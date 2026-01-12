3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

These three quality dividend stocks can help you achieve financial freedom.

Financial freedom refers to a state in which an individual can meet their living expenses without relying on active employment income. Instead, they expect to meet their expenses through sustainable passive income streams. One of the most effective ways to work toward this goal is by investing in high-quality dividend-paying stocks with a proven track record of consistent dividend growth, which can steadily enhance long-term passive income.

With this objective in mind, let’s take a closer look at three high-quality stocks that investors can consider buying right now to help build lasting financial independence.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is an excellent stock for investors seeking financial freedom, supported by its consistent dividend growth, attractive yield, and solid long-term growth prospects. The energy infrastructure giant operates more than 200 revenue-generating assets, with approximately 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) derived from its contracted asset base. Notably, about 80% of this adjusted EBITDA is inflation-indexed, providing a natural hedge against rising costs.

Moreover, Enbridge’s tolling framework, take-or-pay contracts, regulated assets, and long-term power-purchase agreements insulate its financial performance from economic cycles and commodity price volatility. This highly predictable business model has enabled the company to deliver stable, reliable cash flows and to raise its dividend for 31 consecutive years. At current levels, Enbridge offers a compelling forward dividend yield of approximately 6.11%.

Looking ahead, the Calgary-based energy company is advancing its $37 billion secured capital investment program, with roughly $10 billion earmarked for investment this year alone. The company’s management expects these projects to enter service over the next four years, driving incremental earnings and cash flow growth. Supported by this visible growth pipeline, management expects to return $40–$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, further reinforcing the sustainability and safety of Enbridge’s dividend payouts.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS), with an exceptional 52-year track record of consecutive dividend increases, is another ideal stock for investors pursuing financial freedom. The electric and natural gas utility serves approximately 3.5 million customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The majority of its assets are regulated, with about 94% of its asset base dedicated to low-risk transmission and distribution operations, resulting in stable, predictable, and resilient financial performance.

This dependable operating model has enabled Fortis to deliver steady earnings growth and consistently raise its dividend over decades. At current levels, the company offers a forward dividend yield of roughly 3.57%. Looking ahead, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years, which could expand its rate base at a 7% annualized pace to approximately $57.8 billion. This robust capital program should support sustained earnings growth and provide a solid foundation for future dividend increases.

Notably, management has guided for dividend growth of 4–6% annually through 2030, reinforcing Fortis’s appeal as a high-quality, low-risk income stock well suited for long-term, dividend-focused investors.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is my final pick for investors targeting long-term financial freedom. The oil and natural gas producer operates a diversified and balanced asset base, underpinned by high-quality, low-risk reserves that require relatively modest ongoing capital reinvestment. Coupled with highly efficient operations and disciplined cost management, these strengths have helped keep expenses low, resulting in strong profitability and robust free cash flow generation.

Supported by these healthy cash flows, CNQ has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years, achieving an impressive compound annual growth rate of approximately 21%. At current levels, the stock offers a forward dividend yield of about 5.27%, providing investors with an attractive income stream.

Further enhancing its investment appeal, the company holds roughly five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, making it the second-largest among its global peers. Its proven reserve life index of around 32 years offers excellent long-term production visibility and underpins sustainable cash generation. Meanwhile, it expects to invest $6.7 billion in 2025 and $6.4 billion in 2020 to boost its production capabilities.

Overall, CNQ’s high-quality reserves, disciplined capital allocation, and strong free cash flow profile position the company well to sustain dividend growth over the long term, making it a compelling option for income-focused investors.