Outlook for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026

CNQ is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns in the past 10 years. Is it a good buy today?

Valued at a market cap of $93 billion, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a large-cap oil and gas company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is one of the world’s most diversified independent energy producers, operating across Western Canada, the U.K. North Sea, and Offshore Africa.

It produces a balanced mix of natural gas, light crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). These cash-generating assets are strategically positioned across North America and international markets.

As Canada’s largest heavy crude oil producer and one of its biggest independent natural gas producers, Canadian Natural operates an extensive portfolio including world-class oil sands mining and upgrading facilities.

Its flagship assets include the 100%-owned Horizon Oil Sands operation with 264,000 barrels-per-day SCO capacity, and the Athabasca Oil Sands Project, featuring two Albian mines and an 80% stake in the Scotford Upgrader, producing approximately 328,000 barrels per day.

CNQ has transitioned to a long-life, low-decline asset base anchored by oil sands operations that maintain zero production decline for over 50 years. With 8.3 billion barrels of proved and probable SCO reserves, CNQ also operates thermal in-situ projects.

With over 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production and extensive land holdings in the Montney and Deep Basin regions, Canadian Natural maintains one of Western Canada’s largest land positions. The company’s midstream infrastructure includes wholly owned crude oil pipeline systems transporting over 50% of heavy oil production, plus 269 megawatts of cogeneration capacity.

In the last 10 years, CNQ stock has returned over 400% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments. Let’s see if the blue-chip dividend stock remains a top buy in 2026.

Is CNQ stock a good buy?

In Q3 2025, Canadian Natural Resources reported record production levels of 1.62 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a substantial 19% jump from the previous year. This growth was tied to acquisitions and strong operational execution across its diverse asset base.

Its liquids production reached 1.18 million barrels per day while natural gas hit 2.7 billion cubic feet per day, both setting new quarterly records.

CNQ’s world-class oil sands operations produced 581,000 barrels of synthetic crude oil daily with a 104% utilization rate and industry-leading costs of just $21 per barrel in Q3.

Canadian Natural recently completed a strategic swap with Shell that gives it full ownership of the Albian oil sands mines. The move adds another 31,000 barrels per day of zero-decline production and unlocks operational synergies by allowing the company to share equipment and services across its mining operations. Management estimates this will generate roughly $60 million in annual savings.

CNQ reported adjusted funds flow of $3.9 billion in Q3 and paid $1.5 billion to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. In the first nine months of 2025, shareholder returns totaled $6.2 billion.

The Canada-based energy giant has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years at a compounded annual growth rate of 21%, which is exceptional.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the company raised its 2025 production guidance to between 1.56 million and 1.58 million barrels of oil equivalent per day while holding capital spending steady at $5.9 billion. For 2026, production is expected to grow another 3% to a midpoint of 1.62 million barrels daily with capital spending around $6.4 billion.

Management highlighted opportunities to add 745,000 barrels equivalent daily through conventional drilling, thermal expansions, and mining projects. With a strong balance sheet, showing a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of just 0.9 times and over $4.3 billion in liquidity, Canadian Natural appears well-positioned to fund this growth while continuing to deliver robust shareholder returns.

What is the CNQ stock price target?

Analysts tracking CNQ stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $3.34 per share in 2025 to $3.70 per share in 2027. If CNQ stock is priced at 13 times forward earnings, which is lower than the current multiple of 16.7 times, it should trade around $48 in late 2026, indicating an upside potential of 8% from current levels. If we account for its 5.4% dividend yield, cumulative returns could be closer to 13%.