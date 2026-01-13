Member Login
Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 6.5% Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

Let's dive into why Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) and its 6.5% dividend yield (paid monthly) is worth considering right now.

Chris MacDonald
There are plenty of dividend stocks for investors to choose from in this environment. With most in the market intent on maximizing returns and optimizing one’s growth holdings, I’ve long held the view that companies that pay dividends provide the kind of portfolio stability long-term investors are after.

Here’s why Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is one of my top picks in this regard, as we kick off what could be a more volatile year than we’ve seen in the past.

The chart above certainly tells a compelling story, but let’s dive into the fundamentals around this monthly dividend-paying stock that are worth keeping in mind.

Monthly dividend income matters

Whitecap’s 6.5% dividend yield alone should be enticing for investors looking at generating significant passive income for retirement (that has the potential to grow). But I’d argue that the fact Whitecap pays out its dividend monthly really does separate this stock from the crowd in a meaningful way.

Given the profitability we’ve seen in the energy sector (and more on that later), it shouldn’t be surprising to see yields rise faster than share prices in recent years. Much of that has to do with relatively stagnant capital appreciation upside in this sector from the mid-2022 period all the way until recently. Whitecap’s chart above looks similar to many names in this sector.

But by generating monthly income via this very juicy yield, investors who have been able to reinvest those funds back into WCP stock have certainly outperformed over this period. I think those dynamics will remain in place heading into year end.

A fundamental reason to buy

Aside from Whitecap’s impressive monthly dividend yield, I think the company’s underlying fundamentals are among the best in its sector. Generating quarterly net income of more than $200 million in Q3, Whitecap has used that increased cash flow and momentum to raise its forward guidance.

With plenty of production growth upside, in concert with potentially higher energy prices this year (as a result of geopolitical turbulence), Whitecap could be set up for an even better upcoming Q4 and Q1 results print.

With a reasonable payout ratio, I think Whitecap’s dividend is well-covered, particularly given the company’s aforementioned guidance raise. I think the company’s recent earnings beat, its dividend yield, and solid fundamentals position Whitecap as a top potential outperformer among dividend stocks in 2026.

