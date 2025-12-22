Member Login
3.4% Payout Each Month From This Ideal Dividend Stock

Do you want monthly income that actually feels dependable? Exchange Income’s essential-services model supports a payout designed to last.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Exchange Income pays a monthly dividend backed by essential aviation routes and niche manufacturing, not hype.
  • Its regional airlines serve remote communities and its industrial businesses run on contracts and recurring demand.
  • Free cash flow covers the payout, and management prioritizes sustainability with disciplined debt and cautious growth.

A monthly dividend stock can be a great idea when it’s the right one. It matches how real life works. Bills, groceries, and rent don’t come due once a quarter. These come every month. A well-chosen monthly payer can smooth cash flow, reduce the stress of budgeting, and make passive income feel tangible rather than theoretical. The key is quality. A good monthly dividend stock earns its payout from steady, recurring cash flow and operates in essential industries that don’t disappear in a downturn. When the business is sound, monthly income becomes a feature rather than a red flag.

Consider EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is a diversified Canadian company built around essential services that people and businesses rely on regardless of the economic backdrop. Its operations span two main segments: aviation services and manufacturing. On the aviation side, EIF owns regional airlines that serve remote and northern communities, along with aircraft leasing and maintenance businesses. These routes are not discretionary travel. It delivers food, medical supplies, and critical services to areas with no alternatives. That makes demand unusually stable.

The manufacturing side adds another layer of resilience. EIF owns niche industrial businesses that produce products used in medical, defence, aerospace, and infrastructure applications. These companies are typically market leaders in small but critical niches, with long-term contracts and recurring customers. This diversified structure allows the dividend stock to balance cyclical pressures in one area with stability in another, creating a dependable base of cash flow that supports its monthly dividend.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings, Exchange Income continued to show why its model works in practice, not just on paper. Revenue held up well as aviation demand in remote regions remained steady and manufacturing operations benefited from long-term contracts and backlog visibility. While costs such as labour and maintenance remain a reality across the economy, EIF’s essential-service focus allowed it to pass through pricing and maintain operating margins better than many cyclical peers.

Management also highlighted progress on debt management and cash flow generation. These are critical for a monthly dividend payer. Free cash flow continued to cover distributions, and the company reiterated its focus on maintaining a sustainable payout rather than chasing aggressive growth. That conservative tone matters for income investors. It signals that management prioritizes stability and long-term health over short-term excitement.

Foolish takeaway

As a monthly dividend stock, EIF stands out as the fundamentals actually support the payout. The dividend yield is attractive, but it isn’t built on a fragile business model or one-time gains. It’s backed by essential transportation routes, contracted manufacturing revenue, and a long history of disciplined capital allocation. EIF has also demonstrated a willingness to pause dividend growth when conditions require it, which is a strength, not a weakness. It shows the company understands sustainability comes first. Yet today, here’s what even that 3.4% dividend stock can bring in with $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIF$83.5183$2.76$228.08Monthly$6,930.33

For investors seeking reliable monthly income, EIF checks the boxes that matter most. It operates in industries people can’t easily cut back on, generates recurring cash flow, and is run with a long-term mindset. While no monthly dividend stock is risk-free, Exchange Income offers something many don’t—income you can reasonably expect to keep arriving month after month across a wide range of market environments.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

