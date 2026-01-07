Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 7

After the TSX climbed to a second straight record, the market’s focus shifts to mixed commodity signals and major economic reports today.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • The TSX Composite gained 187 points to a record 32,407 on Tuesday, extending its three-day rally amid strong metals prices and stable rate expectations, despite energy sector weakness.
  • Top gainers included First Majestic Silver and Endeavour Silver, while Scotiabank slipped 3% on Latin America volatility concerns, with high activity in energy and bank stocks.
  • Declining oil after the U.S.-Venezuela conflict and easing metals suggest a muted TSX open today as investors watch Canadian PMI data alongside U.S. jobs and services PMI reports.

Canadian stocks continued to rally for the third straight session on Tuesday as strengthening metals prices and hopes of a stable interest rate environment supported investor sentiment. With this, the S&P/TSX Composite Index notched its second consecutive record close at 32,407, up 187 points, or 0.6% from its previous close.

Although weaker crude oil prices amid the expectations of more supply from Venezuela following recent U.S. intervention weighed on energy stocks, solid gains in most other key sectors, such as mining, technology, and consumer discretionary, pushed the TSX benchmark to new heights.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Majestic Silver, Endeavour Silver, Perpetua Resources, and Aya Gold & Silver were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 6.4%.

In contrast, Bombardier, Enerflex, and Baytex Energy slid by at least 3.4% each, making them among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) also slipped 3% to $99.74 apiece after its management’s comments highlighted lingering uncertainty tied to geopolitical shifts in Latin America. Speaking at an industry conference, Scotiabank CEO Scott Thomson said rising U.S. influence and a more pro-business tilt in countries like Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Colombia could support the bank’s long-term growth strategy.

However, he also acknowledged that the region may face near‑term volatility after what he described as a “lost decade” for growth. Notably, BNS stock ended 2025 with a solid 31% increase.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, TC Energy, and B2Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell further in overnight global trading after U.S. president Donald Trump said that Venezuela would transfer up to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States. The oil will be sold at market prices, with proceeds overseen by the White House, according to Trump’s statement late Tuesday.

At the same time, precious metals prices eased slightly in early Wednesday morning trading, following a three-day rally.

Given these mixed signals, the TSX could see a more muted opening today, with investors reassessing positions across resource-linked sectors.

In addition to the domestic purchasing managers index (PMI) data, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. jobs report and services PMI figures this morning for fresh insights into the health of the North American economy.

These releases could influence expectations around central bank policy paths on both sides of the border, particularly as markets weigh the likelihood of rate cuts in the first half of 2026.

Market movers on the TSX today

