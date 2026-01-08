Member Login
Start 2026 Strong: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Built for Steady Cash Flow

Dividend stocks can make a beginner’s 2026 plan feel real by mixing income today with businesses that can grow over time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • TC Energy offers pipeline-style income, but earnings can wobble, so treat it as an infrastructure holding.
  • Power Corporation adds diversified financial earnings and dividends, and may benefit if its NAV discount narrows.
  • Canadian National is the long-term growth anchor, with pricing power and efficiency supporting rising dividends.

Dividend stocks can help you start 2026 feeling like you’ve actually got a plan, not just a hope. The trick is picking businesses that can keep paying you through boring markets and rough ones, while still giving you a reasonable shot at long-term growth. A simple three-stock mix can work well for beginners if each holding plays a different role. One for energy infrastructure cash flow, one for steady financial earnings plus dividends, and one for real-economy growth tied to trade and North American demand.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) can make sense for a strong start to a 2026 portfolio as it’s built around long-lived assets that people keep using whether the economy is hot or not through pipelines, storage, and energy infrastructure. In its latest reported quarter, TC Energy raised its longer-term earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) outlook and talked up project execution and asset sales. Yet it also posted a quarter where underlying profit missed expectations, and the company guided 2026 comparable earnings lower.

Where beginners get tripped up is assuming pipeline equals easy money. Earlier in 2025, the dividend stock also communicated softer near-term comparables in the context of broader market expectations. This reinforces the point that this one is best treated as an income-and-infrastructure holding, not a smooth upward line.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) can be a very beginner-friendly dividend holding. It’s a diversified financial holding company, so you’re not betting on one product line or one economic pocket, but buying into a group of earnings streams. In its Q3 2025 results, the key message was that performance improved year over year, driven mainly by Great-West and IGM, with weaker contributions elsewhere. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $863 million, and adjusted earnings per share were $1.35 in Q3 2025, up from $1.07 a year earlier. This showed the underlying earnings power improved even after you strip out one-time noise.

Furthermore, Power is often discussed in terms of net asset value, not just a standard price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. Right now, it looks cheaper than its net asset value (NAV). Therefore, if management keeps returning capital through dividends and buybacks, and the market warms up to the structure, you can get paid while you wait and potentially benefit if that discount narrows.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is the real economy anchor in this trio. A rail business is simple to explain and hard to replicate. It moves freight across a continent on a network that would be nearly impossible to rebuild today. For new investors, the two most important operating ideas are volume/pricing power and efficiency, often captured by the operating ratio. CN’s third-quarter 2025 reporting highlighted solid profitability, with net income around $1.1 billion and diluted EPS around $1.83. Plus, an operating ratio in the low 60s, which signals the business is still running with strong cost discipline even when conditions aren’t perfect.

Now, you’re not buying it for a huge yield. You’re buying it because it’s the kind of compounder that can grow earnings and dividends over time, tied to trade, industrial activity, and long-run demand for efficient freight. But paired with something like TC Energy and Power, CN can give your portfolio a sturdier long-term growth spine without forcing you into a tech-heavy bet.

Bottom line

Put together, TC Energy, Power Corporation, and Canadian National can be a strong start to a 2026 dividend mix. And right now, here’s what $7,000 could bring in from each dividend stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL ANNUAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TRP$76.2991$3.40$309.40Quarterly$6,942.39
POW$73.6595$2.45$232.75Quarterly$6,996.75
CNR$137.1351$3.55$181.05Quarterly$6,993.63

It’s not risk-free, and it’s not perfectly balanced, but as a beginner portfolio it can be refreshingly understandable.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

