Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 35% to Buy and Hold Forever

These two top TSX dividend stocks are both high-quality businesses and trading unbelievably cheap, making them two of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Sharp selloffs in high‑quality TSX dividend stocks can be prime buying opportunities — Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is ~30–40% off prior highs, yielding ~4.2% and trading at a bargain ~15.5× forward P/AFFO versus much higher historical averages.
  • Non‑prime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY), down ~40%, now yields >4.2% while showing >120% dividend growth over five years and a payout ratio under 40%, making it a high‑potential income+growth pick to buy and hold.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than goeasy

When high-quality TSX dividend stocks sell off sharply, it often creates some of the best long-term buying opportunities for patient investors who are willing to buy and hold for the long haul. That’s especially true when the underlying businesses are still strong, still profitable, and still positioned to generate reliable cash flow for years to come.

A 30% drop in a stock’s price doesn’t automatically mean something is wrong with the company. In many cases, these selloffs are driven by short-term headwinds, shifting interest rate expectations, or investors temporarily losing patience. Those situations are often exactly what long-term investors should be waiting for.

The highest-quality dividend stocks are meant to be owned for years, not traded in and out of. So when you can buy them at a discount, you still get exposure to all of their long-term growth potential and dividend income, but now you’re also locking in a higher yield on cost and giving yourself more upside as the business continues to grow from a lower entry point.

What’s important to understand, though, is that not every stock that’s down 35% is worth buying. The key is finding businesses that are cheap for the right reasons, and then making sure they have durable operations, sustainable dividends, and balance sheets strong enough to ride out volatility without sacrificing long-term growth.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for magnificent TSX dividend stocks to buy now, here are two ultra-cheap picks you can add today and confidently hold for years to come.

One of the best TSX dividend stocks to buy now

If you’re looking for a high-quality TSX dividend stock to buy while it’s undervalued, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is one of the best options Canadians have today.

CAPREIT, as it’s known, is trading roughly 30% below its high reached last year and nearly 40% from its all-time peak in 2021, creating a significant buying opportunity for investors.

As the largest residential real estate investment trust (REIT) in Canada with a massive, well-diversified portfolio of residential real estate properties spread across the country, CAPREIT is about as reliable as it gets.

People always need a place to live, which is why CAPREIT has been able to generate steady cash flow through a wide range of economic environments.

Therefore, the fact that CAPREIT trades so cheaply and its dividend yield has risen dramatically makes it one of the best dividend stocks to buy on the TSX today.

In fact, CAPREIT’s dividend yield now sits at 4.2%. That’s well above its five- and 10-year average forward dividend yields of 3.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

In addition, CAPREIT is trading at a forward price-to-adjusted funds from operations (P/AFFO) ratio of just 15.5 times today. That’s not just well below its five- and 10-year average forward P/AFFO ratios of 22.8 times and 23.5 times, respectively. It’s essentially the cheapest it’s ever been.

So, if you’re looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years, CAPREIT and its current discount are offering investors a massive opportunity.

A high-potential growth stock offering an attractive yield

In addition to CAPREIT, another top TSX dividend stock to buy while it’s trading this cheaply is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

The non-prime lender is now down roughly 40% from its 52-week high, despite the fact that the underlying business continues to perform exceptionally well.

Although the stock has temporarily pulled back due to higher bad debt expenses earlier this year, what has separated goeasy from most lenders over the years is its execution and discipline.

goeasy has an incredibly strong underwriting process, is heavily focused on risk management, and has grown its loan book steadily in order to keep charge-off rates stable. That’s exactly why it’s been able to deliver one of the strongest long-term track records on the TSX.

Over the last five years, goeasy has increased its dividend by more than 120%. Furthermore, after the recent selloff, that dividend now offers a yield of more than 4.5%. On top of that, goeasy still pays out less than 40% of its earnings through the dividend.

That alone goes to show just how reliable goeasy is. So, if you’re looking for a top TSX dividend stock to buy now, there’s no question that goeasy is one of the best to consider while it trades this cheaply.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Sends Cash to Investors Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want TFSA-friendly income you can actually feel each month, this beaten-down REIT offers a high yield while it…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Smart Buy-and-Hold Canadian Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This ultra-reliable Canadian stock is the perfect business to buy now and hold in your portfolio for decades to come.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Me Each Month Like Clockwork

| Puja Tayal

Understanding the importance of dividend-paying trusts can help you effectively secure monthly income from your investments.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks for Long-Term Returns

| Puja Tayal

Explore how investing in stocks can provide valuable dividends while maintaining your principal investment for the long term.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $14,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to effectively use your TFSA contributions in 2026 to create consistent income and capitalize on market opportunities.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

Analysts Are Bullish on These Canadian Stocks: Here’s My Take

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s “boring” stocks are getting interesting again, and these three steady businesses could benefit if rates ease and patience returns.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Dividend Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two overlooked Canadian stocks show how patient investors can still find undervalued stocks even after a solid market rally.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A Recession-Resistant Dividend Stock for Lifelong TFSA Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want TFSA income that can survive a recession, Power Corp’s “boring” mix of insurance and wealth businesses could…

Read more »