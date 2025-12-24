Member Login
Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through Market Volatility

Periods of market volatility can make even the most experienced investors uncomfortable, which is why so many Canadians start searching …

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points

  • Three safe TSX picks to buy and hold through volatility: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP.UN), Fortis (FTS) and Enbridge (ENB).
  • Each offers predictable, contract- or regulation-backed cash flows and long dividend-growth streaks with attractive yields (BIP ~5.1%, Fortis ~3.6%, Enbridge ~6%), making them resilient income choices.
Periods of market volatility can make even the most experienced investors uncomfortable, which is why so many Canadians start searching for safe Canadian stocks to buy when markets get choppy. One week, Canadian stocks are rallying, and investors are happy to keep buying. The next week, prices are pulling back on headlines, interest rate expectations, or broader economic uncertainty, and suddenly everyone is looking for stability.

And while short-term price swings are just part of investing, they often push investors into making emotional decisions at exactly the wrong time. That’s usually when people sell quality stocks out of fear, only to watch them recover once the volatility fades.

That’s why during periods of increased uncertainty, owning the right stocks matters more than ever. For example, high-quality businesses with predictable cash flow, strong balance sheets, and durable demand tend to hold up far better when markets get rough. Their share prices may still dip in the short term, but they’re far more likely to recover quickly and continue compounding your capital over the long haul.

In fact, the safest stocks to buy are often companies that provide essential services, operate in defensive industries, dominate their markets with proven business models or all of the above. Most importantly, these are the kinds of businesses that can keep generating earnings, paying dividends, and growing even when economic conditions aren’t ideal.

So, if you’re looking for safe Canadian stocks you can buy now and confidently hold through market volatility, here are a few top picks worth considering for long-term stability.

Three of the best stocks Canadians can buy today

One of the advantages for investors who are looking for safety is that some of the best and safest Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the long haul are also some of the highest quality dividend growth stocks on the market.

That makes sense, though. In order for a business to be a reliable dividend growth stock for years, it has to be consistently profitable enough to both continue investing in future growth while increasing the dividend each year.

That’s why three of the best safe stocks that Canadian investors can buy now are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN), Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the safest stocks you can own because its entire business is built around building a globally diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets like utilities, pipelines, data infrastructure, and transportation networks.

These assets generate predictable cash flow under long-term contracts, often with inflation-linked pricing. That stability allows Brookfield to keep growing its cash flow and steadily increasing its distribution, even during economic slowdowns or volatile markets.

Dividend growth streak

In fact, Brookfield has increased its distribution for more than a decade now, and today offers a yield of 5.1%.

Meanwhile, Fortis is one of the most popular stocks Canadians look to buy when they want a business that’s safe. It’s easily one of the most reliable companies on the TSX thanks to its fully regulated utility business.

And because its cash flow is regulated and largely insulated from economic cycles, it’s incredibly predictable, meaning Fortis can continue investing in growing its operations and increasing its dividend year after year, regardless of what the broader market is doing.

That’s why Fortis’ dividend growth streak has lasted for half a century, and it continues to offer an attractive yield of 3.6% today.

Meanwhile, Enbridge is another massive company that provides essential infrastructure to the North American economy. Its pipelines, storage assets, and utility businesses generate stable cash flow that is largely disconnected from short-term commodity prices.

That reliability has allowed Enbridge to pay and grow its dividend for decades, making it a solid stock to own through market volatility.

In fact, Enbridge’s dividend growth streak has now lasted for three decades, and it currently offers a yield of 6%.

So, if you’re looking for safe Canadian companies to buy now, these dividend growth stocks are among the best to consider.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

