Outlook for MDA Space Stock in 2026

MDA Space is a high-risk stock with a large backlog for multi-year growth potential.

Kay Ng
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Strong fundamentals: MDA benefits from secular tailwinds in commercial space, defence, and geointelligence, a $4.4B backlog, and major 2026 catalysts (CHORUS, AURORA, Radarsat replenishment, ESCP‑P, Golden Dome) that support continued growth.
  • Despite that outlook, the stock is volatile—down ~30% from its mid‑2025 peak after a ~373% three‑year surge — and while analysts suggest roughly 27% upside, a BB‑ credit rating and execution risk keep it speculative.
Over the past three years, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has delivered extraordinary, market-beating performance. The Canadian aerospace and defence stock surged roughly 373%, dwarfing the broader Canadian market’s return of about 72% over the same period. For long-term investors, that kind of outperformance is hard to ignore.

But this impressive rally hasn’t come without turbulence. Shares that peaked in mid-2025 are down about 30%, reminding investors that high-growth industrial stocks can be volatile. As we start off 2026, the key question is whether MDA Space’s pullback represents a warning sign — or a compelling opportunity.

A business built on long-term space demand

MDA Space operates at the intersection of commercial space, defence, and data-driven intelligence — three areas with strong secular tailwinds. The company generates revenue through three core segments: Satellite Systems, which focuses on communications and Earth observation satellites; Robotics & Space Operations, best known for iconic technologies like the Canadarm; and Geointelligence, which turns satellite imagery into actionable data.

Its customer base is diversified across commercial and government clients, with roughly 70% of revenue coming from commercial customers and 30% from government contracts. Geographically, about 62% of revenue is generated in Canada, with the U.S. accounting for another 31%, offering some insulation from single-market risk.

Financially, the growth story has been impressive. From 2021 to 2024, MDA Space grew revenue at a 31% compound annual rate, while operating income expanded even faster at 35% annually. That growth has been driven largely by major contract wins for satellite constellations and rising global demand for defence and communications technology.

Strong results, big backlog, and 2026 catalysts

MDA Space’s most recent third-quarter (Q3) 2025 results reinforced that momentum. In the first nine months of 2025, revenue rose 55% to $1.1 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (a cash flow proxy) climbed 56% to $228 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 67% to $1.02, highlighting operating leverage as the company scales. Gross margins did dip modestly, but growth across the other key metrics remained robust.

Perhaps most important for future visibility, MDA reported a $4.4 billion backlog, slightly higher than a year earlier. That backlog provides multi-year revenue support and underpins management’s confidence heading into 2026.

Looking ahead, 2026 will be pivotal. Key initiatives include launching CHORUS Earth observation satellites, delivering AURORA satellites for Globalstar, advancing Canada’s Radarsat Constellation Mission replenishment, supporting the ESCP-P military communications program, and continuing advanced research and development work for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Golden Dome project. The ramp-up of production at its new manufacturing facility also positions the company to handle larger constellation programs.

Valuation, risk, and investor expectations

Since MDA Space is a growth stock and does not pay a dividend, investors must rely entirely on capital appreciation. At $31.69 per share at writing, the stock trades at a 21% discount, implying roughly 27% upside from current levels, according to the Yahoo Finance analyst consensus price target.

However, risk remains elevated. MDA Space carries a BB- S&P credit rating, classifying it as non-investment grade and speculative. Any execution misstep, weaker-than-expected quarter, or reduction in growth guidance could trigger sharp downside moves.

Investor takeaway

MDA Space enters 2026 with powerful long-term tailwinds, a multi-billion-dollar backlog, and a slate of high-profile satellite and defence projects. While volatility is part of the package, continued execution could reward patient investors. For those comfortable with higher risk, MDA Space is a reasonable buy here to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding global space economy.

