3 Canadian Stocks Tied to the Real Economy (Not Hype)

Some stocks go up because the story is good. Others go up because the backlog is full, the pipelines are contracted, and the barrels keep flowing. For Canadian investors who want progress they can measure in production volumes, capex commitments, and cash returned per share — not newsy hype — three stocks are doing exactly that right now.

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Aecon Group (TSX: ARE): A Record Backlog That the Market Hasn’t Fully Priced

Aecon builds and maintains infrastructure across nuclear, industrial, transit, and utilities sectors — and over the past year it has accumulated a backlog that tells a different story than the current share price. Reported backlog reached $10.78 billion, up from $5.98 billion a year earlier. That includes financial close on the Yonge North Subway Extension Advance Tunnel project with Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, a contract valued at $1.4 billion with Aecon’s $477 million share added to backlog. That’s the kind of real-economy visibility investors can underwrite.

In Q3 2025, Aecon reported revenue of $1.53 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $92.7 million, and profit attributable to shareholders of $40 million, or $0.60 diluted EPS. The stock recently carried a market cap around $2.3 billion and a dividend yield around 2%. The trailing P/E of 264 looks alarming in isolation, but it reflects the distortion of fixed-price legacy projects — Q3 included $20.9 million of negative gross profit tied to those contracts — rather than the earnings power of the business being built underneath them. The outlook depends on converting that record backlog into predictable margins as large projects move through construction. If that conversion holds, the multiple compresses fast.

ATCO (TSX: ACO.X): 33 Years of Dividend Growth and a $2.9 Billion Pipeline Project Just Getting Started

ATCO combines regulated electricity and natural gas networks with modular structures, workforce housing, and generation and storage through its EnPower division. The real-economy lever here is long-duration, contracted capital deployment — the kind that produces visible, underwritable returns over years, not quarters.

The headline project is the Yellowhead Pipeline: approximately 235 kilometres of high-pressure natural gas pipeline, with projected spend estimated at $2.9 billion and described as 100% contracted. The Alberta Utilities Commission approved the project’s Need Assessment in Q3 2025, with construction targeted to begin in 2026 subject to remaining approvals. That’s a multi-year earnings tailwind built into the business before the market has to take it on faith.

ATCO reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $518 million, up from $481 million in 2024. IFRS earnings came in lower at $150 million, reflecting non-cash impairments and write-offs rather than operating weakness. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.5196 per share, a 3% increase and the 33rd consecutive year of dividend growth. The stock recently carried a market cap around $7.4 billion, a P/E near 17, and a dividend yield around 3.1%. Regulated return frameworks and contracted project spend support the outlook from here.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ): Record Production Plus a Major Asset Swap

CNQ ties directly to physical output and export markets, and the past year has been one of meaningful operational progress. In Q3 2025, it reported record quarterly production of approximately 1.620 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and raised its 2025 corporate production guidance to 1.560–1.580 million BOE/d while holding its operating capital forecast at approximately $5.9 billion. It also closed an Athabasca Oil Sands Project swap with Shell Canada, taking 100% ownership and operation of the Albian oil sands mines and retaining an 80% non-operated interest in associated upgrades — a move designed to deepen integration and cash-flow durability.

In Q3 2025, CNQ generated adjusted net earnings of approximately $1.8 billion and adjusted funds flow of approximately $3.9 billion, returning approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Its 2026 budget targets production of 1.59 to 1.65 million BOE/d with operating capital of approximately $6.3 billion. The stock recently carried a market cap around $129.6 billion, a P/E near 19.6, and a dividend yield around 3.9%. Long-life assets and disciplined capital allocation make repeatable free cash flow the core of the investment case.

Bottom line

For Canadian investors who want exposure to the economy’s physical backbone — infrastructure being built, pipelines being contracted, barrels being produced — these three companies offer a way in that’s grounded in numbers rather than narrative. Aecon’s backlog has nearly doubled. ATCO has raised its dividend for 33 straight years. CNQ returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in a single quarter. The progress is visible, and it was visible before this article was written. That’s the point.