Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

Top TFSA Stocks for Canadian Investors to Buy Now

Time to start thinking how you’ll deploy 2026 TFSA contribution space. Here are two top stocks I wouldn’t hesitate holding for the long term.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Use your TFSA for long‑term, high‑upside compounders to maximize tax‑free growth.
  • Two long-term holds: WSP — global engineering compounder with strong organic growth and the accretive TRC deal; Mainstreet (MEQ) — owner‑led apartment platform with steady FFO growth trading near multi‑year lows.
  • Looking for other great stocks like WSP and Mainstreet? Check out these five expert picks. 

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is ideal for holding stocks that you wish to compound and grow over years and decades. If you expect a big gain in the future from your investments, you don’t want to pay any tax on that gain. The TFSA protects you from all forms of income tax.

You want to hold your best upside ideas inside your TFSA

When you don’t pay income tax, your capital can compound significantly faster than if you had to pay it. You can’t claim any tax losses on losers in the TFSA, so you want to hold stocks that you expect will rise over time. You want to find the sweet spot between moderate risk and a high chance of long-term upside.

If you are looking for some ideas for your TFSA, here are two TSX stocks I plan to hold for years (maybe even decades) inside my TFSA.

WSP: A long-term compounder with more growth ahead

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) has been a great long-term compounder for TFSA shareholders. Its stock is up 104% in the past five years and 475% in the past 10 years.

WSP has become a global leader in engineering and advisory services. Factors like aging infrastructure, climate change, electrification, and AI are spurring substantial demand for its services. Over the past five years, revenues have compounded by a 15% annual rate and earnings per share have compounded by a 24% annual rate.

WSP has grown by consolidating smaller engineering firms around the world. It just announced a US$3.3 billion transaction to acquire TRC, which will make it the largest engineering firm in the U.S. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and will help propel further growth for the coming years ahead.

WSP is a well-managed business. The engineering sector is still very fragmented, so it continues to have a wide consolidation opportunity. The stock is down 2% for 2025, despite delivering strong results. Its valuation is attractive, and it looks like a good time to add this stock to a TFSA.

Mainstreet: A high quality real estate compounder

Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ) is one of the best performing real estate stocks on the TSX. Despite its stock declining 10% in 2025, it is up 125% in the past five years and 504% in the past 10 years.

Unlike real estate investment trusts, Mainstreet retains its rental earnings and reinvests it into acquiring inner-city, low-rise apartments across Western Canada. These aren’t the fanciest assets. However, they are affordable, and they cater to a wide economic population. Through property improvements and better management, it can improve property returns over time.  

Over the past 10 years, revenues have risen by a 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and funds from operation (FFO) per unit have risen by a 13% CAGR.

Today, Mainstreet’s stock trades just off its lowest valuation since mid-2021. It’s an attractive time to add this quality, owner-led compounding stock to your TFSA.

The TFSA Foolish takeaway

Stocks that have won in the past are very likely to keep doing so in the future. You may have to be a bit patient. However, adding high quality compounders (like WSP and Mainstreet) on pullbacks is a great strategy to boost long-term TFSA returns.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in WSP Global and Mainstreet Equity. The Motley Fool recommends WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Is SmartCentres REIT a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid growth prospects, dependable cash flow profile, and high yield, SmartCentres is an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks I’d Scoop Up in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Zedcor and Doman are two undervalued Canadian stocks you should consider buying in December 2025.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Low-Risk Stocks With Strong Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and another dividend payer might be worth picking up just in time for the new year.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Rogers Stock for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers’ Shaw deal hangover has kept the stock controversial, but that uncertainty may be exactly why its dividend yield looks…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in a TFSA Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With just $2,000 in a TFSA, these two “boring” Canadian stocks aim to deliver steady dividends and sleep-at-night stability.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Thrilled You Bought These Outstanding TSX Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One high-yield play and one steady grower, both primed for 2035. Checkout TELUS stock's 9% yield, and this steady and…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some of the smartest growth stocks you can find right now? Here are three top picks to buy…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? These Canadian Stocks Look Like Smart Buys Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $1,000? Three quiet Canadian stocks serving essential services can start paying you now and compound for years.

Read more »