Member Login
Home » Investing » Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

Time to Buy? 1 Dividend Stock Offering a Decent Deal

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) might not be a steal, but it’s a great long-term compounder that’s nearly guaranteed to grow its dividend each year.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • With volatility rising, CN Rail’s lack of catalysts and tariff risk makes it “untimely,” but the quiet periods can create better entry points for long-term dividend-growth investors rather than forcing a full exit.
  • CNR is framed as a fair—not amazing—deal around ~$135 (about 18x trailing P/E, ~2.6% yield), with more compelling upside if the yield nears 3% and operating/freight volumes improve, though 2026 could still lag the TSX.

With market volatility picking up ahead of mid-month, investors might be wondering whether there are any good deals available, especially as geopolitical turmoil is prompting some investors to hit the sell button. Undoubtedly, after the recent choppy waters, investors might be able to score a bargain on some dividend payers that have been long forgotten, either due to a nasty chart or a recent track record of coming up short of the TSX’s gains.

Though shares of CN Rail (TSX:CNR) may seem like a prime candidate to sell to kick off the year, given its lack of momentum and potential to revisit those 52-week lows, I think that the lack of catalysts in 2026 is not necessarily a reason to liquidate an entire position, especially since it’s times like these, when the big rail firms barely make headlines, when the blue chips like CN Rail tend to offer the best deals.

Undoubtedly, 2026 might not be any better than 2025, but CN Rail is still poised to continue growing its dividend. And after yet another slump, perhaps it’s the swelling dividend yield that should entice investors to buy on the dip, while many others opt to sell and move on to timelier stocks or even the broader TSX Index, which has outperformed shares of CNR in recent years.

A lack of news has made CNR stock quite untimely

With a lack of needle-moving news, it seems like new value investors are just waiting for that next quarter before deciding on the next course. With shares down more than 5% in the past year, and the threat of tariffs that could drag shares lower from here, CNR stock seems rather untimely.

And while the 2.63% dividend yield is uncompetitive compared to most other dividend stocks, I find that the rail stock offers a good balance between dividend growth and upfront yield.

While I wouldn’t start pounding the table until the yield is above 3%, I think that longer-term investors who value dividend growth might find $135 per share to be a decent entry point. With a solid balance sheet and the door potentially open to acquisitions, CNR stock might have a more eventful 2026 than expected.

CNR stock looks like a good, but not great, deal for those seeking cheap dividend growers

If freight volumes start to gain momentum and investors shift back to the long-term wealth compounders (a bear market in tech could do it), perhaps CNR stock might catch a bid higher. Until earnings start impressing, though, 2026 could be another lost year for the firm. The major upside, I think, could come from a sudden surge in grain volumes and various operating efficiencies that could offset a portion of those macro headwinds.

Of course, growth forecasts for the new year are rather muted. A low expectations bar alone might be enough reason to hop aboard CNR here. Just don’t expect a quick bounce.

Bottom line

Unless you’re a value investor who seeks greater exposure to the industrial sector or you’re looking for a long-term dividend grower, it might be a bit too soon to load up. Personally, I’d like to see an impressive quarter followed by a more upbeat year-ahead forecast.

But, of course, by then, you’d probably be paying closer to 21 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) for shares, rather than around 18 times P/E. In short, CNR stock remains shrouded in uncertainty. But it’s times like these, when the future is uncertain, when a name like CNR stock might be worth stashing in a Tax-Free Savings Account for the next five years.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Dollarama Stock in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Dollarama has been one of the best Canadian stocks over the last decade, and whether it's worth buying…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Yes, a 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Enough to Generate Massive Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX dividend stock has quietly surged, and its next earnings report could change expectations again.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a powerful tool for Canadians, and four of the best stocks you can buy…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Buy This Dividend Stock for $74 in Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock's almost 9% dividend yield is not as risky as it seems, as the company has big plans to…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

Bill Ackman is Betting on This TSX Stock – and it’s a Deal Right Now

| Kay Ng

Bill Ackman has high conviction for Restaurant Brands, which is a solid stock idea for long-term investors to consider buying…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Dirt-Cheap Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

This high-quality stock has defensive operations, pays a 4% dividend, and is trading with the lowest valuation it has had…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Here’s How to Structure a TFSA for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn a “small” $14,000 TFSA deposit into steady, tax-free monthly cash by picking resilient REITs, not just high yields.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks offering a high yield of at least 6% can strengthen your portfolio’s income-generation capabilities.

Read more »