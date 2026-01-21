Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Cautious Investors: 2 Safer Stocks to Consider for TFSA Wealth

Cautious Investors: 2 Safer Stocks to Consider for TFSA Wealth

Investors looking for safer growth options to put into their TFSA may want to think about these two Canadian gems.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is highlighted as a powerful tool for retirement savings, and growth stocks are often recommended for these accounts due to their tax-free capital gains potential.
  • Two recommended stocks for cautious long-term investors using a TFSA are Enbridge, known for its impressive return profile and sustainable dividend yield, and Manulife Financial, which offers a strong mix of dividend income, value, and capital appreciation.

Canadians looking to grow their retirement savings have a number of different investing vehicles to choose from. Of course, there’s always a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), individual brokerage accounts, and the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Most personal finance experts point to the TFSA as one of the most powerful retirement savings tools, due to the fact that capital gains for investments held in this fund are not taxed at withdrawal (so long as investors pull out these funds after one hits retirement age). Accordingly, the common wisdom is that growth stocks should be the primary focus within TFSAs, and I think that’s generally true.

However, for long-term investors who are looking to steer a little more on the cautious side, here are two top stocks I think can be held in a TFSA for the long term.

Enbridge

Pipeline giant Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an excellent option for investors looking for a mix of value, growth, and dividend income over the long term.

Indeed, Enbridge’s total return profile over the long term has been historically impressive, with the company seeing a surge from around $40 per share to start 2024 to more than $60 per share today. That’s a meaningful return on the capital appreciation side for a company that traditionally is viewed as an income play.

On that front, Enbridge’s near-6% dividend yield is one I think is sustainable (and should grow) over time. Well covered by the company’s existing operations and world-class network of laid pipe, this is a top-tier blue chip stock I think is deserving of a place in a TFSA or RRSP, whatever your jam is.

Manulife Financial

Another top defensive stock with a growth tilt I think investors ought to consider right now is Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC).

Shares of the Canadian insurance giant have been on a similar tear over the past two years, more than doubling over this timeframe. That’s impressive, considering Manulife’s relatively slow-growth past (you will notice that MFC stock didn’t do much for the three years prior to 2022).

Like Enbridge, many investors view Manulife as a dividend play or bond proxy. With a well-covered 3.5% dividend yield and a trailing price-earnings multiple under 17 times, this is a stock that provides an excellent mix of value and capital appreciation upside (particularly in declining interest rate environments).

Those banking on some volatility ahead could do well with both picks.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Start 2026 With a Bang

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this long-term Canadian stock has so much potential in the near term, making it a stock you'll want…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Kay Ng

You could focus on building your TFSA to produce tax‑free income that effectively doubles your annual contribution.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredible TSX Dividend Stock to Buy While it is Down 25%

| Andrew Walker

This stock could surge when Canada and the U.S. finally sort out their trade agreement.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 5.4% Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's what investors should consider if they're interested in buying Brookfield Renewable stock for its compelling 5.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

TFSA 2026: 1 Stock to Help Turn Your $7,000 Contribution Into a Dividend-Growth Powerhouse

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased its dividend annually for more than 30 years.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend King to Hold for Decades: The Story of 1 Top TSX Stock

| Andrew Walker

This company has increased the dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Terrific TFSA Stock Paying 4% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly-paying apartment REIT trades far below its reported asset value, giving TFSA investors income plus potential recovery upside.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

Turning a TFSA into generational wealth requires owning solid Canadian businesses that can grow through economic cycles. Here are three…

Read more »