How $35,000 Could Be Enough to Build a Reliable Passive Income Portfolio

It might not sound like much in a world obsessed with seven-figure portfolios, but $35,000 can absolutely be enough to build a reliable passive income foundation if it’s invested with intention. The key is focusing on businesses that generate steady cash flow, pay consistent distributions, and operate in parts of the economy people rely on every single day. Investors are not trying to swing for the fences. Instead, they’re trying to buy durability. When income is the goal, predictability beats excitement, and a concentrated position in the right kind of asset can often do more work than a scattered collection of “maybe” ideas.

CHP

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) fits that profile well because it owns one of the most defensive real estate portfolios in Canada. It is one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT), with a property mix heavily weighted toward grocery-anchored retail, industrial assets, and essential necessity-based locations. Its largest tenant is Loblaw, which anchors a significant portion of its rental income. That relationship alone gives CHP.UN a level of stability many REITs simply cannot match, as grocery stores remain busy regardless of the economic cycle.

Over the past year, the share price has been relatively stable compared with more volatile real estate names, even as interest rates pressured the broader REIT sector. While it hasn’t delivered eye-popping capital gains, it preserved value and continued paying its monthly distribution without interruption. That kind of steady behaviour matters far more than short-term price pops when your objective is reliable cash flow.

Into earnings

Earnings are where the trust’s appeal really shows. In its most recent results, Choice Properties continued to report stable funds from operations, supported by high occupancy levels and contractual rent escalators embedded in long-term leases. Grocery-anchored retail has remained resilient, and its growing industrial portfolio has helped offset softness in discretionary retail segments. Importantly, management has kept a tight grip on costs and capital allocation. This allowed cash flow to comfortably cover distributions even in a higher-rate environment.

Valuation also plays in CHP.UN’s favour. It trades at a reasonable multiple of funds from operations compared with other large Canadian REITs, reflecting both its defensive nature and the market’s lingering caution around real estate. Its distribution yield sits around 5.2%, which is attractive without being a red-flag yield. More importantly, the payout ratio remains conservative at 70%, leaving room for stability rather than forcing the trust to stretch to maintain income.

Putting it together

Inside a TFSA, that $35,000 income is completely tax-free. While it may not replace a salary, it can cover groceries, utilities, or other recurring expenses, which is the real psychological win of passive income. Over time, reinvesting part of those distributions can gradually increase the income stream without adding new capital. Yet right now, here’s what $35,000 can bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CHP.UN $14.90 2348 $0.77 $1,807.96 Monthly $34,985.20

CHP.UN could be suitable for a reliable passive income portfolio as it does not require constant monitoring or perfect timing. The business model is simple, the tenant base is defensive, and the income is recurring. Risks still exist, including interest rate sensitivity and retail exposure, but they are far lower than those of office-heavy or speculative REITs. For investors who value sleep-at-night, the income over aggressive growth trade-off often makes sense.

Bottom line

The bigger picture is this: building passive income is less about the size of your starting capital and more about the quality of the asset you choose. A focused investment in a defensive, cash-generating dividend stock like Choice Properties can turn $35,000 into a dependable monthly income stream that does real work in your budget. It may not be flashy, but reliability rarely is, and when it comes to passive income, boring is often exactly what you want.