TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks That Are Perfection With a $10,000 TFSA Investment

A $10,000 TFSA can snowball faster than you think if you spread it across three very different long-term compounders.

A $10,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can feel small beside the market’s big numbers. Yet it can snowball fast when you pick businesses you can hold through noise. The TFSA edge comes from tax-free compounding and reinvested dividends that never get clipped by annual tax. A premier TFSA stock has three traits: a long runway for profit growth, a balance sheet that can handle bad years, and a story you can explain simply, so you do not panic-sell on a rough week. Diversification matters because one slump should not sink everything alone. So, let’s look at three that offer diversification and growth.

EQB

Equitable Bank (TSX:EQB) looks relevant now because Canadian rate cuts can revive borrowing, while savers still care about competitive deposit rates. EQB runs EQ Bank and a broader lending platform, so it can grow customers digitally and still make money the traditional way, by pricing risk properly. It benefits from scale, because stable deposits can support lending without leaning too heavily on pricey wholesale funding. The shares have not been flashy, with about a 2.5% total return over the past year, which leaves room for upside if execution stays strong.

In its fiscal 2025 results, EQB reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $8.90. At writing, it trades at about 15.5 times earnings, which looks valuable as shares jumped after the last earnings report. Looking ahead, a strategic partnership with Loblaw for PC Financial could widen EQB’s customer funnel and strengthen its funding base, which adds a catalyst beyond plain loan demand. The risk stays clear: a weaker economy can lift credit losses, and housing softness can slow loan growth.

KXS

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) earns attention as supply chain problems never truly disappear, and companies keep paying for tools that cut delays and waste. Kinaxis sells subscription software that helps large firms plan demand, inventory, and production in one system. It sits in a sticky niche because customers hate ripping out core planning software once it is embedded. The stock has cooled from prior highs, up just 3% in the last year and down from those highs. That volatility can test your patience, but it can also create better entry points.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Kinaxis reported total revenue of US$134.6 million. On valuation, it trades at 107 times earnings, so you buy it for durable growth, not a bargain sticker. The company said it raised SaaS and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance after that quarter and launched its first Maestro Agents, which could open new upsell streams. The risk comes from corporate budget cycles: a slowdown in tech spending can dent bookings and punish high-multiple stocks.

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) rounds out the trio as gold can steady a portfolio when investors worry about inflation, geopolitics, or recession. Agnico operates a portfolio of mines, with a major footprint in Canada, and it has built a reputation for disciplined execution. Commodities still bring mood swings, though. The share price has been volatile, with shares surging by 119% in the last year. In a TFSA, that volatility can turn into opportunity if you can stay calm.

In Q3 2025, Agnico posted record adjusted net income of $1.085 billion, or $2.16 per share, and it generated free cash flow of $1.190 billion. Those are U.S. dollar figures, and the company noted that higher gold prices can also lift royalty costs. The opportunity sits in strong margins and a strengthened financial position, while the risk sits in cost creep, operational hiccups, and a gold pullback that can hit sentiment fast.

Bottom line

Put EQB, KXS, and AEM together, and you get a TFSA basket that can breathe in different markets. EQB offers sensible valuation and steady compounding. KXS adds higher-octane growth tied to a real corporate pain point. AEM adds diversification and cash generation when fear shows up. Split the $10,000 three ways, reinvest what comes in, and keep adding as new room opens up. Then let the TFSA do the heavy lifting for years to come.