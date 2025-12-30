Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How $35,000 Could Be Enough to Build a Reliable Passive Income Portfolio

How $35,000 Could Be Enough to Build a Reliable Passive Income Portfolio

One defensive REIT could turn $35,000 into steady, tax‑free monthly income, thanks to grocery‑anchored properties, high occupancy, and conservative payouts.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Choice Properties owns grocery‑anchored and industrial properties
  • AFFO covers the monthly distribution, payout ratio around 70%
  • $35,000 invested yields about $1,808 a year

It might not sound like much in a world obsessed with seven-figure portfolios, but $35,000 can absolutely be enough to build a reliable passive income foundation if it’s invested with intention. The key is focusing on businesses that generate steady cash flow, pay consistent distributions, and operate in parts of the economy people rely on every single day. Investors are not trying to swing for the fences. Instead, they’re trying to buy durability. When income is the goal, predictability beats excitement, and a concentrated position in the right kind of asset can often do more work than a scattered collection of “maybe” ideas.

CHP

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) fits that profile well because it owns one of the most defensive real estate portfolios in Canada. It is one of the country’s largest real estate investment trusts (REIT), with a property mix heavily weighted toward grocery-anchored retail, industrial assets, and essential necessity-based locations. Its largest tenant is Loblaw, which anchors a significant portion of its rental income. That relationship alone gives CHP.UN a level of stability many REITs simply cannot match, as grocery stores remain busy regardless of the economic cycle.

Over the past year, the share price has been relatively stable compared with more volatile real estate names, even as interest rates pressured the broader REIT sector. While it hasn’t delivered eye-popping capital gains, it preserved value and continued paying its monthly distribution without interruption. That kind of steady behaviour matters far more than short-term price pops when your objective is reliable cash flow.

Into earnings

Earnings are where the trust’s appeal really shows. In its most recent results, Choice Properties continued to report stable funds from operations, supported by high occupancy levels and contractual rent escalators embedded in long-term leases. Grocery-anchored retail has remained resilient, and its growing industrial portfolio has helped offset softness in discretionary retail segments. Importantly, management has kept a tight grip on costs and capital allocation. This allowed cash flow to comfortably cover distributions even in a higher-rate environment.

Valuation also plays in CHP.UN’s favour. It trades at a reasonable multiple of funds from operations compared with other large Canadian REITs, reflecting both its defensive nature and the market’s lingering caution around real estate. Its distribution yield sits around 5.2%, which is attractive without being a red-flag yield. More importantly, the payout ratio remains conservative at 70%, leaving room for stability rather than forcing the trust to stretch to maintain income.

Putting it together

Inside a TFSA, that $35,000 income is completely tax-free. While it may not replace a salary, it can cover groceries, utilities, or other recurring expenses, which is the real psychological win of passive income. Over time, reinvesting part of those distributions can gradually increase the income stream without adding new capital. Yet right now, here’s what $35,000 can bring in from dividends alone.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CHP.UN$14.902348$0.77$1,807.96Monthly$34,985.20

CHP.UN could be suitable for a reliable passive income portfolio as it does not require constant monitoring or perfect timing. The business model is simple, the tenant base is defensive, and the income is recurring. Risks still exist, including interest rate sensitivity and retail exposure, but they are far lower than those of office-heavy or speculative REITs. For investors who value sleep-at-night, the income over aggressive growth trade-off often makes sense.

Bottom line

The bigger picture is this: building passive income is less about the size of your starting capital and more about the quality of the asset you choose. A focused investment in a defensive, cash-generating dividend stock like Choice Properties can turn $35,000 into a dependable monthly income stream that does real work in your budget. It may not be flashy, but reliability rarely is, and when it comes to passive income, boring is often exactly what you want.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid growth prospects, dependable cash flow profile, and high yield, SmartCentres is an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Scoop Up in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Zedcor and Doman are two undervalued Canadian stocks you should consider buying in December 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Stocks With Strong Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another dividend payer might be worth picking up just in time for the new year.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Rogers Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ Shaw deal hangover has kept the stock controversial, but that uncertainty may be exactly why its dividend yield looks…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Time to start thinking how you'll deploy 2026 TFSA contribution space. Here are two top stocks I wouldn't hesitate holding…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With just $2,000 in a TFSA, these two “boring” Canadian stocks aim to deliver steady dividends and sleep-at-night stability.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some of the smartest growth stocks you can find right now? Here are three top picks to buy…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Thrilled You Bought These Outstanding TSX Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One high-yield play and one steady grower, both primed for 2035. Checkout TELUS stock's 9% yield, and this steady and…

Read more »