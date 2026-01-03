Member Login
Home » Investing » The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

A buy-and-hold TFSA winner needs durable demand and dependable cash flow, and AtkinsRéalis may fit that “steady compounder” mould.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Holding one great stock in your TFSA lets dividends and growth compound tax-free for years.
  • AtkinsRéalis can offer steadier growth because long-term infrastructure work creates recurring demand and backlog visibility.
  • Watch backlog, margins, and cash flow (plus debt and valuation) to judge if it can compound long-term.

When you buy a single stock in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and hold it, you give compounding room to breathe. The dividend can be reinvested without tax friction. The business can grow through cycles. Your costs stay low because you’re not trading. Yet the hard part is picking a Canadian stock that can keep earning, keep investing, and keep adapting for decades, not just for the next headline.

ATRL

AtkinsRéalis Group (TSX:ATRL) is a global engineering and nuclear services firm. It touches the unglamorous parts of the economy that still have to work every day, like transportation networks, energy systems, and complex facilities. That kind of work tends to be backed by long contracts, repeat customers, and steady demand for expertise. It is one reason the Canadian stock is often treated as a “quality cyclic” rather than a pure boom-and-bust name.

On performance, what matters most is the pattern, not the daily moves. ATRL tends to do well when investors reward cash-generating businesses tied to long-term capital spending, and it can cool off when markets get nervous about project risk or economic growth. For a TFSA investor, the question is less about what it did this week and more about whether it has a durable moat and whether it can keep winning work without wrecking margins.

That is where the operating story comes in. In this kind of business, backlog is the heartbeat. Growing backlog suggests clients trust it with complex work, and it can provide visibility that many techy Canadian stocks simply cannot. Investors should also watch the mix of work. Higher-value engineering and advisory work can support better profitability than low-margin, commoditized contracts, especially if it avoids aggressive fixed-price bidding.

Considerations

On earnings, the key excitement is usually not one flashy quarter. It’s steady margin progress, clean project delivery, and cash flow that matches reported profit. If earnings are rising but cash is not, it can be a sign of working-capital strain, delayed payments, or contract issues. If cash is strong and consistent, it gives management flexibility to invest, pay dividends, buy back shares, and still keep the balance sheet healthy.

Valuation is where the debate starts. When a Canadian stock works, the market often assumes the good times will last. If the price bakes in steady margin gains and smooth project delivery, any hiccough can sting. That does not make it a bad stock. It just changes what “good” looks like going forward. For a long-term holder, paying a fair price for a consistently compounding business can still win, but it leaves less room for disappointment.

If you want a buy-and-hold-forever candidate, you really buy the durability of demand. Infrastructure renewal is not optional, and neither is the engineering talent behind it. The Canadian stock also has exposure to long-duration themes like grid investment, transportation modernization, and nuclear life extension and new build work. Those trends can run for decades. A deep pipeline can also create a flywheel, because delivery builds trust, and trust wins the next contract.

Foolish takeaway

For TFSA investors considering ATRL today, the checklist is simple but strict. Look for sustained backlog growth, stable or improving margins, and cash flow that matches earnings over time. Watch net debt and interest costs, because leverage can limit flexibility if the cycle turns. Be honest about valuation and your own time horizon. If you can live through a couple of ugly quarters without panicking, this kind of steady compounder can be a smart way to aim for retirement riches for decades inside your TFSA.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Stocks Are the Top Opportunities on the TSX Today

| Kay Ng

With the market having gone pretty much up over the past few years, it's critical for investors to be cautious…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Forget GICs! These Dividend Stocks Are a Far Better Buy

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another dividend that might be worth considering if you're fed up with low rates on GICs.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Bet Against Canada’s Top Dividend Icons Going Into the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and another renewable dividend icon that might be worth picking up.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Sure, Telus Paused Its Payout: It’s My Newest Top Stock Pick

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock might be closer to a bottom than the top. Here are reasons why it's worth checking out…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Spin-off Stocks Poised to Outperform in the New Year and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two spin-off stocks could outperform in 2026 and beyond because of their focused operations and distinct growth paths.

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 33%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

West Fraser’s 30% drop looks ugly, but its steady dividend and tough-cycle moves could set up long-term gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend’s Growth Potential Is Seriously Underrated

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock might be a dividend steal to start off 2026.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy Fairfax Financial While It’s Still on Sale

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock looks like a standout value stock for 2026.

Read more »