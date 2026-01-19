3 Must-Have Blue-Chip Stocks for Canadian Investors

Blue-chip dividend stocks can feel boring, and that’s the point. Canadians who want dependable income usually do best with businesses that sell essentials, protect cash flow, and keep paying through ugly cycles. When a dividend stock can do that for decades, the dividend stops feeling like a perk and starts feeling like a plan, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). You want quality first, then yield. Dividend growth matters more than chasing the biggest number on the screen. So let’s look at some options.

RCI

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) fits the blue-chip mould as it plugs into daily life. It sells wireless, internet, and media, and its growing sports footprint helps it stand out in a crowded telecom market. Canadians keep paying their phone bill even when they cut back elsewhere, and live sports still draws attention when everything else gets skipped. Rogers also owns networks that competitors cannot rebuild overnight. That makes it a dividend stock that’s not going anywhere.

The latest results show the engine still runs. In the third quarter of 2025, Rogers reported revenue of $5.4 billion. It also generated free cash flow of $829 million for the quarter, which supports dividends and debt reduction. On valuation, it trades at just 4 times earnings, with a solid dividend yield at almost 4%. A catalyst is steadier wireless additions plus better monetization of sports content. The risks include price competition, heavy capital spending, and shifting rules from regulators. If pricing turns irrational, margins can shrink, and the dividend stock can stall. Yet today, it’s looking quite strong.

TRP

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) earns its keep by owning infrastructure that North America cannot easily replace. It moves natural gas, and that creates toll-like cash flows that suit dividend investors. The shares have held up well, up about 9% in the last year, while trading at 21 times earnings. That kind of performance does not guarantee anything, but it suggests investors still pay for stability when growth stocks wobble. Pipelines also tend to age well when contracts stay firm.

Earnings and guidance add more support. The dividend stock reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in Q3 2025. Furthermore it holds a 4.6% yield, so you do not need heroic growth to earn a solid total return. Management expects higher comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2026 and continued growth into 2028 as LNG exports and data-centre power needs rise. The big risks include project delays, higher interest costs, and regulatory decisions. If timelines slip, returns can fade, even with strong demand.

POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) looks like a sleeper blue chip because it holds stakes in major financial businesses rather than selling products directly. Through Great-West Lifeco and IGM, it benefits when Canadians save, invest, and retire. The dividend stock has surprised investors lately, up about 68% over the past year. That move reflects improving sentiment, but it also raises the bar for future execution. It can also unlock value through buybacks and patient capital allocation.

The most recent quarter still brought substance. Power reported adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $863 million, or $1.35 per share, in Q3 2025. For valuation and income, the dividend stock trades at 15.5 times earnings, with a 3.3% dividend yield. A catalyst here is steady insurance and wealth earnings, plus opportunistic buybacks when the stock trades below the value of its holdings.

Bottom line

Put all three together and you get a practical dividend trio with different drivers. Rogers leans on connectivity and sports, TC Energy leans on critical energy corridors, and Power leans on long-term Canadian savings. Each one can stumble, and none offers a straight line. Still, you could still bring in ample income even from $7,000 in each dividend stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RCI.B $50.63 138 $2.00 $276.00 Quarterly $6,986.94 POW $72.42 96 $2.45 $235.20 Quarterly $6,952.32 TRP $74.17 94 $3.40 $319.60 Quarterly $6,971.98

All in all, if you want must-own blue-chip dividends for a Canadian portfolio, RCI.B, TRP, and POW check the boxes you can live with for years and build around. Start small, reinvest, and let time work quietly.