3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

Investing in the right dividend stocks can supercharge future income earnings. And when considering your TFSA in 2026, now is the perfect time to begin adding those dividend stocks to your portfolio.

But what investments should you add to your TFSA in 2026? The market gives us plenty of options to consider.

Here are three that are at the top of my list this year. Each offers a different way to strengthen long‑term income potential inside a TFSA in 2026.

The energy infrastructure giant

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an energy infrastructure behemoth. The company is best known for its pipeline business, and for good reason.

The pipeline operation hauls crude and natural gas each day, making it a top defensive pick. That level of stability is exactly what long‑term TFSA investors should prioritize when building dependable income streams.

That’s because the segment operates like a toll road, generating a passive revenue stream for the company.

Beyond its lucrative pipeline business, Enbridge also operates a growing renewable energy business. That business includes approximately 40 facilities located in Europe and North America. Those facilities generate a recurring revenue stream backed by long-term regulated contracts.

Finally, Enbridge operates one of the largest natural gas utilities in North America. Like its renewable energy counterpart, the natural gas business is bound by long-term regulated contracts that provide a recurring and stable source of revenue.

Across all segments, Enbridge generates substantial revenue to support growth initiatives and pay a generous dividend. That dividend, as of the time of writing, pays out an impressive yield of 6.1%.

Enbridge has provided annual dividend increases for three decades without fail. That fact alone makes the stock one of the must-haves for your TFSA in 2026.

Invest in a big bank stock

It would be hard, if not impossible, to mention top stocks to add to your TFSA in 2026 without mentioning at least one of the big bank stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is the big bank that your portfolio needs.

TD is the second largest of the big banks. It’s also one of the few investments in Canada that has been paying out dividends without fail for well over a century. As of the time of writing, TD’s quarterly dividend carries a yield of 3.3%.

The bank also has an established cadence of providing annual bumps to that dividend going back well over a decade. That makes this a solid choice for your TFSA in 2026.

But that’s not all. TD can also be a growth engine.

TD has focused its growth efforts on the U.S. market over the past few years. In fact, in the period following the Great Recession, TD acquired several distressed regional banks and stitched them together to form its U.S. network.

That network now stretches from Maine to Florida along the east coast and continues to grow.

For investors looking to maximize growth and income-earning potential in their TFSA in 2026, TD is a hard-to-ignore option.

Add some defensive appeal from a King

Dividend Kings are defined as companies that have provided annual or better upticks to their dividend for a consecutive period of at least 50 years.

In Canada, there are only two companies, and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) holds the crown with an incredible 53 consecutive upticks.

For investors looking at adding dividend stocks to their TFSA in 2026, Canadian Utilities should be near the top of the list.

As the name implies, Canadian Utilities is a utility stock.

For TFSA investors, that consistency translates into predictable returns that can compound quietly for decades. This means that the company benefits from the lucrative yet stable business model that utilities adhere to.

In short, stable revenue generation, backed by long-term regulated contracts, allows the company to invest in growth while paying out a well-covered and growing quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend pays out an impressive 4.3% yield, making this stock one of the best options for any TFSA in 2026.

What’s in your TFSA in 2026?

TD, Canadian Utilities, and Enbridge offer a unique mix of growth, income-production, and defensive appeal. They also boast years of uninterrupted growth, making them ideal additions to a TFSA in 2026.

In my opinion, one or all of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.