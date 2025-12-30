Member Login
TFSA Investors: Here’s How a Couple Could Earn Over $8,000 a Year in Tax-Free Income

A simple TFSA plan can turn two accounts into $8,000 of tax-free income, with Northland Power as a key growth engine.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Couples can split the TFSA income goal, prioritize steady dividend payers, and stick to the plan
  • Aim for about $670 monthly, using dividends from utilities, infrastructure, and select REITs
  • Northland Power has struggled and cut its dividend, but cash flow remains solid

Most Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors do not dream about beating hedge funds. They dream about breathing room. An extra $8,000 a year can quietly change how life feels. It can cover groceries, kids’ activities, property taxes, or a winter getaway without touching a paycheque. In a TFSA, that income also stays yours. No tax surprises. No clawbacks. For couples especially, it can feel like turning past discipline into present-day freedom, which makes the goal emotionally sticky enough to actually follow through.

Getting started

For a TFSA couple, the first step is mindset, not math. Each partner has TFSA room, which means the income goal does not have to sit on one set of shoulders. Splitting the target makes it feel achievable rather than overwhelming. Instead of chasing one risky stock, couples can blend income sources and let compounding do the heavy lifting. The goal is reliability, not bragging rights. Steady monthly or quarterly cash flow matters more than short-term price moves.

The second step is structure. To clear $8,000 a year tax free, you need roughly $670 a month flowing into the account. That usually means leaning into dividend stocks, income-focused utilities, infrastructure, or select real estate investment trusts (REIT), rather than pure growth names. A couple might divide their TFSAs between higher-yield stocks and steadier dividend growers, which can smooth income while still protecting against cuts.

The final step is patience. Most TFSA income plans fail because investors change strategies mid-cycle. Markets dip, yields move, and headlines get loud. Couples who succeed tend to pick a lane, size positions sensibly, and review income once or twice a year instead of every week. Over time, dividend increases and reinvestment can turn a modest starting portfolio into a meaningful income stream, all without adding extra stress.

NPI

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) fits naturally into this kind of plan because it operates in essential infrastructure with long-term contracts. It owns renewable power assets across offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, and natural gas, spread across several countries. That diversification matters for income investors because it reduces reliance on any single project or region. For a TFSA income strategy, predictable cash flow beats flashy growth every time.

From a performance perspective, NPI has had a rough stretch, which is exactly why income investors keep revisiting it. Shares have lagged the broader TSX over the past year, largely due to higher interest rates, offshore wind cost pressures, and investor skepticism toward capital-intensive renewables. Add in a dividend cut, and investors weren’t thrilled.

That underperformance is uncomfortable, but there can also be opportunity. Recent earnings have shown a business still generating solid operating cash flow despite the noise. Northland has continued to report stable revenue from operating facilities and has reiterated its focus on strengthening the balance sheet and prioritizing cash generation. Management has been working through construction risk, refinancing, and asset optimization, which are not exciting headlines but are crucial for dividend sustainability. For income investors, survival and stabilization matter more than rapid expansion.

Bottom line

For a couple aiming at $8,000 a year in tax-free income, NPI can act as one of the heavier income engines. Combined with steadier dividend payers or exchange-traded funds (ETF), it can help push the portfolio toward that target without chasing extreme yields. Here’s how NPI could create that $8,000 even today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUALPAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$17.1711,111$0.72$7,999.92Monthly$190,776.87

Creating tax-free income inside a TFSA is not about perfection. It is about consistency, realistic expectations, and choosing businesses that keep paying through imperfect conditions. For couples willing to stay patient and diversified, $8,000 a year can move from wishful thinking to a very real line item in the household budget.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

