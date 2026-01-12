Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

Analyze the performance of notable stocks in recent years and how they responded to economic challenges and opportunities.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Resilient TSX Stocks Amid Market Uncertainty: Despite market volatility from wars, supply chain disruptions, and economic pressures, stocks like Bombardier, Loblaw, and Lundin Gold have demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience, proving to be worthy investments in these turbulent times.
  • Performance and Strategic Growth: Bombardier's strategic debt reduction and defense ventures, Loblaw's steady expansion and portfolio management, and Lundin Gold's low AISC and increased production have positioned these stocks as strong performers, making them attractive for investors looking for stability and growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Bombardier.

Over the last five years, markets have experienced repeated cycles of growth and decline across industries such as technology, real estate, and oil. Even stocks with a history of steady growth were impacted during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty caused by global wars, supply chain disruptions, tariffs, inflation, and interest rate hikes. Amid this turbulence, a few stocks distinguished themselves with continued gains, even as new challenges, like market uncertainty stemming from the US-Venezuela war, arise.

Three TSX stocks showing no signs of slowing

Year20212022202320242025
Bombardier250%24%2%86%137%
Loblaw64%17%6%49%30%
Lundin Gold-10%32%23%88%272%

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has been on the rise and shows no signs of slowing. The turnaround of the business jet maker led the initial rally in 2021 and 2022. What followed was achieving targets ahead of schedule, strengthening the balance sheet, and repurposing business jets for use in defence. Bombardier stock jumped 137% in 2025 as it brought into service its Global 8000 aircraft.

The business jet maker is doing it once again. It is on track to achieve its target of reducing the net leverage ratio to 2–2.5 times by repaying $500 million in debt in 2026. The fourth quarter is seasonally strong as maximum aircraft deliveries take place and revenue is realized.

Even though the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has surged to 46.5 times, its highest in five years, the stock continues to rise as the profit margin improves. It may not be a good time to buy the stock at its 52-week high, but it is a good time to book profits and retain the original investment. So if you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 416 shares of Bombardier, they are now worth $97,485. You could consider selling shares worth $90,000 and retaining the balance.

Looking ahead, this year could see growth from orders for Global 8000 and higher profits from reduced interest expense.

Loblaw stock

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another stock that has grown in the past five years, whether it was inflation, interest rate hikes, or US tariffs-triggered Made in Canada sales. The discount retail chain has benefited from higher earnings per share (EPS) growth. The pandemic helped it leverage the e-commerce opportunity. The stock shows no signs of slowing down as consumption remains skewed towards discounted goods.

If you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 317 shares of Loblaw, they are now worth $19,654. This is a stock to hold on to as the retailer unlocks more value through the timely refreshing of its portfolio – selling underperforming segments and expanding performing segments.

Lundin Gold stock

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) stock has outperformed other gold stocks by increasing its production and achieving one of the lowest all-in sustaining costs (AISC). The stock surged 975%, outperforming Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold, which surged 327% and 102%, respectively.

The gold price has been rising amid market uncertainty, supply chain shifts, and tariff wars. As geopolitical tensions encourage world central banks to increase gold reserves, the value of gold as a universal exchange will continue to rise. If you invested $5,000 in January 2021 and bought 442 shares of Lundin Gold, they are now worth $36,775.

Investor takeaway

The three stocks have outperformed the market and shown resilience even in turbulent markets. The safety of a strong balance sheet, growing demand, and cost optimization has made them the go-to stock to buy and hold in these uncertain times.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Group of people network together with connected devices
Energy Stocks

A 4.5% Dividend Stock That’s a Standout Buy in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy stands out for 2026 because it pairs a meaningful dividend with contracted-style cash flows and a clearer, simplified…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Stocks for Beginners

3 Defensive Stocks That Could Thrive During Economic Uncertainty

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility doesn’t disappear entirely. That’s why owning one or more defensive stocks is key.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2026

| Puja Tayal

Investing in 2026 requires a smart strategy. Learn how to diversify with TSX stocks amid global turmoil and uncertainty.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don’t need 100 stocks, a couple of dividend giants can do a lot of the heavy lifting if their…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Major Growth in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ARC Resources could be a 2026 energy standout because it pairs Montney scale with disciplined spending and growing shareholder returns.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong earnings momentum and clear growth plans make these Canadian stocks worth considering in 2026.

Read more »