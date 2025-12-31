Member Login
Home » Investing » Reality Check: 3 Stocks Retirees Can Count On in Uncertain Times

Reality Check: 3 Stocks Retirees Can Count On in Uncertain Times

Given their consistent performances, reliable returns, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal for retirees.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Waste Connections, with its non-hazardous waste services and strategic acquisitions, offers retirees stable earnings and robust returns, underpinned by technological investments and a resilient business model less affected by market volatility.
  • Dollarama, a value-oriented discount retailer with significant expansion plans in Canada and Australia, offers retirees a substantial, stable investment supported by its broad product offerings and long-term growth potential across markets.
  • Fortis, a utility company with a predominantly regulated asset base, ensures stable financial performance and reliable dividend income, making it an ideal choice for retirees seeking consistent returns and dividend growth through its sizeable capital investment plans.

This year has been exceptional for Canadian equity markets, with the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining roughly 30%. However, concerns around elevated valuations, the potential AI (artificial intelligence) bubble, and ongoing geopolitical tensions persist. In this environment, retirees—who are typically more risk-averse—may benefit from adding defensive stocks to their portfolios that are less sensitive to market volatility. Against this backdrop, let’s look at my three top picks.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) provides collection, transfer, and disposal services for non-hazardous solid waste across secondary and exclusive markets in the United States and Canada. The company has expanded its footprint through a combination of steady organic growth and disciplined strategic acquisitions, which have supported strong, consistent financial performance. Given the essential nature of its services, WCN’s results are less exposed to market volatility, enabling it to deliver reliable earnings and healthy shareholder returns. Over the past decade, the company has generated total shareholder returns exceeding 500%, translating into an impressive annualized return of 19.7%.

Supported by a strong balance sheet and robust cash flows, management expects to continue its active acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. In parallel, the company is investing in technology—such as robotics and optical sorters in recycling facilities, as well as AI (artificial intelligence)-driven tools to optimize commercial overage charges and pricing discipline—to improve operational efficiency and enhance profitability. WCN is also benefiting from declining voluntary employee turnover, driven by stronger employee engagement and improved safety metrics.

Given its resilient business model, attractive growth prospects, and improving financial performance, WCN appears well-suited for retirees seeking stability and long-term value.

Dollarama

Another Canadian stock that I believe is well-suited for retirees is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), which operates 1,684 stores in Canada and 401 stores in Australia. Supported by its extensive footprint and compelling value-oriented offerings, the company consistently delivers healthy same-store sales, largely independent of broader economic conditions. Its direct-sourcing model and efficient logistics network enable Dollarama to offer a wide range of everyday consumer goods at attractive price points, supporting strong sales growth and solid financial performance. On the back of these strengths, the company has generated total returns of approximately 695% over the past 10 years, translating into an impressive annualized return of 23%.

Looking ahead, the Montreal-based discount retailer has ambitious expansion plans, targeting 2,200 stores in Canada and 700 stores in Australia by the end of fiscal 2034. In addition, Dollarama holds a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which operates 683 stores across five Latin American countries. Meanwhile, Dollarcity plans to expand its footprint to 1,050 stores by the end of fiscal 2031. Dollarama also retains an option to increase its ownership in Dollarcity to 70% by the end of 2027.

Given these growth initiatives, Dollarcity’s contribution to Dollarama’s net income could increase meaningfully in the coming years. Considering its resilient business model, strong execution, and long-term growth opportunities, Dollarama appears to be an excellent investment choice for retirees seeking stability and steady returns.

Fortis

My final pick is Fortis (TSX: FTS), which operates nine regulated utility assets across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers. With a predominantly regulated asset base and about 94% of its assets concentrated in low-risk transmission and distribution businesses, Fortis’s financial performance is less sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, enabling it to deliver stable and consistent returns. Over the past decade, the company has generated total shareholder returns of more than 171%, representing an annualized return of 10.5%. In addition, Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, and its forward dividend yield currently stands at 3.62%.

Fortis continues to expand its rate base through disciplined capital deployment, having invested $4.2 billion in the first three quarters, and remains on track to meet its full-year capital spending target of $5.6 billion. Looking ahead, the utility has outlined a five-year capital investment plan of $28.8 billion, which could grow its rate base at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7% to $57.8 billion by 2030. This steady expansion should support consistent earnings growth and, in turn, underpin future dividend increases. Importantly, management expects to raise dividends by 4-6% annually through 2030, further enhancing Fortis’s appeal to retirees.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Kay Ng

It's much easier to grow wealth in the TFSA by saving and investing regularly than doing so in lump sums.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

5.8% Dividend Yield: I’m Loading Up on This Monthly Passive Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This grocery-anchored REIT won’t wow you with excitement, but its steady tenants and monthly payout could make it a practical…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Retirement

Kickstart Your Retirement at Age 40 With $10,000 to Begin

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Start your retirement at 40. With $10K and a core & satellite investment strategy, you can build a powerful nest…

Read more »

people apply for loan
Retirement

Here’s the CPP Contribution Your Employer Will Deduct in 2026 

| Puja Tayal

Discover how the CPP for 2026 affects your taxes. Understand the new contribution amounts and exemptions for your income.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

RRSP & TFSA Power Plays: What Smart Canadians Are Buying This December

| Kay Ng

Here are what some smart Canadians are buying this December!

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: Here’s How a Couple Could Earn Over $8,000 a Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A simple TFSA plan can turn two accounts into $8,000 of tax-free income, with Northland Power as a key growth…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now You’ll Be Thrilled You Bought These Outstanding TSX Dividend Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One high-yield play and one steady grower, both primed for 2035. Checkout TELUS stock's 9% yield, and this steady and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Planning Ahead: Optimizing TFSA Contribution Room for 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Plan your 2026 TFSA now: pick a simple core ETF, automate contributions, and let compounding work while you ignore the…

Read more »