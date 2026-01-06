This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make January Feel Like Payday Season

January can feel like payday season when you own a dividend stock. As the year flips, a steady deposit can make investing feel real. That’s why an 8% yield looks so comforting. It suggests your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can start paying you right away. But a yield that high is never a promise. It’s the market’s way of saying, “This cash flow comes with risk,” and your job is to decide if that risk is reasonable for a beginner.

FRU

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) gets attention as it pays monthly, and the business model is easier to grasp than that of many energy companies. Instead of owning wells and running big operating budgets, it earns royalties and other interest on production, collecting a slice of what others produce. That can reduce direct cost headaches versus those of producers, and it can make cash flow feel steadier across a normal quarter. The catch is that it is still tied to energy prices and drilling activity.

On recent performance, the key beginner takeaway is volatility. Even income energy names can swing. Publicly quoted data shows a wide 52-week range for FRU, so the unit price can fall quickly even if the dividend keeps arriving. If you buy it, you’re buying a monthly cheque that comes with mood swings. That’s fine, but only if you can hold through drawdowns without panic-selling when the chart looks ugly.

Into earnings

When you look at earnings for a royalty company, focus less on headline earnings per share (EPS) and more on cash and coverage. What actually funds the dividend is cash coming in from royalties after interest and other costs. So, when you scan the latest quarter, you want to see cash flow per share staying healthy. Furthermore, you want to see the payout ratio staying sensible, not stretched. If those two pieces weaken, the market can start pricing in trouble long before any dividend change is announced.

Valuation is also more practical than fancy. Investors usually think in terms of yield, cash coverage, and what the market implies about future oil and gas pricing. The headline that drives the payday story is simple. FRU pays $0.09 per month. Multiply that by 12 and you get $1.08 per year, which works out to a high-single-digit yield at recent prices. Inside a TFSA, that steady stream can feel like progress.

Considerations

Here’s the honest downside. A high yield is comfortable only if you are comfortable with the cycle underneath it. If oil and gas prices fall hard, royalty cash flow can shrink, and the market can start pricing in a dividend trim even before it happens. Interest rates matter too, as dividend stocks compete with safer yields in guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) and bonds as debt costs can rise over time. This isn’t a bond substitute, but an energy-linked equity with equity-style risk.

So is FRU a good buy right now based on valuation? It can be, but only inside a diversified plan. The bullish case is that you’re being paid a high ongoing yield today, and may get unit-price upside if energy conditions stay constructive and sentiment improves. The bearish case is the yield is high as the market expects bumps ahead, and the unit price can drop more than a year of dividends can offset. A beginner-friendly approach is to size it modestly, reinvest some cash, and review coverage every quarter.

Bottom line

If you want January to feel like payday season, FRU can deliver that monthly rhythm, and that can be motivating. Just pair the excitement with discipline for the dividend stock. Right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FRU $14.71 475 $1.08 $513.00 Monthly $6,987.25

Reinvest part of the income, keep other holdings that are not tied to energy prices, and stay realistic about the ups and downs that come with a high yield. Done right, the 8% headline becomes a tool you can live with for years, not weeks, not a trap you regret.