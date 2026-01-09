Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

High-yield stocks like Telus are examples of great additions to your tax-free savings account, or TFSA.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Maximize your TFSA contributions ($7,000 for 2026 or up to $109,000 cumulative) by focusing on high-dividend stocks like Enbridge (6% yield with 31 consecutive dividend increases) and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (6.56% yield with improving financials).
  • • Consider natural gas exposure through Peyto Exploration (6.15% yield) positioned to benefit from rising LNG demand, and contrarian opportunity Telus (9% yield) as management addresses debt concerns through share buybacks and potential Telus Health monetization.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Telus, Enbridge, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Peyto.

The tax-free savings account, or TFSA, is a key tax-savings tool that we can use in order to maximize our life savings. Whenever the government gives us a tax break, we should take full advantage of it to the best of our ability. So, whether you’re just starting out and your TFSA contribution limit is $7,000 or you’ve been eligible since 2009 and your limit is the full $109,000, aim to maximize your contributions accordingly.

With this, the next step to think about is what you should hold in your TFSA. The best stocks to own here are those that have the highest dividend yields and those that have the highest potential for capital appreciation – thereby maximizing your tax savings.

While this is by no means an easy task, it is totally doable. In this article, I’d like to put forth four Canadian stocks for your consideration. These are Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever in your TFSA.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) in one of the best stocks on the TSX. It provides a healthy dividend yield of more than 6%, a strategic position in the Canadian oil and gas industry, and a low-risk business model.

In fact, Enbridge’s dividend is one of the most secure and reliable dividends that investors can get from a TSX stock. Enbridge recently announced its 31st consecutive annual dividend increase, effective March 2026. This stellar dividend history is made possible by Enbridge’s defensive business.

The company performs an essential role within the energy industry. Its utility segment is regulated and, therefore, generates highly predictable cash flow and returns. Its oil and gas business transports significant volumes of oil and gas within North America. This business is characterized by long-term contracts and further contributes to Enbridge’s low-risk business model.

Enbridge’s strong dividend yield and potential for long-term appreciation makes it a top TTFSA pick.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

As a healthcare property owner, Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) offers investors a reliable dividend yield of 6.6%. While the company got into some trouble a couple of years ago and had to lower its dividend, today it’s correcting its wrongs.

I expect that better discipline by the new management will continue to result in lower debt levels, and a stronger balance sheet and cash flows. In turn, this will enable Northwest to really benefit from the positive fundamentals and defensive nature of the healthcare real estate business.

In the latest quarter, its adjusted funds from operations increased 16% to $0.11 per share. This puts its payout ratio at 85%, compared to 99% in the same period last year.

Peyto Exploration and Development

As an oil and gas exploration and development company that’s mostly exposed to natural gas, I expect good things for Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX:PEY). As one of the lowest-cost and best-run producers, this Canadian stock stands to benefit greatly as natural gas prices rise over the long term, which I expect they will.

Long-term demand forecasts for natural gas are supported by the electrification of the energy grid and rising liquified natural gas (LNG) demand, as well as new demand from data centres. All of this is expected to increase natural gas prices. In the last year, U.S. NYMEX natural gas has increased 5.1% to $3.40, and Canadian AECO natural gas prices have increased 25% to $1.69. While LNG prices have weakened, the long-term trend is up.

Peyto is currently yielding 6.2%.  It’s a good candidate for any TFSA portfolio.

Telus

Telus Corp. (TSX:T) has been in the news a lot lately due to dividend and debt concerns. After halting its dividend growth program, investors became worried and the stock fell. Today, it’s yielding 9% and it represents a great opportunity for investors.

The company has responded to its issues. They’re buying back stock, increasing insider buying, and stepping up the search to monetize its very successful Telus Health business. I feel like Telus stock is paying investors for the risk that they take on by buying the stock. The risk is being properly addressed, in my view. I therefore think that Telus is an attractive addition to any investor’s TFSA.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in TELUS, Enbridge, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Peyto. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

