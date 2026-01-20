Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

If you’re 30 with a small TFSA, the CRA numbers show most people still have lots of room to catch up fast.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadians aged 30–34 averaged about $16,760 in TFSA value in 2023, with roughly $61,882 unused room.
  • Fairfax is an insurance-and-investment compounder that can grow book value steadily when underwriting stays disciplined.
  • It looks reasonably priced, but catastrophes and reserve surprises can make results swing from quarter to quarter.

If you’re 30, the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance matters more than you think. The CRA’s latest TFSA statistics use age bands, and Canadians aged 30 to 34 held an average TFSA fair market value of about $16,760 in the 2023 contribution year, which works as a decent stand-in for “around age 30.” The same table shows average unused TFSA room of roughly $61,882 for that age band, which tells you most people have lots of space left to catch up. Knowing the average helps you benchmark, but it should not shame you. It should give you a clean starting line, plus a reminder that time still sits on your side. So here’s how to speed things up.

FFH

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) looks boring on purpose, and that’s a compliment (don’t come for me, Prem Watsa!). It’s a holding company built around property and casualty insurance, plus reinsurance, with investment management sitting right beside it. In plain English, it sells insurance through a web of operating companies, collects premiums, pays claims, and invests the money in between. That “in between” part can turn into a quiet engine for long-term growth when management stays disciplined.

The company’s structure gives it a lot of levers. Insurance units do the day-to-day work, while the head office sets the playbook and allocates capital. Fairfax also talks openly about book value growth as a core aim, which matters because book value often tracks long-term value creation for insurers more reliably than flashy revenue headlines. When underwriting stays steady and investments cooperate, the compounding can feel almost unfair. When either side slips, results can swing.

That long-game mindset has shown up in the stock’s recent run. Over the last year, Fairfax delivered a return of about 31% at writing, which sits right in the same neighbourhood as the broader TSX. That does not guarantee anything for next year, but it does show the market still rewards steady execution. It also reminds you that this is not a “set it and forget it for three months” kind of stock. It suits a patient TFSA investor.

Earnings support

Now to the numbers. In its third quarter of 2025, Fairfax reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of about US$1.2 billion, or US$52.04 per diluted share. It also reported book value per basic share of US$1,203.65 at September 30, 2025, up from US$1,059.60 at December 31, 2024, with the company noting that gain after adjusting for a US$15 dividend paid earlier in 2025. Those are big, confidence-building figures, and show why investors watch book value so closely here.

What pushed results forward? Fairfax pointed to stronger operating income from its core insurance and reinsurance businesses, plus higher interest and dividend income, which makes sense in a world where yields have stayed meaningfully higher than the ultra-low-rate era. It also flagged a deal to sell most of its stake in Eurolife’s life operations while taking a significant equity interest in a Cyprus-based property and casualty insurer. The big risk, as always in insurance, comes from ugly surprises like major catastrophe losses or reserve changes that can turn a great quarter into a mediocre one fast.

Meanwhile, it still looks surprisingly down-to-earth for a company that just posted such results. Fairfax trades at nine times earnings, with a market cap around $56 billion, plus a modest dividend yield that sits at 0.8% at writing. That mix tells you the market treats it as a compounding story, not an income play.

Bottom line

So why does Fairfax make sense for boosting a TFSA balance at age 30? Because your best friend is time, and this is the kind of business that can compound quietly over long stretches when management stays rational. At 30, you don’t need a giant dividend to feel progress. You need a solid engine that can grow while you keep adding contributions, especially since the CRA data shows most people your age still have lots of unused room to work with. Keep it sized sensibly, pair it with diversification, and let the calendar do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Lean On in Uncertain Times

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in reliable dividend stocks can provide a stable income and protection from market volatility.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Telus Stock Has a Nice Yield, But This Dividend Stock Looks Safer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Telus is widely regarded as a great dividend stock for investors. But with the recent freeze, does that opinion still…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks Investors Will Ever Need

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Brookfield stocks give you a “buy and forget” TFSA pairing that compounds through fee growth and long-life assets.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some REITs to buy and hold? This trio offers stable income, long-term growth appeal, and durable real estate…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend I’d Depend on for a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend “quiet compounder” has surged lately, but its real appeal is steady payouts backed by multiple financial engines.

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Must-Have Blue-Chip Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian blue-chip dividends aim to keep paying through ugly markets, so your TFSA income plan can stay steady.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Bank Stocks Delivering Decades of Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian banks pair long dividend histories with different strengths, so you can pick the flavour that fits you.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Giants to Buy for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX giants can make holding for 20 years feel simpler by combining steady cash flow with a hedge against…

Read more »