The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

When you buy a single stock in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and hold it, you give compounding room to breathe. The dividend can be reinvested without tax friction. The business can grow through cycles. Your costs stay low because you’re not trading. Yet the hard part is picking a Canadian stock that can keep earning, keep investing, and keep adapting for decades, not just for the next headline.

ATRL

AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) is a global engineering and nuclear services firm. It touches the unglamorous parts of the economy that still have to work every day, like transportation networks, energy systems, and complex facilities. That kind of work tends to be backed by long contracts, repeat customers, and steady demand for expertise. It is one reason the Canadian stock is often treated as a “quality cyclic” rather than a pure boom-and-bust name.

On performance, what matters most is the pattern, not the daily moves. ATRL tends to do well when investors reward cash-generating businesses tied to long-term capital spending, and it can cool off when markets get nervous about project risk or economic growth. For a TFSA investor, the question is less about what it did this week and more about whether it has a durable moat and whether it can keep winning work without wrecking margins.

That is where the operating story comes in. In this kind of business, backlog is the heartbeat. Growing backlog suggests clients trust it with complex work, and it can provide visibility that many techy Canadian stocks simply cannot. Investors should also watch the mix of work. Higher-value engineering and advisory work can support better profitability than low-margin, commoditized contracts, especially if it avoids aggressive fixed-price bidding.

Considerations

On earnings, the key excitement is usually not one flashy quarter. It’s steady margin progress, clean project delivery, and cash flow that matches reported profit. If earnings are rising but cash is not, it can be a sign of working-capital strain, delayed payments, or contract issues. If cash is strong and consistent, it gives management flexibility to invest, pay dividends, buy back shares, and still keep the balance sheet healthy.

Valuation is where the debate starts. When a Canadian stock works, the market often assumes the good times will last. If the price bakes in steady margin gains and smooth project delivery, any hiccough can sting. That does not make it a bad stock. It just changes what “good” looks like going forward. For a long-term holder, paying a fair price for a consistently compounding business can still win, but it leaves less room for disappointment.

If you want a buy-and-hold-forever candidate, you really buy the durability of demand. Infrastructure renewal is not optional, and neither is the engineering talent behind it. The Canadian stock also has exposure to long-duration themes like grid investment, transportation modernization, and nuclear life extension and new build work. Those trends can run for decades. A deep pipeline can also create a flywheel, because delivery builds trust, and trust wins the next contract.

Foolish takeaway

For TFSA investors considering ATRL today, the checklist is simple but strict. Look for sustained backlog growth, stable or improving margins, and cash flow that matches earnings over time. Watch net debt and interest costs, because leverage can limit flexibility if the cycle turns. Be honest about valuation and your own time horizon. If you can live through a couple of ugly quarters without panicking, this kind of steady compounder can be a smart way to aim for retirement riches for decades inside your TFSA.