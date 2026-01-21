Beginner Investors: 6 Top Canadian Stocks for 2026

Want to start investing in Canadian stocks in 2026? Here are six quality stocks for a new investor’s portfolio.

Beginner Canadian investors are wise to start out with a well-diversified portfolio of stocks. A portfolio of about 10–20 stocks provides the right mix of stocks to hedge your bets.

However, not everybody starting out has enough capital to buy that many stocks. If you have a few thousand dollars and are just looking for a place to start, here are six Canadian stocks to buy and hold through 2026.

Solid Canadian dividend stocks

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a defensive anchor stock to hold in your portfolio.

With a market cap of $5.5 billion, it is Canada’s largest industrial REIT. Its portfolio is diversified across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. After strong leasing activity in 2025, it sits with 98% occupancy and a mix of high-end tenants.

Granite yields 4% right now. It has a 15-year history of annually increasing its dividend.

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is another defensive Canadian stock. With a safe and solid utility in the U.S. and growing midstream business in Canada, investors get a mix of growth and safety.

The utility has above average rate case growth from a strong capital plan. The midstream business should benefit long-term from rising demand for propane and other natural gas products in Asia. This Canadian stock yields 3.3% and has been growing its dividend by a 5–7% rate.

For some income, but a little higher growth, Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) is a nice portfolio addition. It operates a diversified portfolio of businesses that includes northern-focused air services, aerospace defence hardware/software, environmental access solutions, manufacturing, and window installation.

This Canadian stock has major tailwinds from rising defence spending globally and an increasing government focus on Canada’s north. Exchange had a stellar year in 2025 and expects mid-teens growth in 2026. It has a 3% dividend and a record of regularly raising it.

Stocks for growth and compounding

If you want a bit of tech exposure, Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a great Canadian growth stock. It operates the crucial Global Logistics Network and an array of supply chain software services.

This has all the marks of a high-quality business: a cash-rich balance sheet, high recurring revenues, high margins, a competitive edge, and an aim to grow 10–15% per annum.

While it isn’t cheap, this Canadian tech stock is down to its lowest valuation in years. This is a nice time to add this quality business to any portfolio.

Colliers International (TSX:CIGI) is a diversified company with a long history of delivering strong mid-teens returns. While it’s best known for its global commercial real estate brokerage, it has rising investment management and engineering businesses.

These are major growth engines. They both have large markets that Colliers can consolidate. They also have attractive organic growth prospects. Colliers has a founder-led CEO and high insider ownership, both hallmarks of a high-quality, long-term stock worth holding.

Every investor should have some exposure to small-cap stocks. With a market cap of $356 million, Firan Technologies (TSX:FTG) certainly fits the bill.

It provides specialized circuit boards and cockpit components for the aerospace industry. It’s hardly a flashy business. However, its customers have nearly a decade of backlog. Shrewd acquisitions have expanded its product assortment and geographic exposure.

This Canadian stock has a good balance sheet and a CEO with high insider ownership. It’s an attractive stock that could enjoy solid growth in the years ahead.