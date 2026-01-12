Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t extreme.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CNR is a real-economy toll road, earning from freight volumes and pricing power, not commodity prices.
  • Q3 2025 showed higher profit and a better operating ratio, meaning stronger efficiency and margins.
  • The yield is modest, so the main win is long-term compounding, with earnings as the 2026 catalyst.

A stock that can beat global markets in 2026 usually has three things going for it at the same time. It has a business Canadians rely on, it has a clear reason results should improve over the next year, and it trades at a price that leaves room for upside. You also want something with real pricing power, as inflation and higher costs do not disappear just because the calendar flips. The best setups often look a bit boring on the surface, but the numbers quietly get better as the year goes on. Such as with this ultimate dividend stock.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) looks built for that kind of year as it sits right in the middle of the real economy. It moves grain, energy products, consumer goods, autos, forest products, and intermodal containers across a network that links the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico. When businesses ship more, it earns more. When they ship less, it still runs a critical network with the ability to protect margins through discipline and pricing.

It also matters that CNR sells a service, not a commodity. The dividend stock does not need oil to be at a specific price or natural gas to spike to make money. It needs freight volumes and reliable execution. In its latest quarter, management emphasized service and efficiency, and the operating ratio improved, which tells you the company did not just grow; it ran better.

The dividend stock’s recent performance has felt like a tug-of-war between soft economy worries and quality always wins reality. CNR currently holds a market cap around $86.5 billion and a recent earnings date set for January 30, 2026, which puts it back in the spotlight soon. It has not been a straight line, but railways rarely are.

Into earnings

So let’s look back at the hard numbers. In the third quarter of 2025, CNR reported revenue of $4.2 billion, up 1% year over year. It reported net income of $1.1 billion, up 5%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83, up 6%. The operating ratio came in at 61.4%, an improvement of 170 basis points. Overall, the dividend stock squeezed more profit out of each dollar of revenue.

Margin gains often show up before the market fully prices them in. CNR also maintained its 2025 guidance for mid-to-high single-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth, which suggests management still sees the fundamentals as stable, even with the usual noise. That gives investors a cleaner runway into 2026, especially if freight demand firms up and rate pressure eases.

The valuation looks reasonable for a high-quality compounder. The dividend stock currently trades at 18.8 times earnings, which hints that the market expects earnings to grow. It also shows a forward dividend of about $3.55 per share, which gives a modest yield of 2.6% at writing, so you buy it for compounding first and income second. If 2026 brings even a mild economic pickup, that forward multiple can look conservative in hindsight.

Bottom line

CNR looks set to outperform global markets in 2026, combining a wide economic moat with improving efficiency, and it does not need a perfect macro backdrop to deliver progress. The next catalyst is simple: investors get fresh numbers on January 30, 2026. They’ll need to see confirmation that steady volumes and strong margins can pull more money into quality Canadian names. Meanwhile, they can still earn some income from this dividend stock, even from $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNR$138.6550$3.55$177.50Quarterly$6,932.50

The risks stay real, including a weaker economy, labour disruptions, or operational hiccups that hurt service. Still, if you want one TSX stock that can feel “Buy Canadian” in the best way, CNR has a believable path to doing better than the average global index while you hold it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality dividend stocks can help you achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a steady dividend payment history, offers monthly distributions, and has a high and sustainable yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don’t need 100 stocks, a couple of dividend giants can do a lot of the heavy lifting if their…

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) could easily be the best dividend stock in the market overall, and why investors may want…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA in 2026? Here are three top picks to buy today for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy Now or Wait?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor just hit a multi-year high. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A 6% Dividend Stock Paying Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends can calm a jumpy TFSA because you get cash flow regularly, even when unit prices wobble.

Read more »