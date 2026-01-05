Member Login
The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

A smart 2026 Canadian buy-and-hold plan could be as simple as owning three durability styles: steady operator, quality compounder, and turnaround.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Finning can deliver steady cash from parts and service if mining and construction spending stays healthy.
  • Franco-Nevada offers diversified gold exposure with strong margins, but the stock can swing with gold sentiment.
  • Bombardier has big upside if execution continues, but it’s riskier in a recession or guidance stumble.

Looking for Canadian stocks to buy and hold in 2026 is a bit like packing for a long trip. You want businesses that can handle rough weather, not just sunny days. The best candidates usually have a clear why it exists story, durable demand, a balance sheet that won’t crack if rates or the economy surprise you, and a management team that treats shareholder capital like it’s their own.

The valuation still matters, too. Even a great Canadian stock can be a mediocre investment if you overpay — all while a solid business bought at a reasonable price can quietly do the heavy lifting for years. So, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that fit all the boxes.

FTT

Finning International (TSX:FTT) is essentially a picks-and-shovels operator for the real economy. It sells and services Caterpillar equipment across Western Canada, parts of South America, and the U.K. and Ireland. That service-and-parts stream is the sticky, repeatable part investors tend to like.

On earnings, the most useful takeaway is that the business can still out-execute expectations even when the macro narrative is noisy. Finning’s latest reported quarter showed earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 versus $1.02 expected. Plus, revenue of $2.84 billion versus $2.59 billion expected, which is the kind of print long-term holders look for.

Its dividend isn’t huge, with a 1.65% yield, an annualized payout of around $1.21 paid quarterly. Yet the buy-and-hold case for 2026 is simple. If mining, construction, and infrastructure spending keep chugging along, the service bays stay busy, and that tends to support steadier cash generation than people assume when they only think of cyclical equipment dealers.

FNV

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) is a very different kind of hold-it-forever idea. It’s a royalty and streaming Canadian stock, which means it finances miners in exchange for a cut of future production or revenue. That model can offer diversification and built-in operating leverage to commodity prices without taking on the same day-to-day cost inflation risk a miner faces.

The earnings angle is that this kind of model can produce eye-catching margins when conditions line up. Franco-Nevada reported record third-quarter results in 2025, including revenue of $487.7 million and net income of $229.6 million. For 2026, the Canadian stock appeal is that you’re getting broad exposure across a portfolio of assets, and you’re not betting the farm on a single mine plan going perfectly.

The main trade-off is valuation and sensitivity to gold sentiment. When investors crowd into gold exposure, royalty names can get expensive. If gold cools off, the Canadian stock can still retrace even if the business remains high quality.

BBD

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is the high-octane pick in this trio. It’s a focused business jet manufacturer that has been working through a multi-year operational reset. Unlike the other two, this one can move fast because it’s more directly tied to corporate confidence, order cycles, and execution. When it’s going well, the market tends to re-rate it quickly as investors start believing the turnaround is real. When it’s not, the stock can remind you it’s not a sleepy blue chip.

In early 2025, Bombardier reported adjusted earnings that beat expectations and pointed to year-over-year revenue growth, with business jet deliveries up, while also raising full-year guidance at the time.

The 2026 buy-and-hold argument is basically that if management keeps delivering on margins and cash flow while maintaining demand in the large-cabin segment, the market can keep inching its expectations higher. The risks are just as clear. A recession that pressures corporate spending, supply chain hiccups, or any stumble in guidance can hit confidence fast.

Bottom line

If you’re trying to buy and hold through 2026 without overcomplicating it, these three Canadian stocks show three different durability styles. The simplest way to stay sane is to match the Canadian stock to your temperament. If volatility will make you sell at the wrong time, pick the business that lets you sleep, not the one with the most exciting chart.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

