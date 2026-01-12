3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

Analyze the performance of notable stocks in recent years and how they responded to economic challenges and opportunities.

Over the last five years, markets have experienced repeated cycles of growth and decline across industries such as technology, real estate, and oil. Even stocks with a history of steady growth were impacted during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty caused by global wars, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, inflation, and interest rate hikes. Amid this turbulence, a few stocks distinguished themselves with continued gains, even as new challenges, like market uncertainty stemming from the US-Venezuela war, arise.

Three TSX stocks showing no signs of slowing

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Bombardier 250% 24% 2% 86% 137% Loblaw 64% 17% 6% 49% 30% Lundin Gold -10% 32% 23% 88% 272%

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has been on the rise and shows no signs of slowing. The turnaround of the business jet maker led the initial rally in 2021 and 2022. What followed was achieving targets ahead of schedule, strengthening the balance sheet, and repurposing business jets for use in defence. Bombardier stock jumped 137% in 2025 as it brought into service its Global 8000 aircraft.

The business jet maker is doing it once again. It is on track to achieve its target of reducing the net leverage ratio to 2–2.5 times by repaying $500 million in debt in 2026. The fourth quarter is seasonally strong as maximum aircraft deliveries take place and revenue is realized.

Even though the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has surged to 46.5 times, its highest in five years, the stock continues to rise as the profit margin improves. It may not be a good time to buy the stock at its 52-week high, but it is a good time to book profits and retain the original investment. So if you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 416 shares of Bombardier, they are now worth $97,485. You could consider selling shares worth $90,000 and retaining the balance.

Looking ahead, this year could see growth from orders for Global 8000 and higher profits from reduced interest expense.

Loblaw stock

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another stock that has grown in the past five years, whether it was inflation, interest rate hikes, or US tariffs-triggered Made in Canada sales. The discount retail chain has benefited from higher earnings per share (EPS) growth. The pandemic helped it leverage the e-commerce opportunity. The stock shows no signs of slowing down as consumption remains skewed towards discounted goods.

If you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 317 shares of Loblaw, they are now worth $19,654. This is a stock to hold on to as the retailer unlocks more value through the timely refreshing of its portfolio – selling underperforming segments and expanding performing segments.

Lundin Gold stock

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) stock has outperformed other gold stocks by increasing its production and achieving one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (AISC). The stock surged 975%, outperforming Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold, which surged 327% and 102%, respectively.

The gold price has been rising amid market uncertainty, supply chain shifts, and tariff wars. As geopolitical tensions encourage world central banks to increase gold reserves, the value of gold as a universal exchange will continue to rise. If you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 442 shares of Lundin Gold, they are now worth $36,775.

Investor takeaway

The three stocks have outperformed the market and shown resilience even in turbulent markets. The safety of a strong balance sheet, growing demand, and cost optimization has made them the go-to stock to buy and hold in these uncertain times.