1 Canadian Stock to Rule Them All — No Need to Find Them in 2026

In The Lord of the Rings, the One Ring symbolizes ultimate power, but also simplicity. It concentrates influence into a single object that quietly shapes everything around it. For some investors, that idea resonates deeply. Not because markets are magical, but because the best investing often looks boring on the surface.

Many people spend years chasing the next breakout stock, timing cycles, or constantly rebalancing. The idea of “one stock to rule them all” appeals because it suggests focus over frenzy. It represents a business so entrenched, so diversified, and so durable that it can sit at the centre of a portfolio while everything else orbits around it. In fact, there’s one I’d consider on the market right now.

BN

That’s where Brookfield (TSX:BN) enters the story. Brookfield isn’t just a company. It’s a global capital allocator with roots that stretch back more than a century. At its foundation, BN owns and operates real assets that societies depend on every single day. Think infrastructure like ports, pipelines, toll roads, rail, and utilities. Add renewable power assets like hydroelectric dams and wind farms. Layer in data centres, real estate, and private credit.

What separates Brookfield from most companies is how it makes money. It doesn’t rely solely on selling products or services into competitive markets. Instead, it generates stable cash flow from long-lived assets with contracted or regulated revenue. Many of its assets have inflation-linked pricing and decades-long lifespans. That gives Brookfield a rare level of visibility into future cash flow.

The structure of Brookfield is another quiet superpower. BN sits at the top of a family of publicly listed partnerships and private funds. It earns management fees for overseeing capital, performance fees when assets do well, and direct returns from owning stakes in those same assets. This creates a powerful flywheel. As Brookfield attracts more capital, it gains more scale. As scale grows, it gains access to larger, more attractive deals. That, in turn, drives more returns and more capital. Few companies globally operate with that kind of self-reinforcing engine.

Into earnings

Recent earnings and performance show that this model continues to work even in challenging conditions. While higher interest rates and economic uncertainty have hurt many asset-heavy businesses, Brookfield has remained resilient. Fee-related earnings have continued to grow, reflecting steady capital inflows and disciplined management. Asset sales have been executed at or above carrying values, demonstrating that Brookfield’s internal valuations remain grounded in reality, not optimism.

Cash flow has also held up well. Brookfield focuses on assets with durable demand and long-term contracts. This helps insulate it from short-term market swings. Management has continued to emphasize balance sheet strength, recycling capital from mature assets into higher-return opportunities, and avoiding overextension.

Performance-wise, BN has proven that patience pays. While it may not always outperform flashy growth stocks in short bursts, its long-term track record of compounding intrinsic value is hard to ignore. The company’s diversification across sectors and geographies reduces reliance on any single trend. That balance allows investors to stay invested through cycles without constantly second-guessing their decision.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead to 2026, Brookfield increasingly fits the idea of one stock to rule them all. Global infrastructure spending is accelerating. Energy transition remains a multi-decade theme. Data demand continues to surge. Governments and corporations alike need partners with capital, expertise, and patience. Brookfield already sits at that intersection. It doesn’t need to pivot or reinvent itself to benefit from these trends. It simply needs to keep doing what it has done for decades.

This is why investors no longer need to “find” Brookfield in the shadows. It isn’t a hidden gem or a speculative bet. Its fundamentals are visible and repeatable. Real assets. Long-term contracts. Inflation protection. Disciplined capital allocation. Management that thinks in decades, not quarters. Those traits are rare, especially combined in a single Canadian stock.

In that sense, Brookfield flips the One Ring metaphor in a satisfying way. Instead of something elusive and dangerous, it represents clarity and control. For investors seeking a core holding that can anchor a portfolio, reduce complexity, and quietly compound wealth over time, BN stands out. It may not literally rule them all, but for many long-term investors, it comes remarkably close.