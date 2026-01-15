Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Reason I Will Never Sell Brookfield Infrastucture Stock

Here’s why Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the very best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for decades to come.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts

Key Points

  • Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) is a defensive, diversified owner of essential global infrastructure (utilities, energy, transport, data) with roughly 75% of revenue inflation-indexed, delivering predictable cash flow and about a 5% yield.
  • Its capital-recycling strategy, focus on growth areas (data infrastructure, energy transition, AI-related needs) and target long-term returns of ~10–15% (with distribution growth of 5–9%) support a buy-and-hold conviction for long-term investors.
  5 stocks our experts like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Investing for the long haul is all about finding high-quality businesses that you can hold confidently, regardless of what the stock market or economy is doing. That’s why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a stock I plan to hold forever.

In fact, Brookfield Infrastructure isn’t just one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy; it’s the perfect template for what to look for when investing for the long haul.

It’s well-established, highly diversified, defensive, reliable and grows rapidly, but more importantly, consistently.

The best stocks to buy are the ones that are so reliable and have such robust operations that you can buy them, forget about them, and let time do the work. They’re businesses you feel comfortable owning during bull markets, bear markets, recessions, and everything in between.

That’s how you find stocks to buy and hold for the long haul. In fact, one of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes on investing says, “Our favourite holding period is forever.”

Simply put, if you own a business that consistently grows cash flow, pays a reliable and growing dividend, and is run by a strong management team with a proven track record, what’s the point of selling it unless the business, its industry, or its operations have fundamentally shifted?

That’s exactly how I view Brookfield Infrastructure. And that’s the one reason I will never sell it. It’s a stock I have more confidence in owning long term than almost anything else on the TSX.

Why Brookfield is one of the easiest stocks to have confidence in

The reason it is so easy to have confidence in Brookfield Infrastructure stock comes down to its portfolio of essential infrastructure assets diversified across the globe. They include utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation networks, and data-related assets that governments, businesses, and consumers rely on every single day.

No matter what the economy is doing, electricity still needs to flow, goods still need to move, and data still needs to be transmitted. That demand doesn’t disappear when markets get volatile, and it doesn’t slow down just because investors are nervous.

Furthermore, in addition to its diversified portfolio of essential assets spread out all over the world, roughly three-quarters of Brookfield’s revenue is indexed to inflation.

That means Brookfield is one of the lowest-risk and most reliable stocks you can buy, which is paramount if you want to have confidence in owning a company for decades to come.

Long-term growth potential is as important as reliability

Having confidence to own a stock for the long haul isn’t just about managing risk and finding a company that’s dependable. You also want to know that the business is consistently growing your hard-earned capital over time.

That’s another area where Brookfield Infrastructure stands out. The company generates strong and predictable cash flow from its portfolio of essential assets, which gives it the flexibility to both reward shareholders today and reinvest for future growth.

Brookfield has also proven time and time again that it knows how to execute its long-term growth strategy. Management consistently recycles capital out of mature assets and redeploys it into new opportunities with higher return potential.

On top of that, Brookfield continues to find new growth avenues as global infrastructure needs evolve. For example, data infrastructure, energy transition, and even the AI boom all require massive investment in power, connectivity, and transportation. These are exactly the kinds of assets Brookfield already owns and has decades of experience operating.

Furthermore, Brookfield Infrastructure stock targets and routinely meets its goal of earning investors 10% to 15% of annual returns over the long haul, with distribution growth in the range of 5% to 9% per year. Furthermore, on top of the consistent dividend growth, it offers a yield of roughly 5% today.

Therefore, when you consider how defensive and reliable Brookfield Infrastructure stock is, coupled with its attractive dividend and long-term capital gains potential, it’s not just one of the best Canadian stocks to buy; it’s one you might never sell.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

