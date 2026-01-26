Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Real Cash Every 30 Days

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Real Cash Every 30 Days

These two reliable TSX stocks offer attractive yields and reliable dividends, and return cash to investors every single month.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividends boost compounding and steady cash flow—top monthly TSX picks: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN) ≈4.5% and CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) ≈5.7%.
  • Why they stand out: Morguard — diversified, necessity‑based residential portfolio with recent distribution increases; CT REIT — rent largely leased to Canadian Tire (major unit holder), delivering very predictable monthly cash flow.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than CT REIT

Although it may not seem like a big deal, and it certainly isn’t a reason on its own to buy or pass on a stock, earning monthly dividends can still make a real difference, especially for long-term investors focused on building income over time.

Monthly dividends help your money compound faster, help smooth out cash flow, and make it easier to reinvest consistently, regardless of what the market is doing.

They’re also ideal for investors who want income they can rely on through different market environments. When markets are volatile or moving sideways, that steady stream of cash can help cushion returns and reduce the temptation to make emotional decisions.

Of course, the frequency of dividends is just one factor, and a relatively small one at that. That’s why the goal isn’t just to find stocks that pay monthly, but to find high-quality dividend stocks that can actually sustain those payments and increase them over the long haul.

So, with that in mind, if you’ve got that cash you’re looking to invest and want to boost your passive income, here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks to buy now.

A reliable monthly dividend stock offering exposure to residential real estate

There are a handful of high-quality monthly dividend stocks to consider on the TSX, especially in the real estate sector. However, there’s no question that one of the very best is Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX: MRG.UN).

Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of apartment properties across Canada and the United States, which gives it exposure to one of the most defensive asset classes you can own.

People always need a place to live, regardless of where the economy is in the cycle, and that makes residential rent one of the most reliable sources of cash flow out there.

What makes Morguard particularly appealing right now is that it’s focused on necessity-based housing, not luxury condos or speculative development. That leads to stable occupancy, predictable rent collections, and dependable monthly income.

Furthermore, the diversification in its portfolio helps reduce risk and ensures that Morguard has more opportunities for growth as different regions experience different environments.

Therefore, because of the diversification and its ultra-defensive operations that generate consistent cash flow from long-term tenants, it’s able to pay a steady monthly distribution while still maintaining a reasonable payout ratio.

And right now, after Morguard just increased its dividend for the second time in less than six months and its third time in just over a year, the REIT now offers a yield of roughly 4.5%.

So, if you’re looking for a monthly dividend stock offering exposure to residential real estate and its predictable demand, Morguard North American Residential REIT is one worth owning for the long haul.

One of the safest stocks that passive income seekers can buy

In addition to Morguard, another top-notch monthly dividend stock that investors can consider today is CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN).  

CT REIT is a retail REIT, but it’s one of the most reliable dividend stocks you can own because nearly its entire portfolio of retail properties is leased to Canadian Tire and its related banners.

Furthermore, Canadian Tire isn’t just its largest tenant; it also owns the majority of CT REIT’s units, making that relationship one of the main reasons CT REIT is such a reliable investment.

Because of that structure, CT REIT generates extremely predictable cash flow. Occupancy is consistently high, and rent escalators are built into many of its contracts.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable monthly dividend stock that can pay an attractive yield and continue to increase its dividend every year, CT REIT is one of the best and currently offers a yield of roughly 5.7%.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 TSX Stars for Tax-Efficient Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Leading TSX stocks held in an RRSP can help facilitate wealth building through tax-deferred growth.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Adam Othman

These two are the top TSX stocks to keep on your radar if you’re looking for solid rebound stocks to…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Invest your TFSA dollars into stocks like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT and Peyto Exploration for generous monthly passive income.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have generated stellar long-term returns for patient investors.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these five dividend stocks are some of the best businesses in the country and why everyone should consider…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.1% Yields

| Daniel Da Costa

These stocks offer a dividend cushion for when markets cool and capital appreciation for when markets rally.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The (Only!) Canadian Stock I’d Trust for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield looks like a “hold-for-a-decade” compounder because its fee engine keeps growing, even when markets are messy.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect TFSA Stocks for Generous Monthly Payouts

| Robin Brown

If you want some monthly TFSA income, here are three TSX stocks to look at today.

Read more »