This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Every. Single. Month.

This 7.7%-yield monthly REIT gets paid by grocery shoppers, not market hype, which can make TFSA income feel steadier.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT owns U.S. grocery-anchored centres, so rent is tied to essential shopping and long leases.
  • It reported steady cash metrics and leasing momentum, but coverage can be tight and rates still affect REIT valuations.
  • You also take U.S. property and currency risk, so size it sensibly and watch payout sustainability.

If you want income that shows up on schedule, you need a business tied to essentials. Groceries fit that bill, and 2026 still looks like a year where shoppers watch every dollar. Rate talk can rattle markets, but people still buy milk, bread, and paper towels. That steady demand can support a monthly distribution you can plan around.

A dividend stock or real estate investment trust (REIT) can suit monthly income because it turns your portfolio into a paycheque. You do not need a giant yield to make that work. Consistency matters more than flash, especially if you reinvest inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and let compounding do its quiet magic. So let’s look at one strong option.

SGR

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) looks relevant right now because it sits in the sweet spot of necessity spending. It owns U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, so its tenants sell essentials, not luxury whims. That mix can keep rent flowing even when shoppers trim discretionary spending. It also pays a monthly distribution, which suits investors who want a predictable cadence.

The business model stays simple. Slate buys and operates centres where a grocery store pulls traffic, then smaller tenants benefit from that footfall. Rent comes in from long leases, and the REIT aims to nudge rents higher through renewals and new leasing. It also spreads risk across a broad portfolio, so one store closing does not sink the ship.

Recent performance tells a familiar REIT story. Rising rates pushed valuations down, then relief arrived as rate fear cooled. Over the last year, the units climbed about 15%. That rebound shows the market can re-rate steady cash flow when financing worries ease. Still, the real attraction here remains the monthly cash, not the daily quote.

Now for the earnings reality check. In its third quarter of 2025, Slate reported funds from operations of about US$0.27 per unit and adjusted funds from operations of about US$0.21 per unit. It also reported portfolio occupancy of 94.3% at the end of September. Those numbers point to a portfolio that keeps humming in a choppy backdrop.

More to come

Management also highlighted leasing momentum. It completed over 417,000 square feet of leasing in the quarter and posted strong rental spreads on renewals and new deals, and rent growth pays the bills. Slate also noted that in-place rent sat well below market rent, which creates room for future increases as leases roll.

The valuation looks appealing for income seekers, but keep your eyes open. Slate reported net asset value per unit of about US$13.73 at September 30, 2025, and management said the units trade at a discount to that value. And now, with a solid dividend, investors can grab a yield of 7.7% at writing.

Risks deserve a clear seat at the table. Slate operates in the U.S., so you take U.S. real estate exposure plus currency swings. Higher rates can still squeeze REIT valuations and refinancing costs. The payout can run tight, so a rough leasing stretch or a surprise expense could pressure coverage. Grocery-anchored centres hold up well, but no property portfolio avoids every problem.

Bottom line

So can SGR.UN pay you every month like clockwork for life? It can come close, and that’s the appeal, but nothing in markets comes with a lifetime warranty. What Slate offers is a sturdy category, a diversified tenant base, and a long record of monthly distributions. And here’s what that could get you with a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$15.61448$1.18$528.64Monthly$6,993.28

If you size it sensibly in a TFSA and reinvest when you can, you give yourself a real shot at building a reliable monthly income stream that feels wonderfully boring.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

