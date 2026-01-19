Member Login
3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lasting Passive Income

These three reliable dividend stocks offer attractive yields and reliable income, making them some of the best to buy now.

Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Key Points

  • High‑quality dividend stocks with essential assets—South Bow (TSX:SOBO), BCE (TSX:BCE) and Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA)—offer durable, lower‑volatility passive income thanks to long‑term contracts, critical infrastructure and royalty cash flows.
  • Yields and sustainability: South Bow ~7.4% (focused on cutting payout ratio for future growth), BCE ~5.2% (post‑trim dividend with improved balance‑sheet risk), Pizza Pizza ~5.7% (predictable royalty revenue supporting steady payouts).
One of the best and most effective ways to build long-term wealth in the stock market is to buy high-quality dividend stocks that generate consistent passive income and hold them for years.

Although share prices can fluctuate significantly in the short term, dividends provide investors with tangible, repeatable returns that they can rely on through all market environments.

This not only helps you to earn a return when the market is choppy, but it also helps you keep a long-term mindset and avoid panic selling just because the market is facing temporary headwinds.

And while there are plenty of dividend stocks to consider on the TSX today, the best dividend stocks tend to be well-established businesses with dependable cash flow, defensive operations, and assets that provide essential services. That reliability is what allows them to continue paying dividends regardless of the state of the economy.

So, with that in mind, here are three of the best dividend stocks to buy if your goal is reliable, long-lasting passive income.

An ideal energy stock for passive income seekers

If you’re looking for a reliable dividend stock to buy now and confidently hold for years, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) is one of the top picks passive income seekers should consider.

South Bow is a newer dividend stock following its spinout; however, it owns a well-established and critical pipeline network, which makes it an ideal stock for dividend investors.

Since the infrastructure that it operates is essential to the North American economy and operates under long-term contracts, they generate stable and predictable cash flow regardless of commodity prices.

And while right now, management’s priority is balance sheet strength, South Bow is also focused on reducing its payout ratio and improving financial flexibility, which will set the stage for future dividend growth.

So, although investors shouldn’t expect dividend increases in the near term until the payout ratio comes down, the stock still offers a highly compelling yield of 7.4% today.

Furthermore, that commitment to financial flexibility and dividend sustainability shows why South Bow is one of the best dividend stocks to buy that you can count on for lasting passive income.

A top telecom stock

In addition to South Bow, another massive, well-established business with critical infrastructure and long-life assets is BCE (TSX:BCE).

Since BCE operates critical telecommunications networks that Canadians rely on daily, it has reliable and defensive operations that make it one of the best dividend stocks that passive income seekers can buy.

The stock has struggled recently, though, as it has spent heavily on capital projects to expand and upgrade its networks, which pressured free cash flow and raised concerns about dividend sustainability. After trimming the dividend in May 2025, however, the company is now in a much healthier position.

Furthermore, with most major infrastructure investments completed, BCE can start shifting its focus toward stabilizing cash flow and strengthening its balance sheet.

Now with its lower dividend payout, BCE has reduced risk and allows investors to have greater confidence in the sustainability of future payments.

Moreover, its yield is now sitting at 5.2%, which is quite compelling, especially as BCE trades cheaply and has potential for capital gains and dividend growth to start again as it improves its margins and capitalizes on its growing North American scale.

A top dividend stock that’s made for passive income seekers

Although defensive infrastructure stocks like BCE and South Bow are some of the best dividend stocks to buy for passive income, royalty stocks like Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) are also solid options.

Pizza Pizza Royalty offers dividend investors a different kind of stability by collecting royalties based on system-wide sales from Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada.

Therefore, instead of running the individual restaurants and worrying about their profitability, Pizza Pizza’s royalty model creates highly predictable cash flow and shields the business from many cost pressures that traditional restaurant operators face. For example, as menu prices rise and system sales grow, royalty revenue naturally increases as well.

So, if you’re looking for one of the best dividend stocks to buy now, Pizza Pizza is undoubtedly a top choice and currently offers investors a yield of more than 5.7%

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

