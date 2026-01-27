Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Down by almost half its 52-week high, this seemingly down-and-out tech stock might be the best AI stock to buy right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has plunged about 47.5% from its 52‑week high to ~$2,781, even as the TSX sits near all‑time highs, making the stock a potentially discounted pick for TFSA investors.
  • Although AI‑related fears likely drove the selloff, CSU’s diversified software franchises and strong moat suggest it could recover—consider nibbling now and adding on further pullbacks for a long‑term position.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Constellation Software] >

The Canadian stock market has been on a roll since the last bit of 2025 and continued its momentum as 2026 began. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which reflects the Canadian stock market’s performance, is up by almost 4% year-to-date.

During a bull market, it gets harder to identify undervalued growth stocks, especially with so many investors rushing to get into the hottest AI stocks the market has to offer. As January ends, we are seeing a certain choppiness in the market.

Despite the wider economic growth, pockets in the TSX are lagging behind the rest of the market. It might make sense to invest around $1,000 or so, especially if you have space left over in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

What stands out as the best investment right now?

Identifying the best pick for a TFSA right now can be challenging. If we look into the broader tech stock space, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a name that I always consider. The incredible tech stock has delivered gradual but sustained growth for decades in an industry that is not known for that kind of growth. However, the once adored stock seems like it is falling out of favour with investors.

As of this writing, Constellation Software stock trades for $2,781.11 per share. It might seem like a high price tag, but CSU stock is heavily discounted right now. At current levels, it is down by around 47.5% from its 52-week high. The software juggernaut is finally seeing a collapse in its share prices after year of staying in the green.

Many believe that fears of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and what it is doing to the tech space are causing the crash. It’s true that AI-powered coding is fully disrupting the industry. It is easy to see why investors might want to take the profits they can and get out of risky investments.

Is the reaction overdone?

There is no denying the fact that AI is here to disrupt the markets, but does that justify the substantial fall from grace for CSU stock? It might be too soon to say for sure right now, but disregarding a market leader because of it might be too much. You can believe that AI technology will become more prevalent while being bullish on software companies, especially those leveraging the tech to improve their offerings and workflows.

Foolish takeaway

I firmly believe that AI is here to stay, and not just a temporary trend. I also believe that firms like Constellation can and will pivot to leverage the technology. As things stand, it seems that investors are taking money out of the stock as it it will be left behind in the AI revolution. I think CSU has the kind of economic moat to find its feet again and make the best of the developing environment.

It might be a good idea to nibble at its shares for your self-directed portfolio for now and await further pullbacks before investing. However, completely disregarding it at such attractive share prices might be a mistake you don’t want to make.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Knights to Add to Your 2026 TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three “dividend knights” cover different needs: higher yield (BNS), diversified financial exposure (POW), and premium stability (RY).

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

2 Passive-Income Stocks to Watch in January

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $75,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A TFSA income mix like these three can work, but the “safety” hinges on fees and payout coverage, not just…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Cargojet Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet’s next year likely hinges on whether contract stability and cost control translate into a clear earnings rebound.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Best Canadian Stocks for Value in the World Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian “value” names look cheap for different reasons: Manulife for earnings power, SmartCentres for income, and Brookfield for…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX blue-chip stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to get in on the action while the share…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How Beginners Can Create a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Power Corp can be a beginner-friendly TFSA income pick because it pays a reliable dividend and owns big, established financial…

Read more »