Member Login
Home » Investing » Suncor Energy: Buy Now or Wait?

Suncor Energy: Buy Now or Wait?

Suncor just hit a multi-year high. Are more gains on the way?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Key Points

  • Suncor just hit a high not seen since 2008.
  • The integrated business structure provides some insulation against volatile prices.
  • New pipeline infrastructure could be on the way to help Canadian oil producers reach global buyers.

Suncor (TSX:SU) just hit a new 12-month high. Investors who missed the rally in recent months are wondering if SU stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

Suncor share price

Suncor trades near $65 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up from $45 last April and hasn’t been this high since 2008.

Contrarian investors who had the courage to buy Suncor near $20 per share are enjoying the recovery. Suncor fell out of favour with the market in 2020 when it slashed the dividend in the early weeks of the pandemic in an effort to preserve cash flow. This upset investors who held Suncor for its previously reliable distribution.

Suncor eventually reversed the dividend cut once the oil market stabilized and has since raised the payout steadily. A new CEO took control of the business in the spring of 2023. In the past two years, Suncor has made good progress on its turnaround efforts.

The company cut staff to streamline operations and has improved efficiency. Suncor reported record production at its oil sands facilities in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, while also delivering record throughput at the refineries. Suncor’s integrated business structure, with production, refining, and retail operations, historically attracted investors due to the balance the diversified revenue stream provided.

This structure is once again in focus as Canadian energy investors try to figure out how a surge in oil production in Venezuela will impact Canadian oil sands producers. Refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast require the type of oil that is produced in both Canada and Venezuela. As the U.S. gets more supply from the South American country, there will potentially be a decline in the oil purchased from Canada.

The continued momentum in Suncor’s share price in recent days suggests the market expects the company to see limited negative effects from recent developments in Venezuela.

Risks

Oil prices are down considerably from the 2025 high. In fact, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) sells for less than US$60 per barrel compared to more than US$80 a year ago. Analysts broadly expect oil prices to remain under pressure through 2026, barring major supply disruptions caused by geopolitical events. Production in Canada and the United States is at record levels. At the same time, OPEC is increasing output to try to recoup lost market share. On the demand side, China’s economy remains under pressure due to challenges in the property market and the impact of U.S. tariffs. Global oil demand is still on the rise, but analysts predict surplus conditions over the near term.

Opportunity

Canadian oil producers are already benefitting from the boost in export capacity that came with the opening last year of the Trans Mountain expansion. The developments in Venezuela could push the Canadian government to get another pipeline built to connect Alberta’s producers to the coast. This would enable Suncor and its peers to boost output and sell oil at higher prices to global buyers, without relying as much on the United States.

Time to buy SU stock?

The turnaround plan is going well, and Suncor’s integrated business structure means it is less exposed to large negative moves in the oil market. Near-term volatility is expected, so a better entry point could emerge in the coming weeks, but oil bulls should be comfortable owning Suncor at the current price, even after the big run. For income investors, the 3.7% dividend yield pays you well to ride out market turbulence.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. 

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Help You Achieve Financial Freedom

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality dividend stocks can help you achieve financial freedom.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Safe Dividends With Just $20,000

| Kay Ng

Here's what to look for to earn safe dividends for passive income.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Buy Canadian With 1 TSX Stock Set to Boom in 2026 Global Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National could be a 2026 outperformer because it has a moat-like network, improving efficiency, and a valuation that isn’t…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a steady dividend payment history, offers monthly distributions, and has a high and sustainable yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants to Buy Forever and Ever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You don’t need 100 stocks, a couple of dividend giants can do a lot of the heavy lifting if their…

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) could easily be the best dividend stock in the market overall, and why investors may want…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Consider Adding to Your TFSA in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for dividend stocks to add to your TFSA in 2026? Here are three top picks to buy today for…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

A 6% Dividend Stock Paying Out Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends can calm a jumpy TFSA because you get cash flow regularly, even when unit prices wobble.

Read more »