1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) targets a 15% output increase in 2026, driven by its high-performing Reford thermal project, all while maintaining a modest capital budget.
  • The company projects substantial free cash flow to fully fund its attractive $0.06 monthly dividend, offering investors a stable 7.9% yield.
  • Beyond 2026, Cardinal is actively de-risking new thermal projects at Reford and Kelfield, setting the stage for sustained long-term expansion.

Finding an energy stock that offers a compelling mix of growth, high-yield passive income, and financial discipline can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, Calgary-based Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) is making a strong case for itself as a Canadian energy stock poised for big growth in 2026. It recently announced a 2026 budget that targets significant production growth while committing to its juicy monthly dividend yielding 7.9% annually. This stock deserves a closer look from investors looking at buying Canadian energy sector stocks right now.

Cardinal Energy’s 2026 growth blueprint

Cardinal Energy’s plan for 2026 is clear and ambitious. The company targets average annual production will grow 15% year-over-year, reaching 25,000 to 25,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). This growth is primarily fueled by the successful ramp-up and a full year of operations from its key Reford thermal project.

The impressive part? Cardinal Energy’s production growth in 2026 should come from a relatively modest capital budget of $75 million. The growth strategy leans on the company’s low corporate decline rate while major investments in Reford are complete. This capital-efficient model is designed to generate substantial cash flow and fortify Cardinal Energy’s balance sheet.

Cardinal’s capital budget is mostly funded by internally generated cash flow.

An energized cash flow machine funding a top-tier dividend

Cardinal Energy stock’s 2026 financial projections are compelling for both income and growth-oriented investors. At an average US$60 WTI oil price, Cardinal Energy may generate about $208 million in adjusted funds flow and a whopping $133 million in free cash flow this year.

This powerful cash generation is the engine that supports Cardinal’s standout feature: its monthly dividend. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to a dividend of $0.06 per share each month. With the stock price recently around $9.15 at writing, this translates to a very attractive dividend yield of approximately 7.9%, positioning Cardinal Energy stock among the top dividend-paying stocks in the Canadian oil and gas sector today.

Buy Cardinal Energy stock for long-term growth

Cardinal’s growth story extends beyond 2026. The success of the Reford 1 project, which is already producing above its design capacity, has given the company a proven template. Management is actively de-risking future expansion with the Reford 2 and Kelfield projects, which target the same high-quality reservoirs. These future projects, each with a design capacity of over 4,000 barrels per day and a 20-year operating life, represent a clear pathway for sustained, long-term production, revenue, earnings and cash flow growth. Such growth usually supports higher stock prices, if oil prices comply.

Risks to consider

The risks on a Cardinal Energy investment in 2026 include low oil prices, which may limit revenue, earnings and cash flow growth potential. Execution and regulatory risks are notable too. Planned growth hinges on the continued performance of the Reford project and the successful regulatory approval of future thermal expansion projects.

I would suppose that it offers moderate risk exposure compared to other Canadian oil stocks.

Investor takeaway

Cardinal Energy stock presents a juicy high-yield monthly dividend opportunity wrapped in a growth package. The Canadian energy stock’s 2026 budget outlines a disciplined, cash-flow-positive plan to deliver a 15% output increase while fully funding its attractive monthly payout.

Canadian investors seeking energy sector exposure with a significant income component and a visible growth catalyst may have a good chance of scoring both with Cardinal Energy stock in 2026.

