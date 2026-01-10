The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

After a spectacular three-year market rally, if you’ve been wondering which Canadian stocks could carry their momentum into 2026, it may be wise to focus on companies that continue to execute consistently quarter after quarter. Growth stocks backed by margin expansion and rising guidance tend to outperform the broader market. In this article, I’ll highlight three top buy-and-hold stocks for 2026 that continue to build on solid fundamentals.

Celestica stock

For investors focused on top buy-and-hold stocks for 2026, Celestica (TSX:CLS) offers great visibility with its accelerating growth tied to data center and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure demand.

As a global provider of advanced technology solutions, it mainly focuses on supporting data centre, cloud, communications, and industrial markets. CLS stock has delivered a solid 2,645% gain over the past three years and recently traded around $421 per share, giving it a market cap of nearly $48 billion.

Its recent rally has been driven by rising demand from large customers building AI-focused data centres. In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s revenue jumped 28% YoY (year over year) to US$3.2 billion, beating the high end of its guidance. Its adjusted quarterly earnings climbed to US$1.58 per share with the help of better operating leverage and stronger margins in the communications business.

Looking deeper, Celestica recently introduced a 2026 forecast calling for revenue of US$16 billion and adjusted earnings of US$8.20 per share. Moreover, the company’s new platform launches, such as the SD6300 storage system, further strengthen its position in high-density AI environments, making it a really attractive stock to buy and hold in 2026 and beyond.

5N Plus stock

Moving from digital infrastructure to advanced materials, 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) is the second stock on this list of top buy-and-hold stocks for 2026. This Saint Laurent-based firm mainly produces specialty semiconductors and performance materials used in renewable energy, space solar power, and industrial applications.

Even with a conservative balance sheet, this Canadian growth stock has benefited from improving earnings, surging over 140% last year. In the September 2025 quarter, 5N’s revenue rose 33% YoY to US$104.9 million, marking the strongest quarterly level in a decade. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 86% to US$29.1 million as demand improved across renewable energy and space markets. Moreover, pricing strength in bismuth-based products also helped lift its margins in the latest quarter.

These solid results encouraged 5N to raise its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to US$85-US$90 million. Overall, its large backlog and strong demand visibility make 5N Plus stock appealing for long-term investors focused on niche growth.

Aritzia stock

Rounding out this list of top buy-and-hold Canadian stocks for 2026 is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) — a consumer-facing company that continues to surprise on the execution front. It mainly designs and sells premium apparel through boutiques and online channels across North America.

Despite economic uncertainties, ATZ stock concluded 2025 with a solid 120% gain as its strong operations continued to impress investors. In the second quarter (ended in August 2025) of its fiscal 2026, the company’s sales climbed nearly 32% YoY to $812 million, backed by strong comparable sales and continued expansion in the United States.

This strong momentum will likely continue in the years to come, with Aritzia expecting continued revenue growth and stable margins. In addition, the company’s focus on boutique expansion, digital investments, and brand strength in the United States supports confidence heading into 2026.