Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Tech Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

2 Undervalued Tech Stocks I’d Buy and Hold in 2026

Here are two undervalued tech stocks that are poised to deliver stellar returns to investors over the next 12 months.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
A family watches tv using Roku at home.

Key Points

  • CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is a promising mid-cap tech stock with a market cap of $4 billion, reporting strong growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA, and projected to significantly increase its free cash flow by 2027, offering potential for the stock to more than double within 12 months.
  • Charter Communications is a major broadband operator providing diverse connectivity services and is poised to leverage its growing free cash flow, forecast to increase substantially by 2029, to manage debt and pursue growth opportunities.
  • Analysts suggest Charter Communications trades at a 54% discount, indicating substantial upside potential and making it an attractive buy in December 2025, alongside CommScope, for those seeking diversified tech investments.

Companies driving the artificial intelligence megatrend have delivered game-changing returns to shareholders. However, several other tech stocks trading south of the border are currently priced at attractive valuations.

Investing in U.S. stocks provides Canadians with diversification that reduces overall risk. This strategy also offers you a chance to bet on the world’s largest economy.

Here are two top undervalued tech stocks you can consider owning in 2026. Let’s see why.

Is this mid-cap tech stock a good buy?

Valued at a market cap of US$4 billion, CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data centre, and entertainment networks globally.

The company operates through three segments:

  • Connectivity and Cable Solutions offers fibre optic and copper connectivity for telecommunications, cable TV, broadband, data centres, and enterprises.
  • Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions delivers indoor cellular systems, Wi-Fi access points, IoT solutions, and cloud-based management software.
  • Access Network Solutions provides cable modem systems, video infrastructure, and distribution equipment for service providers building residential and metro networks.

In Q3 2025, the infrastructure solutions provider reported net sales of US$1.6 billion, up 51% year over year. Comparatively, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of US$402 million almost doubled year over year.

The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.7%, the highest level since the ARRIS acquisition, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential EBITDA improvement.

CommScope ended the quarter with US$705 million in cash, up US$134 million sequentially, and projects that cash will increase by approximately US$250 million for the full year despite over US$200 million in working capital and capital expenditure investments.

Analysts tracking COMM stock forecast revenue to increase from US$4.2 billion in 2024 to US$6.7 billion in 2027. In this period, its free cash flow is forecast to grow from US$248 million to US$881 million.

COMM stock has more than tripled investor returns over the past year and offers significant upside potential. If it is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it could more than double over the next 12 months.

Is CHTR stock a good buy right now?

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator serving residential and commercial customers across the United States.

The company offers subscription-based internet, video, mobile, and voice services, including advanced Wi-Fi solutions, in-home and out-of-home connectivity, and Spectrum-branded internet products.

Charter provides wireline voice communications using VoIP technology and comprehensive business solutions, including fibre connectivity, data networking, and telephony services to cellular towers and office buildings.

The company also sells local advertising across major networks like TBS, CNN, and ESPN, operates regional sports networks and news channels, and offers wholesale data connectivity to mobile and wireline carriers.

Over the last 12 months, Charter’s interest expense exceeded US$5 billion. It ended Q3 with long-term debt of US$96 billion, up from US$68 billion in 2017.

Analysts tracking CHTR stock forecast its free cash flow to increase from US$4.25 billion in 2024 to US$9.2 billion in 2029. The company can use its widening cash flow base to reduce balance sheet debt and reinvest in growth projects or acquisitions. Given consensus price targets, CHTR stock trades at a 54% discount in December 2025.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

