higher-return opportunities, and avoiding overextension.

Performance-wise, BN has proven that patience pays. While it may not always outperform flashy growth stocks in short bursts, its long-term track record of compounding intrinsic value is hard to ignore. The company’s diversification across sectors and geographies reduces reliance on any single trend. That balance allows investors to stay invested through cycles without constantly second-guessing their decision.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead to 2026, Brookfield increasingly fits the idea of one stock to rule them all. Global infrastructure spending is accelerating. Energy transition remains a multi-decade theme. Data demand continues to surge. Governments and corporations alike need partners with capital, expertise, and patience. Brookfield already sits at that intersection. It doesn’t need to pivot or reinvent itself to benefit from these trends. It simply needs to keep doing what it has done for decades.

This is why investors no longer need to “find” Brookfield in the shadows. It isn’t a hidden gem or a speculative bet. Its fundamentals are visible and repeatable. Real assets. Long-term contracts. Inflation protection. Disciplined capital allocation. Management that thinks in decades, not quarters. Those traits are rare, especially combined in a single Canadian stock.

In that sense, Brookfield flips the One Ring metaphor in a satisfying way. Instead of something elusive and dangerous, it represents clarity and control. For investors seeking a core holding that can anchor a portfolio, reduce complexity, and quietly compound wealth over time, BN stands out. It may not literally rule them all, but for many long-term investors, it comes remarkably close.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Discounted Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Put $10,000 to Work to Earn $1,219 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you have $10,000 for passive TFSA income? Manulife and Firm Capital can deliver reliable, tax-free cash flow without chasing…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

2 Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $1,500 capital investment is enough to buy two easy Canadian stocks and build a high-performance portfolio.

Read more »

delivery truck leaves shipping port terminal
Dividend Stocks

1 Outstanding TSX Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

Add this TSX stock to your self-directed investment portfolio and capitalize on the temporary pullback that has made it an…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable ETFs to Deliver Dividends to Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want simple TFSA dividends? These three Canadian ETFs offer easy diversification and income you can hold for years.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

How to Upgrade Your Dividend Portfolio for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

2026 is just a few days away. For those Investors looking to seriously upgrade their dividend portfolio, now is the…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

3 Trending Defence Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian defence stocks are likely to surge in 2026 when the government increases its defence spending and builds a…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3.4% Payout Each Month From This Ideal Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want monthly income that actually feels dependable? Exchange Income’s essential-services model supports a payout designed to last.

Read more »